Infinite Erie investment playbook highlights eight local leaders in economic growth
City leaders are providing an update on an investment playbook, announcing a group called Infinite Erie. The playbook highlights eight leading entities that promote economic growth in Erie. Organizations include the Erie Community Foundation, Diverse Erie, the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority, among several others. The playbook serves as a to-do list for pursuing funding […]
Former LORD Corp. property could be cited by Erie City Code Enforcement
The property owner of an empty lot near West 12th Street and Greengarden Road could soon be cited by the City of Erie Code Enforcement. The lot is a former LORD Corporation plant that has sat vacant for more than five years. LORD Corporation no longer owns the property and hasn’t for years. City of […]
Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest Outside Developer's Corporate Office
Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are demanding answers from the apartment complex's developer Calamar. Seniors who live at the Crawford County location were recently informed that their rent rates are going up 30 to 40 percent, costing them an extra $300 to $400 a month. "I think they are money...
Pa. EMS owner asks 24 municipalities his agency serves to institute tax
WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The owner of the only Meadville-based ambulance service addressed township supervisors at their Tuesday study session with a reminder, a request and a notification. The reminder from Eric Henry, who operates Meadville Area Ambulance Service (MAAS), concerned the duties of townships like West Mead...
Confusion Arises Over Senior Home Repair Program In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Officials in Jamestown are breaking down confusion about the newly launched Senior Citizen Home Improvement Incentive Program. While work has begun on many homes citywide, applicants still have lingering questions, like how to pay the contractors working on their homes. Senior citizen homeowners,...
‘People can’t afford to eat’ — How inflation is hitting Erie County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s not just some number tracked by the government — inflation is having real consequences for Americans, including here in Erie County. Inflation essentially is tracked through the Consumer Price Index (CPI) compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). It’s a monthly report that compares the price of consumer goods month […]
Erie County Department of Health Provides Latest COVID-19 Health Update
The Erie County Department of Health has released its latest COVID-19 update. From September 26th to October 9th there were 582 cases reported, with a daily average of 42 cases. New case numbers reflect only reported cases and is not a definitive indicator of actual number of cases in Erie County.
Willie Blakey the First Black Firefighter in Erie County Honored with Flag Raising Ceremony
A celebration for Willie Blakely, the first black firefighter in Erie County who died almost 40 years ago, took place at Central Station off 12th Street Friday morning. Back in 1983 he died from a brain aneurysm due to a injury sustained in the line of duty. That wasn't originally recognized by the National Union of Firefighters until this week in 2022 almost 40 years later.
Jamestown Schools Superintendent Responds To Student Safety Concerns
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Officials are responding to concerns at Jamestown High School, after a local mother spoke out about her son’s bullying this week. Harassment both on, and off, of school grounds isn’t a new problem at JHS, however the school’s superintendent is reassuring parents he, and his staff, are doing everything they can to crack down.
DEC Officer’s Quick Work Frees Jamestown Buck Stuck In Swing
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A New York State DEC Officer is credited with freeing a Jamestown deer that became stuck in a tree swing. Last month, Environmental Conservation Officer Nate Mead received a call that a four-point buck was stuck in a large tree swing in the City of Jamestown.
Crawford County volunteer fire department shut down, under investigation
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County volunteer fire department is closed down and under investigation, and county leaders say “a complete lack of financial responsibility” is to blame. Brian Wilk was live in the studio with the story. You wont be seeing any firetrucks coming out of the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department #27 any time soon. County […]
Erie Homecoming conference taking place next week
The Erie Homecoming event is approaching. The conference is just one week away. Erie Homecoming will be hosted at the Bayfront Convention Center. It’s a two day conference where members of the regional business community gather to learn more about what’s working in the Erie market. The director of government affairs for the Erie Regional […]
Presque Isle Gateway District Plan bringing new additions to W. 8th St.
New additions are coming to West 8th Street after Millcreek Township Supervisors approved a motion that they said will beautify the area. Businesses along West 8th Street are optimistic about the Presque Isle Gateway District Plan that they hope will slow people down and give them the chance to see more of what their businesses […]
PennDOT's Winter Preparations are Underway
The transition from the summer to the winter is underway in the northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). All the counties included in District 1 have started doing preventative maintenance, mounting plows on the dump trucks, prepping other equipment, and stockpiling salt, and anti-skid and other materials and the coming winter season.
Doug Mastriano draws flack from Josh Shapiro for his campaign’s next rally guest
Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s campaign called on Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano Wednesday to “un-invite” one of the scheduled headliners for a Mastriano campaign rally in Erie Friday night. According to Mastriano’s promotional materials, conservative commentator and provocateur Jack Posobiec is the scheduled speaker for the 6...
OSHA investigating Summit Twp. Sam’s Club after employee’s death
An employee’s death at the Summit Township Sam’s Club is now being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed Benjamin Knight Jr., 20, died at UPMC Hamot on Oct. 5. The incident happened on Sept. 30 when Cook said a spring broke in a rolling overhead door […]
Jamestown Man Formally Charged In Fall 2021 Murder
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old man has been formally charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Jamestown last fall. On Thursday, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced Jonathan Camacho-Monge, of Jamestown, has been formally charged with the murder of 46-year-old Angel Pacheco, who was shot to death on October 19, 2021 on Water Street in Jamestown.
Black community faith leaders in Pennsylvania drive purpose and opportunity
ERIE, Pennsylvania — Michael Hooks was standing outside the construction site for a new bank along Parade Street in downtown Erie with Bishop Dwayne Brock and Donald Crenshaw. It had been a long time since a small community bank had opened up here to serve the predominantly black neighborhood...
Interstate 90 Westbound Ramp off Exit 9 Reopens in Erie County
The Interstate 90 westbound off ramp at Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard Platea) reopened to traffic Wednesday evening. Reconstruction work is wrapping up on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90, including the I-90 eastbound on ramp. PennDOT said once the ramps are open, work will focus on transitioning the I-90...
223 Live Animals Removed from Erie County Farm After Discovery of Gruesome Burn Pile
ERIE CO., Pa. (EYT)— Pennsylvania State Police troopers seized over 200 animals including dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, ducks, and pigeons after receiving a report of cruelty to animals at a farm on Edinboro Road in Summit Township, Erie County Saturday night. Troopers were alerted to the conditions by The...
