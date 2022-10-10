Dane County is one step closer to being Wisconsin’s first county government to achieve 100% renewable electricity status. On Oct. 11, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joined Alliant Energy and SunVest Solar executives to celebrate the installation of the first solar panels on a new 90-acre solar farm site on county-owned land in the Town of Cottage Grove. Construction of the Yahara Solar Project is scheduled to be completed later this year, resulting in the county reaching its goal of using 100% renewable electricity at its facilities, according to a county news release.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO