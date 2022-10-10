Read full article on original website
High school roundup for Oct. 12, 2022: Thomas Jefferson takes control of section with win over EF
Emma Martinis had a pair of goals and Natalie Lamenza also scored to lead Thomas Jefferson to a 3-1 victory over Elizabeth Forward in a battle of the top two teams in Section 2-3A girls soccer Wednesday night. The Jaguars (13-2, 11-1) can clinch first place with victories over Uniontown...
Westmoreland County high school football notebook: Keefer-to-Keffer connection sparks Southmoreland
Will take some more of that. It’s become the connection heard throughout Alverton on Friday nights, the tandem everyone is talking about around the Scotties’ program. In their first year playing together at the varsity level, Kadin Keefer and Ty Keffer have become a formidable big-play combination for Southmoreland (3-4, 1-1 Class 3A Interstate Conference), with the quarterback and receiver making big plays every week.
North Catholic standout Alayna Rocco commits to Harvard
Tribune-Review Terrific 10 basketball player Alayna Rocco of North Catholic is taking her talents to the Ivy League. Rocco, a Trafford resident, announced Thursday night a verbal commitment to Harvard. A junior point guard, Rocco averaged 17.9 points and 6.2 rebounds a game last season for the WPIAL Class 3A...
South Allegheny football coach steps down, citing health concerns
South Allegheny’s turbulent football season got a little more tumultuous this week with the abrupt resignation of coach Darwin Manges. The Gladiators have been riddled with injuries among other issues, and now they’ll be heading into games without their head coach. Against Belle Vernon, a 50-0 loss, the...
Through the years: Valley kept its win streak vs. Burrell going in ’17
Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Valley’s first-year football player, senior Shawn Demharter, returned an interception 23 yards for a score as the Vikings downed Burrell for the fifth straight year, 18-13, on Oct. 14, 2017.
24 teams set to compete for WPIAL golf championships
Teams: 3A boys — Central Catholic, Plum, Upper St. Clair, Mars, Moon, Peters Township; 2A boys — Belle Vernon, Sewickley Academy, South Park, Derry, Mohawk, Quaker Valley; 3A girls — Butler, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Moon, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, South Fayette; 2A girls — Central Valley, Greensburg Central Catholic, Mt. Pleasant, Shady Side Academy.
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 7
He rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Seneca Valley. He’s rushed for 636 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He also has caught 10 passes for 166 yards. The sophomore has completed 29 of 81 passes for 393 yards and four touchdowns. He also has rushed for 296 yards and one score.
Norwin boys soccer team beats Mt. Lebanon on penalty kick
Shutouts are nice. But Norwin will take wins any way it can get them. Whatever keeps the streak hot. Alex Brown scored on a penalty kick with 1 minute, 34 seconds to play in overtime as the fifth-ranked Knights ran their winning streak to 11 with a 2-1 victory over visiting Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday night.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Title Games Not on Television for 2022
WPIAL football title games are not on television for the 2022 season, marking the first time in over three decade that there is no broadcast. KDKA-TV’s contract with the WPIAL ended last year and the station decided to not renew the contract. They chose to do this because the costs for the broadcast were too high and the sponsors for high school football don’t cover the expenses. KDKA-TV also paid a fee to the WPIAL for the broadcasting rights.
Mathis runs for 163, Legg's FG lifts WVU over Baylor 43-40
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tony Mathis rushed for a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns, and Casey Legg kicked a 22-yard field goal with 33 seconds left to lift West Virginia to a 43-40 victory over Baylor on Thursday night. Mathis came up big in the absence of West Virginia’s...
Trick or Treat 2022: Halloween celebrations in Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Trick or treat! Do you have a costume picked out yet? It's time to get out there and get some candy.Here is our growing list of trick or treating times and community celebrations across Western Pennsylvania. Keep checking back for more community times and celebrations.ALLEGHENY COUNTY:Aspinwall: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Avalon Borough: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Baldwin Borough: Bell Acres: Bellevue: Ben Avon: Bethel Park: Blawnox: Brackenridge: Braddock: Braddock Hills: Bradford Woods: Brentwood: Bridgeville: Carnegie: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. TBA - Halloween Promenade noon to 2 p.m.Castle Shannon: Sunday, Oct. 30 - Vegan Trunk...
Allegheny Valley School District eyes ending lease with Springdale for use of Veterans field
The Allegheny Valley School District’s long association with Springdale’s Veterans Memorial Field could be in jeopardy. School directors Tuesday night decided to put the issue of terminating the lease with Springdale on the agenda for the Oct. 18 board meeting. The field, built in 1938 as part of...
The Stroller, Oct. 14, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Tickets on sale for benefit spaghetti dinner. A spaghetti dinner...
Pitt, senior Jamarius Burton confront adversity with new faces, injection of confidence
Anyone with a TV or access to the internet knows the state of Pitt basketball. Over the past six seasons, the Panthers lacked scoring, quality depth, proper locker-room chemistry and, in the end, enough victories to uphold the tradition of winning created at the turn of the century by Ben Howland and maintained by Jamie Dixon.
Sewickley Academy inducts 3 alumni into Arts Hall of Fame
On Oct. 7, three new members were inducted into Sewickley Academy’s Arts Hall of Fame, a ceremony that occurs every four years. The inductees are John T. Barr ’69 (photojournalist), Pam Gregg (theater) and Brian Hutchison ’89 (actor). Hall of Fame honorees have distinguished themselves in the...
Halloskene event in Greensburg to include debut of short film showcasing the city
Skene 19 Films’ second annual Halloskene celebration is set for 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Greensburg’s St. Clair Park, with festivities including live music, food and craft vendors. Those who stay until 8 p.m. will see the debut screening of a short film that Skene 19 Films...
Something for almost everyone at the Carnegie Carnegie
The autumn years of one’s life are the time of winding down, approaching the end. But despite metaphors and Mother Nature, I think of fall as the time of fresh starts, the season of anticipation. School, my birthday, Halloween, Thanksgiving, first snow, Christmas and other December holidays. Things are...
Oakmont TV host, cartoonist wins Mid-Atlantic Emmys
An Oakmont resident is among this year’s winners at the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards, held Oct. 1 in Philadelphia. Joe Wos took home the statue in two categories: Host/Moderator and Educational Content Short Form. He is the host of “Cartoon Academy,” a TV program that teaches the art of cartooning.
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 14-16
Good music, good food, giant pumpkins and giant bats are on the slate for this weekend’s events in and around Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will present Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 1 during concerts at 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Heinz Hall, 600 Penn Ave. in the Cultural District.
Westmoreland happenings: Oktoberfests, Rosary rallies, burger bash, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
