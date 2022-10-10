Read full article on original website
Related
stoughtonnews.com
Solar farm panel installation begins
Dane County is one step closer to being Wisconsin’s first county government to achieve 100% renewable electricity status. On Oct. 11, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joined Alliant Energy and SunVest Solar executives to celebrate the installation of the first solar panels on a new 90-acre solar farm site on county-owned land in the Town of Cottage Grove. Construction of the Yahara Solar Project is scheduled to be completed later this year, resulting in the county reaching its goal of using 100% renewable electricity at its facilities, according to a county news release.
stoughtonnews.com
Robert “Bob” Blint
Robert “Bob” Blint, age 78, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. He was born on July 22, 1944, in Janesville, Wisconsin, the son of Albert and Laura Blint. Bob attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating in 1967 with a doctorate in pharmacy. He married Judith Lynne Rosenberg on March 30, 1969, in Appleton, Wisconsin. In 1972, Bob founded Union Prescription Center (ValueCare), an independent pharmacy he owned and ran successfully until retiring in 2010.
stoughtonnews.com
Helen Straavaldson
Helen departed on Oct. 11, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones. She battled Multiple Sclerosis for nearly sixty years while raising children, working full time when her body allowed her to, and living with a grateful heart and positive attitude. “God didn’t promise us an easy life” she would say proving that, despite challenges, nothing could match her hope and strength from living her best beautiful life and making the world brighter for us all.
stoughtonnews.com
Ruth A. Sloan
Ruth A. Sloan, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. She was born on Nov. 30, 1943, in Portage, the daughter of Norman and Alice Jennings. Ruth graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1966. She married Samuel Sloan on July 1, 1967. Ruth loved her career as a kindergarten teacher for 36 years, beginning in El Monte, Calif., and continuing in Madison at Schenk Elementary for 32 years. She was a very devoted teacher and loved her students.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stoughtonnews.com
Barbara Ann Kittleson
Barbara Ann Kittleson, age 80, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, during a brief stay at Skaalen Heritage Center. She was born on Aug. 10, 1942, in Stoughton, the daughter of Earl and Regina (Esser) Anderson. Barbara was a lifelong resident of Stoughton. She was united in marriage to LeRoy Kittleson in 1958, up until LeRoy’s passing in 2007.
stoughtonnews.com
Diane M. Hubred
Diane M. Hubred, age 66, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. She was born on Oct. 30, 1955, in Stoughton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Arthur Haarklau and Arlene (Jorgenson) Haarklau. Diane graduated from Stoughton High School in 1973. After retiring from a career at American Family Insurance,...
stoughtonnews.com
Girls swimming: Lillian Talbert, Cheyenne Borroughs lead Stoughton past Fort Atkinson
Lillian Talbert and Cheyenne Borroughs were both part of three first-place finishes during the Stoughton girls swimming team’s 104-65 Badger East Conference dual win over Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Fort Atkinson High School. Photos: Stoughton vs. Fort Atkinson. In the first event of the night, Borroughs...
stoughtonnews.com
Girls tennis: Stoughton’s Lauren Model, Allison Sankbeil take second at sectional
For two Stoughton doubles teams and senior Eve Wevley at No. 3 singles, the WIAA Division 1 Stoughton sectional was the end of the season. The Vikings’ No. 2 doubles team of juniors Lauren Model and Allison Sankbeil finished second place to help Stoughton as a team take fifth place with 17 points. Model and Sankbeil defeated DeForest’s Lily Finnegan and Carley O’Connor in three sets in a semifinal match 6-3, 3-6, 12-10. In the championship match, Elkhorn senior Taylor Hansen and junior Ella Wallace defeated Model and Sankbeil 6-4, 6-1.
RELATED PEOPLE
stoughtonnews.com
Football: Mount Horeb pulls away in second half to avoid Stoughton’s upset bid
The Stoughton football team for a half looked like they could be in a prime position to pull off an upset against Badger Small Conference leader Mount Horeb/Barneveld on Friday, Oct. 7, at Mount Horeb High School. Stoughton capped an 80-yard opening drive with senior Griffin Empey bowling in for...
Comments / 0