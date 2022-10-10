ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latrobe, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Catholic standout Alayna Rocco commits to Harvard

Tribune-Review Terrific 10 basketball player Alayna Rocco of North Catholic is taking her talents to the Ivy League. Rocco, a Trafford resident, announced Thursday night a verbal commitment to Harvard. A junior point guard, Rocco averaged 17.9 points and 6.2 rebounds a game last season for the WPIAL Class 3A...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Through the years: Valley kept its win streak vs. Burrell going in ’17

Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Valley’s first-year football player, senior Shawn Demharter, returned an interception 23 yards for a score as the Vikings downed Burrell for the fifth straight year, 18-13, on Oct. 14, 2017.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

South Allegheny football coach steps down, citing health concerns

South Allegheny’s turbulent football season got a little more tumultuous this week with the abrupt resignation of coach Darwin Manges. The Gladiators have been riddled with injuries among other issues, and now they’ll be heading into games without their head coach. Against Belle Vernon, a 50-0 loss, the...
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin boys soccer team beats Mt. Lebanon on penalty kick

Shutouts are nice. But Norwin will take wins any way it can get them. Whatever keeps the streak hot. Alex Brown scored on a penalty kick with 1 minute, 34 seconds to play in overtime as the fifth-ranked Knights ran their winning streak to 11 with a 2-1 victory over visiting Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 7

He rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Seneca Valley. He’s rushed for 636 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He also has caught 10 passes for 166 yards. The sophomore has completed 29 of 81 passes for 393 yards and four touchdowns. He also has rushed for 296 yards and one score.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Title Games Not on Television for 2022

WPIAL football title games are not on television for the 2022 season, marking the first time in over three decade that there is no broadcast. KDKA-TV’s contract with the WPIAL ended last year and the station decided to not renew the contract. They chose to do this because the costs for the broadcast were too high and the sponsors for high school football don’t cover the expenses. KDKA-TV also paid a fee to the WPIAL for the broadcasting rights.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 14-16

Good music, good food, giant pumpkins and giant bats are on the slate for this weekend’s events in and around Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will present Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 1 during concerts at 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Heinz Hall, 600 Penn Ave. in the Cultural District.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Duquesne University students upset after teacher used racial slur during lecture

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne University students are upset after a teacher used a racial slur during a lecture. One student who spoke with Channel 11 said the incident happened during a psychology of gender class. The student claims the teaching assistant said the N-word while reading aloud a quote from writer Sojourner Truth, an American abolitionist and women’s rights activist.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley Academy inducts 3 alumni into Arts Hall of Fame

On Oct. 7, three new members were inducted into Sewickley Academy’s Arts Hall of Fame, a ceremony that occurs every four years. The inductees are John T. Barr ’69 (photojournalist), Pam Gregg (theater) and Brian Hutchison ’89 (actor). Hall of Fame honorees have distinguished themselves in the...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Something for almost everyone at the Carnegie Carnegie

The autumn years of one’s life are the time of winding down, approaching the end. But despite metaphors and Mother Nature, I think of fall as the time of fresh starts, the season of anticipation. School, my birthday, Halloween, Thanksgiving, first snow, Christmas and other December holidays. Things are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Oct. 14, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Tickets on sale for benefit spaghetti dinner. A spaghetti dinner...
TARENTUM, PA
wtae.com

Woman found dead at West Mifflin Manor

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The Allegheny County Housing Authority confirmed to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 a woman was found dead in an apartment in West Mifflin Manor on Wednesday. The discovery was made at the building on Sharp Avenue. There was no initial word on the woman’s identity,...
PITTSBURGH, PA

