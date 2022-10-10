ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

YourErie

Infinite Erie investment playbook highlights eight local leaders in economic growth

City leaders are providing an update on an investment playbook, announcing a group called Infinite Erie. The playbook highlights eight leading entities that promote economic growth in Erie. Organizations include the Erie Community Foundation, Diverse Erie, the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority, among several others. The playbook serves as a to-do list for pursuing funding […]
ERIE, PA
ems1.com

Pa. EMS owner asks 24 municipalities his agency serves to institute tax

WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The owner of the only Meadville-based ambulance service addressed township supervisors at their Tuesday study session with a reminder, a request and a notification. The reminder from Eric Henry, who operates Meadville Area Ambulance Service (MAAS), concerned the duties of townships like West Mead...
MEADVILLE, PA
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
erienewsnow.com

Confusion Arises Over Senior Home Repair Program In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Officials in Jamestown are breaking down confusion about the newly launched Senior Citizen Home Improvement Incentive Program. While work has begun on many homes citywide, applicants still have lingering questions, like how to pay the contractors working on their homes. Senior citizen homeowners,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

'People can't afford to eat' — How inflation is hitting Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s not just some number tracked by the government — inflation is having real consequences for Americans, including here in Erie County. Inflation essentially is tracked through the Consumer Price Index (CPI) compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). It’s a monthly report that compares the price of consumer goods month […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Willie Blakey the First Black Firefighter in Erie County Honored with Flag Raising Ceremony

A celebration for Willie Blakely, the first black firefighter in Erie County who died almost 40 years ago, took place at Central Station off 12th Street Friday morning. Back in 1983 he died from a brain aneurysm due to a injury sustained in the line of duty. That wasn't originally recognized by the National Union of Firefighters until this week in 2022 almost 40 years later.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
#Trades Licensing Board
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Schools Superintendent Responds To Student Safety Concerns

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Officials are responding to concerns at Jamestown High School, after a local mother spoke out about her son’s bullying this week. Harassment both on, and off, of school grounds isn’t a new problem at JHS, however the school’s superintendent is reassuring parents he, and his staff, are doing everything they can to crack down.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

DEC Officer's Quick Work Frees Jamestown Buck Stuck In Swing

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A New York State DEC Officer is credited with freeing a Jamestown deer that became stuck in a tree swing. Last month, Environmental Conservation Officer Nate Mead received a call that a four-point buck was stuck in a large tree swing in the City of Jamestown.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Erie Homecoming conference taking place next week

The Erie Homecoming event is approaching. The conference is just one week away. Erie Homecoming will be hosted at the Bayfront Convention Center. It’s a two day conference where members of the regional business community gather to learn more about what’s working in the Erie market. The director of government affairs for the Erie Regional […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Presque Isle Gateway District Plan bringing new additions to W. 8th St.

New additions are coming to West 8th Street after Millcreek Township Supervisors approved a motion that they said will beautify the area. Businesses along West 8th Street are optimistic about the Presque Isle Gateway District Plan that they hope will slow people down and give them the chance to see more of what their businesses […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

PennDOT's Winter Preparations are Underway

The transition from the summer to the winter is underway in the northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). All the counties included in District 1 have started doing preventative maintenance, mounting plows on the dump trucks, prepping other equipment, and stockpiling salt, and anti-skid and other materials and the coming winter season.
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Formally Charged In Fall 2021 Murder

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old man has been formally charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Jamestown last fall. On Thursday, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced Jonathan Camacho-Monge, of Jamestown, has been formally charged with the murder of 46-year-old Angel Pacheco, who was shot to death on October 19, 2021 on Water Street in Jamestown.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Washington Examiner

Black community faith leaders in Pennsylvania drive purpose and opportunity

ERIE, Pennsylvania — Michael Hooks was standing outside the construction site for a new bank along Parade Street in downtown Erie with Bishop Dwayne Brock and Donald Crenshaw. It had been a long time since a small community bank had opened up here to serve the predominantly black neighborhood...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Interstate 90 Westbound Ramp off Exit 9 Reopens in Erie County

The Interstate 90 westbound off ramp at Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard Platea) reopened to traffic Wednesday evening. Reconstruction work is wrapping up on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90, including the I-90 eastbound on ramp. PennDOT said once the ramps are open, work will focus on transitioning the I-90...
ERIE COUNTY, PA

