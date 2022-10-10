Are you a fan of Wednesdays at The Square in New Orleans' Central Business District? A new music event is on the Fall horizon at the campus of the University of New Orleans. Starting on October 27th and running every Thursday for four weeks until November 17th at 5:30 p.m. the University of New Orleans' School of Arts will be hosting their Limelight Thursdays. The Limelight Thursdays will feature free live outdoor entertainment by local performers that also encompass University of New Orleans alumni, faculty, and current students. The entertainment will further include Grammy award nominees and winners like artists such as Cha Wa, George Porter Jr., John Papa Gros, and Muevelo, featuring Brent Rose a University of New Orleans music faculty member and Alum, Grammy Award winning saxophonist.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO