PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Catholic standout Alayna Rocco commits to Harvard
Tribune-Review Terrific 10 basketball player Alayna Rocco of North Catholic is taking her talents to the Ivy League. Rocco, a Trafford resident, announced Thursday night a verbal commitment to Harvard. A junior point guard, Rocco averaged 17.9 points and 6.2 rebounds a game last season for the WPIAL Class 3A...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Through the years: Valley kept its win streak vs. Burrell going in ’17
Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Valley’s first-year football player, senior Shawn Demharter, returned an interception 23 yards for a score as the Vikings downed Burrell for the fifth straight year, 18-13, on Oct. 14, 2017.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 12, 2022: Thomas Jefferson takes control of section with win over EF
Emma Martinis had a pair of goals and Natalie Lamenza also scored to lead Thomas Jefferson to a 3-1 victory over Elizabeth Forward in a battle of the top two teams in Section 2-3A girls soccer Wednesday night. The Jaguars (13-2, 11-1) can clinch first place with victories over Uniontown...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
South Allegheny football coach steps down, citing health concerns
South Allegheny’s turbulent football season got a little more tumultuous this week with the abrupt resignation of coach Darwin Manges. The Gladiators have been riddled with injuries among other issues, and now they’ll be heading into games without their head coach. Against Belle Vernon, a 50-0 loss, the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne's Keith Dambrot embraces change, whether it's for personal health or basketball reasons
After Duquesne’s last-place finish in the Atlantic 10 and a season-ending 17-game losing streak, Keith Dambrot had this to say Thursday morning:. “You can’t be ignorant. You have to make changes.”. The statement, of course, applies to the Dukes as Dambrot approaches his sixth season as their coach.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin boys soccer team beats Mt. Lebanon on penalty kick
Shutouts are nice. But Norwin will take wins any way it can get them. Whatever keeps the streak hot. Alex Brown scored on a penalty kick with 1 minute, 34 seconds to play in overtime as the fifth-ranked Knights ran their winning streak to 11 with a 2-1 victory over visiting Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday night.
How Pitt Basketball Will Replace Dior Johnson
The Pitt Panthers are built to survive a lengthy absence from Dior Johnson.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 7
He rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Seneca Valley. He’s rushed for 636 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He also has caught 10 passes for 166 yards. The sophomore has completed 29 of 81 passes for 393 yards and four touchdowns. He also has rushed for 296 yards and one score.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt, senior Jamarius Burton confront adversity with new faces, injection of confidence
Anyone with a TV or access to the internet knows the state of Pitt basketball. Over the past six seasons, the Panthers lacked scoring, quality depth, proper locker-room chemistry and, in the end, enough victories to uphold the tradition of winning created at the turn of the century by Ben Howland and maintained by Jamie Dixon.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Title Games Not on Television for 2022
WPIAL football title games are not on television for the 2022 season, marking the first time in over three decade that there is no broadcast. KDKA-TV’s contract with the WPIAL ended last year and the station decided to not renew the contract. They chose to do this because the costs for the broadcast were too high and the sponsors for high school football don’t cover the expenses. KDKA-TV also paid a fee to the WPIAL for the broadcasting rights.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny Valley School District eyes ending lease with Springdale for use of Veterans field
The Allegheny Valley School District’s long association with Springdale’s Veterans Memorial Field could be in jeopardy. School directors Tuesday night decided to put the issue of terminating the lease with Springdale on the agenda for the Oct. 18 board meeting. The field, built in 1938 as part of...
Thomas Jefferson High School football player recognized for saving teammate’s life
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Thomas Jefferson High School football player was recognized Monday night for his heroic actions off the field. Brian Verbanick is a junior at the school, and is also a junior firefighter. On Monday, he received a proclamation from Jefferson Hills Borough officials. Over the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 14-16
Good music, good food, giant pumpkins and giant bats are on the slate for this weekend’s events in and around Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will present Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 1 during concerts at 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Heinz Hall, 600 Penn Ave. in the Cultural District.
Duquesne University students upset after teacher used racial slur during lecture
PITTSBURGH — Duquesne University students are upset after a teacher used a racial slur during a lecture. One student who spoke with Channel 11 said the incident happened during a psychology of gender class. The student claims the teaching assistant said the N-word while reading aloud a quote from writer Sojourner Truth, an American abolitionist and women’s rights activist.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Academy inducts 3 alumni into Arts Hall of Fame
On Oct. 7, three new members were inducted into Sewickley Academy’s Arts Hall of Fame, a ceremony that occurs every four years. The inductees are John T. Barr ’69 (photojournalist), Pam Gregg (theater) and Brian Hutchison ’89 (actor). Hall of Fame honorees have distinguished themselves in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Something for almost everyone at the Carnegie Carnegie
The autumn years of one’s life are the time of winding down, approaching the end. But despite metaphors and Mother Nature, I think of fall as the time of fresh starts, the season of anticipation. School, my birthday, Halloween, Thanksgiving, first snow, Christmas and other December holidays. Things are...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 14, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Tickets on sale for benefit spaghetti dinner. A spaghetti dinner...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PennDOT job fair near Donegal seeks to fill posts in Westmoreland, 3 other counties
PennDOT will hold a job fair Tuesday near Donegal for those interested in applying for open positions in Westmoreland and three other counties. The event is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Turnpike stockpile at 183 Claypike Road, Acme, which is located in Mt. Pleasant Township.
nextpittsburgh.com
It doesn’t stink anymore: a century of recreation and business on Herr’s Island
In the 1980s, the City of Pittsburgh rebranded Herr’s Island as Washington Landing. The new name accompanied redevelopment to transform the 42-acre Allegheny River industrial wasteland into a housing, business and recreational hub. But for much of the 20th century, the island had served as the city’s central stockyards,...
wtae.com
Woman found dead at West Mifflin Manor
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The Allegheny County Housing Authority confirmed to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 a woman was found dead in an apartment in West Mifflin Manor on Wednesday. The discovery was made at the building on Sharp Avenue. There was no initial word on the woman’s identity,...
