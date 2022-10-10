ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whereyat.com

UNO Limelight Thursdays

Are you a fan of Wednesdays at The Square in New Orleans' Central Business District? A new music event is on the Fall horizon at the campus of the University of New Orleans. Starting on October 27th and running every Thursday for four weeks until November 17th at 5:30 p.m. the University of New Orleans' School of Arts will be hosting their Limelight Thursdays. The Limelight Thursdays will feature free live outdoor entertainment by local performers that also encompass University of New Orleans alumni, faculty, and current students. The entertainment will further include Grammy award nominees and winners like artists such as Cha Wa, George Porter Jr., John Papa Gros, and Muevelo, featuring Brent Rose a University of New Orleans music faculty member and Alum, Grammy Award winning saxophonist.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Get Down to the Sound of Reggae Fest

The annually anticipated Nola Reggae Fest makes its return this Friday, October 14 at Congo Square. The fun begins at 4pm and fails to cease until Sunday, October 16 at 8 p.m. A variety of enjoyment can be expected beyond music. Food, drinks, and art vendors are sure to bring the best vibes for a weekend. Local and national artists alike can be expected to perform at the two music sections at the venue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

First New Orleans Sober Festival Adds Dumpstaphunk to Line Up

The Sober Festival has a goal to create a place where sobriety can not only be viewed as possible, but it can also be fun. The first ever alcohol free festival in New Orleans is sponsored by Bridge House/Grace House. Bridge House/ Grace House believes that having access to entertainment in safe environments is key to keeping those in recovery in sobriety. All funds raised by the festival will be donated directly to Bridge House/ Grace Houses's mission of providing access to treatment at no cost to those seeking it.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy