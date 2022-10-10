Mesquite ISD's John Horn High School is slated to expand with the addition of a ninth grade center by 2024. At a Mesquite City Council meeting last week, Planning Director Jeff Armstrong told council that the addition is expected to expand the school’s capacity by around 600 students. With the addition of the ninth grade center, the school will employ three phases to alleviate traffic concerns by having parents come on through Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard and exit at Cartwright Road for the first two phases. During the last phase, an additional route will be dedicated to ninth grade pickup and drop off.

MESQUITE, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO