Syracuse men’s basketball: Pre-season Heim-perbole
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball is gearing up and that means Jim Boeheim is hitting the media circuit. On Tuesday Jon Rothstein took a break from texting coaches and telling people he only sleeps in May to visit Syracuse practice and talk to Boeheim about the 22-23 roster. Yesterday we got the ACC Basketball Tip-Off and that means we get to start a new season of Heim-perbole where Jim makes slightly hot takes while leaving enough wiggle room to tell you that you’re the idiot for not understanding what he meant. Let’s get to it...and we’ll start what he told Rothstein.
TNIAAM Reacts: Syracuse fans feel optimistic about the No. 18 Orange
Before the Syracuse Orange suit up for a shot at 6-0 and bowl eligibility, we asked you all to let us know your thoughts on the squad. Now the polls are closed and we have the results. Here’s the latest State of the Orange Fanbase:. Over three-quarters of this...
Syracuse basketball begins season 13th in ACC Power Rankings
With the college basketball season is less than a month away, here are our Preseason ACC Power Rankings. Returning off a trip to the NCAA finals, UNC has arguably the best backcourt in the nation with Caleb Love, RJ Davis, and incoming freshman Seth Trimble. The embarrassment of riches does not end there, as Armando Bacot is also back and looking for a potential ACC Player of the Year award. This team is deep, and the four-point loss in the finals could motivate this team all season.
What’s the record for most players to start at least 1 game in a season for Jim Boeheim? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jim Boeheim likes to find a starting five and stick with the lineup. What coach wouldn’t welcome that scenario?. As recently as six years ago, Syracuse went through an entire season with the same five players in the starting lineup for each game.
Friday Night Orange Tipoff Brings Hoops Back To The Dome
College basketball returns to the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday night when the Syracuse men's and women's basketball teams host Orange Tipoff. Admission is free but requires a ticket for entrance into the Dome. Fans can claim their tickets at cuse.com/tickets. The doors will open at 6:00 p.m. with the planned program slated to being at 7:00 p.m.
Syracuse football: NC State predictions and poll
The Syracuse Orange enter tomorrow’s game against the NC State Wolfpack looking to go 6-0, stay in the ACC Atlantic race and earn bowl eligibility. Can the Orange knock off a Top 20 program looking to keep their own ACC title dreams alive?. What do we think will happen...
Former SU basketball player gives back to the community
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Former Syracuse Orange basketball player, Eric Devendorf is giving back to the community once again this 2022 Thanksgiving. Eric’s charity “ED23Hoops” has partnered with Empire Orange Publishing and The Hart and Tay Train Foundation for his 5th annual, Turkey Drive, helping the local Syracuse community. Each year almost 300 families benefit from his event.
Syracuse football approaches a sellout; school says less than 1,500 tickets left for N.C. State game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is approaching a sell-out crowd for its highly anticipated game against North Carolina State. The school says there are less than 1,500 tickets remaining for the 3:30 p.m. game Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The school is shooting for its first home sellout...
Syracuse football: Let’s use the pistol formation more
The Syracuse Orange are a very different looking team than the past couple of seasons, evident by the 5-0 record they have entering Saturday’s contest against NC State. A big part of that change is the revamped offensive looks Robert Anae brought with him from Virginia. The usage of pre-snap motion and a variety of different concepts to take advantage of Garrett Shrader’s skills have completely flipped the script from the past two seasons.
‘We’re going to make the tournament’: Why is Jim Boeheim so optimistic after his first losing season?
Charlotte, N.C. ― The Syracuse Orange basketball team is coming off a losing season ― the first in Jim Boeheim’s 46-year coaching tenure. The Orange will enter the 2022-23 season minus three of its top four scorers from last year, including All-ACC first-teamer Buddy Boeheim. Cole Swider is now with the Los Angeles Lakers. Jimmy Boeheim is playing professionally in Greece. A huge six-player freshman class makes up more than half the roster.
TNIAAM Asks: how are you feeling about the ranked Syracuse football team?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. We’ve got seven straight weeks of ‘Cuse football on the horizon and some hard-hitting questions...
Syracuse football alums Arthur and Chandler Jones make 7-figure donation for Football Operations Center
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two former Syracuse football players are now making just as big of an impact off the field for SU Athletics as they did on it. Arthur and Chandler Jones made a seven-figure donation toward the John A. Lally Athletics Complex, specifically for the new Football Operations Center, SU announced Wednesday.
Syracuse football: product ideas for the next wave of Marlowe Wax snacks
Here at Nunes Magician, we’re always ready for the latest developments in Syracuse Orange athlete. . Thanks to NIL this area is sure to keep growing like in the case of linebacker Marlowe Wax. If the Orange are able to keep their winning streak going, then more product partnership...
A large crowd of Syracuse fans could fix sound issues in the Dome
Preparations for this weekend's ranked matchup in the Dome are already underway. Over 40,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday's game between #15 NC State and #18 Syracuse. The crowd will be the biggest one of the season thus far. While the Dome underwent more renovations this Summer, some fans...
Iconic CNY estate up for auction; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 66; Low: 47. Breezy with periods of rain. See the 5-day forecast. ICONIC CNY MANSION UP FOR AUCTION: Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. Now, the owners of The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the historic estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville. They are auctioning the palatial mansion, with a portion of the sale going to a Central New York charity. Here are the details, as well as photos of the inside of the mansion. (Photo courtesy Michael DeRosa Exchange)
Parade of Homes 2022: ‘Midnight’ by Stone Hammer Homes (photos)
Founded by brothers Chris and Jeremy Doran, Syracuse natives and alumni of Le Moyne College, Stone Hammer Homes brings more than 35 years of combined experience and knowledge in bringing their clients ideas to life. Their entry into this year’s Parade of Homes is a wonderful example of what they...
A look at the incentives that brought Micron to Clay; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 12)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 71; Low: 59. Cloudy and breezy. See the 5-day forecast. F-M TOPS C-NS IN REMATCH OF SECTIONAL FINAL: Grace Crooks of Cicero-North Syracuse attempts a kill shot as Rebekah Beasley and Lena Hansen of Fayetteville-Manlius prepare to block in a girls varsity volleyball match Tuesday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. F-M won the match, a rematch of last year’s Class AA sectional final, in four sets. (Mark DiOrio photo)
Syracuse University plans sign atop JMA Dome that will change city’s skyline
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University plans to put five signs around the exterior of the JMA Dome, including one that will change the city skyline and likely serve as an unofficial community landmark. The most notable sign in SU’s plan is a 32-foot tall sign that will be attached...
Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade
NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
The vision: Micron housing boom would spread far beyond Clay, including lots of urban apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Central New York home building industry has steadily withered. Thirty years ago, builders in the Syracuse metro region constructed four times as many houses and apartments each year as they do today. But a dramatic reversal is coming. Soon local home builders will be called...
