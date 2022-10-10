Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kswo.com
Duncan man wanted for deadly car crash
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County authorities filed an arrest warrant against a man they said was the driver in a deadly crash earlier this year. Jose Garcia III is charged with first-degree manslaughter. The wreck took place in Stephen’s county in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb....
KXII.com
Sherman police respond to a drive by shooting in local neighborhood
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Around 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Sherman police were called to a drive-by shooting that took place behind The Grayson County Home-Hospice, just off of 75 in South Sherman. Shots were fired at a house in the 700 block of South Austin Street. Officers said an unknown...
KXII.com
Murray County Deputies seize 3,000 fentanyl pills in routine traffic stop
MURRARY CO., Okla. (KXII) - A routine traffic stop on highway 177 just north of Sulphur, turns out to be much more. Murray County Deputies said they found 3,000 fentanyl pills, meth, and 4 guns, which police said were stolen, in William Parker Gray’s car. After finding the drugs,...
One person killed in Love County crash
At this point, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXII.com
Madill man dies in crash
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man died in a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. on State Highway 199 three miles east of Madill. Troopers said Jesse Patino, 34, was travelling east when he went off the road, struck a fence...
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
KTEN.com
Fatal crash takes one life in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- A Madill man died in a car crash on Highway 199 on Tuesday evening. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jesse Patino was traveling East when he suddenly left the road, hit a fence, and was ejected from the car. Patino was pronounced dead on...
KXII.com
Motorcyclist thrown from bike near Denison Dam
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A Calera man was flown to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle near the Denison Dam. It happened around 8:30 Friday night. Texas DPS says 63-year-old Dan Eldridge was headed south on State Hwy 91 in Denison. The driver struck the guardrail, then drove to the opposite...
IN THIS ARTICLE
17-year-old dead after Garvin County crash near Lindsay
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — A 17-year-old male is dead after a crash about 1 mile south of Lindsay, in Garvin County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the male was going north on State Highway 76 while driving a 2008 Cadillac Escalade. Travis Christensen, age 52 of...
KXII.com
17 emergency vehicles dispatched to grass fire near Pottsboro
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Firefighters still don’t know the exact cause of Wednesday’s grass fire that occurred just west of Pottsboro, but are asking residents to be mindful that drought conditions make it easy to spark a fire. As many as 17 vehicles were dispatched to fight the...
KTEN.com
Road reconstruction project in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN)-- Ardmore city engineers are looking to secure a contractor in the coming weeks to get started on a much-needed project to reconstruct 8th ave. NW between M and R Streets. “This is going to be full depth rip up the pavement and put all new in, but...
KTEN.com
Texas hunters must report deer kills
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department now requires any buck or antlerless white-tailed deer harvested in Grayson County to be reported. TPWD white-tailed deer program director Alan Cain said the report is helpful, specifically with all the housing developments going into the county. "An...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXII.com
Supreme Court denies review of Sherman man’s death row conviction
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that it will not hear the Sherman capitol murder case of Andre Lee Thomas. According to the Grayson County’s District Attorney’s Office, Thomas was convicted in the 15th District Court of Grayson County in March 2005 for the capital murder of a child, Leyha Marie Hughes, in Sherman on March 27, 2004, and sentenced to the death penalty by a jury. Thomas had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
KXII.com
Family ghost tours around Grayson Co.
GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -Ghost sightings, mysterious disappearances, and unexplained phenomena. Make-believe? Or real life stories that happened in Grayson County. Both Denison and Sherman offer downtown ghost walking tours. Sarah McRae, Sherman Tourism and Main Street Manager said, “a lot of people really enjoy this spooky like of tales...
blackchronicle.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch For 6 Oklahoma Counties Ahead Of Severe Weather Potential
UPDATE 7:20 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Hughes, Murray and Pontotoc counties till 8 p.m. UPDATE 5/5 3:33 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Hughes, Lincoln, Okfuskee, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties till 10 p.m. ***. Sunday is predicted to usher in file warmth and...
KXII.com
Oklahoma approves 20 million in emergency drought relief funding for farmers and ranchers
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The difference between the Hat Six Ranch two years ago and now is drastic. What was once a sprawling field of lush green grass is all dead. “I’m fifty-five years old, and I’ve been in agriculture my whole life,” said Mike Vandevier, a farmer and the owner of Southern Select Feeds. “I would say, especially on the water side of it. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”
KXII.com
Choctaw Casino adding robot servers
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Exciting new technology arrived at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant. According to a social media post, the resort is adding three robot servers to their staff. Chief Gary Baton said robots can deliver food to the tables, return items to the kitchen when the...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
KXII.com
Durant announces Lisa Taylor’s permanent role as city manager
DURANT, Okla (KXII) - A lot of changes for Durant’s city government officials, and all within the span of just two months. In August, city council fired its city manager, John Dean and announced Lisa Taylor as the interim city manager. During Tuesday’s meeting, council made the decision to...
chickashatoday.com
Fisherman’s Seafood Demolished
Demolition of the former Fisherman’s Seafood and Bar in the 500 block of Grand Avenue is making way for a new Roasters’ Market Convenience Store and coffee shop. The new build will be the second location for Lawson Retail Properties out of Ada, OK. Roaster’s Market, named for...
Comments / 2