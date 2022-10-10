Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mary Queen of Apostles' students, crew prepare 'Wonktoberfest' to benefit musical
Bailey Linza likened high school musical theater to finding the golden ticket. She and two classmates at St. Joseph High School in Harrison reaped such joy from their production experiences that they have offered to head up a fall show for students at Mary Queen of Apostles School in New Kensington, where they have been without school shows since the pandemic.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Catholic standout Alayna Rocco commits to Harvard
Tribune-Review Terrific 10 basketball player Alayna Rocco of North Catholic is taking her talents to the Ivy League. Rocco, a Trafford resident, announced Thursday night a verbal commitment to Harvard. A junior point guard, Rocco averaged 17.9 points and 6.2 rebounds a game last season for the WPIAL Class 3A...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Halloskene event in Greensburg to include debut of short film showcasing the city
Skene 19 Films’ second annual Halloskene celebration is set for 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Greensburg’s St. Clair Park, with festivities including live music, food and craft vendors. Those who stay until 8 p.m. will see the debut screening of a short film that Skene 19 Films...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
South Allegheny football coach steps down, citing health concerns
South Allegheny’s turbulent football season got a little more tumultuous this week with the abrupt resignation of coach Darwin Manges. The Gladiators have been riddled with injuries among other issues, and now they’ll be heading into games without their head coach. Against Belle Vernon, a 50-0 loss, the...
pghcitypaper.com
The story behind El Campesino’s owner and the restaurant’s origins
Maurilio Alva, one of the co-owners of chain Mexican restaurant El Campesino, saw an opportunity in the Pittsburgh area to start his own restaurant franchise and he did just that. Alva is originally from Mexico and says he came to the U.S. for a better life for him and his...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Oakmont TV host, cartoonist wins Mid-Atlantic Emmys
An Oakmont resident is among this year’s winners at the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards, held Oct. 1 in Philadelphia. Joe Wos took home the statue in two categories: Host/Moderator and Educational Content Short Form. He is the host of “Cartoon Academy,” a TV program that teaches the art of cartooning.
philadelphiaobserver.com
Says School Has Not Contacted Her After Her 8th Grade Daughter Gets Jumped In Boston Middle School, Demands Answers
An attack on one Boston middle school student has left a mother “sick” to her “stomach.” Now, officials in the school district say they are making safety and anti-bullying one of their “top priorities.”. Video of Tina Trent’s eighth grade daughter getting jumped by a...
pghcitypaper.com
Touch God's finger at the Sistine Chapel exhibit in Pittsburgh
Apparently, you don't have to visit Italy to see great Renaissance art. Soon, Pittsburgh residents will get to experience the awe-inspiring work of Michelangelo like never before: in a mall. A traveling exhibition will transform the second floor of the Ross Park Mall JCPenney into the Sistine Chapel as a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Academy inducts 3 alumni into Arts Hall of Fame
On Oct. 7, three new members were inducted into Sewickley Academy’s Arts Hall of Fame, a ceremony that occurs every four years. The inductees are John T. Barr ’69 (photojournalist), Pam Gregg (theater) and Brian Hutchison ’89 (actor). Hall of Fame honorees have distinguished themselves in the...
Ethen Knox Watch: Oil City (Pennsylvania) running back chasing high school football national records
The junior Oil City standout running back could break two national records this season
YouTube divers find missing man in river among 100 cars
A popular YouTube channel is in Pittsburgh hoping to find two missing people. “Adventures with Purpose” is a volunteer dive team that travels the country to solve cold cases.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shady Side Academy receives largest gift in its 139-year history
Shady Side Academy has received the largest gift in the school’s 139-year history, a $15 million personal commitment from S. Kent Rockwell and his partner, Pat Babyak, in support of capital projects included in the school’s campus master plan. “We are extraordinarily grateful to Kent Rockwell and Pat...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Forget the new Quaker Valley High School
After reading the recent Sewickley Herald article dated Sept. 29, 2022, detailing the latest school board expenditure in the now interminable saga of the new Quaker Valley High School, I was struck by two things:. No. 1. The firm contracted to design this edifice isn’t already looking for “strategies to...
pghcitypaper.com
Former WYEP host, listeners call for station changes after show cancellation
It didn’t take Mike Canton long to find a new home in Pittsburgh. A month after local listener-supported radio station WYEP canceled his long-running weekly program The Soul Show in August, it was picked up by Pittsburgh jazz channel WZUM. But while Canton says he’s honored to stay on local airwaves, he’s joining others — including listeners, musicians, supporters, and a current on-air personality — in calling for changes at his old station over racial diversity and equity issues he claims go back years.
humaneanimalrescue.org
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh and Animal Friends Collaborate to Find Animals Loving Home
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh (HARP) and Animal Friends announced a new groundbreaking collaboration today. Through the “Adopt Local” campaign, the two organizations hope to bring greater awareness of homeless animals in need and finding them their forever homes. The campaign will include digital and social placements as well awareness events designed to encourage pet lovers to make local animal shelters their first choice when acquiring an animal companion.
Traditions celebrated during Fort Ligonier Days festival
“Honoring Historical Traditions” is the theme of this year’s three-day Fort Ligonier Days festival, which will kick off Friday with more than 300 food and crafter booths, live musical entertainment and tours of Ligonier’s reconstructed 18th-century fort. Food, crafts and wine-tasting will be available from 9 a.m....
pittsburghmagazine.com
Collier’s Weekly: A Sad Farewell to Go Ape Pittsburgh
I never once finished a zipline on my feet. Always on my back. At Go Ape Pittsburgh, the ropes course that has for 10 years weaved through the treetops of North Park, more agile — and, let’s be honest, lighter — patrons can descend to the forest floor with grace before kicking their feet and reuniting with the Earth at a run. I, however, always found myself uncontrollably twisting to face the tree from which I had just departed before being dragged to a sudden stop through the wood chips, like a poorly thrown frisbee plunging into wet sand.
First snow of season could be days away
PITTSBURGH — The first snow showers of the season could be days away. The strongest push of cold air so far this season will plow into the area early next week. Behind the front, a blast of winter chill will head into the area and bring rain and snow showers with it.
NHL
Evgeni Malkin Announces 'I'm Score for Kids' Initiative
The Program Benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. Pittsburgh Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin has unveiled his 'I'm Score for Kids' initiative benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, it was announced today. Malkin has committed to donating $710 per each of his regular-season...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: Polish immigrants built St. Ladislaus Church
The latest round of church closings within the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh includes the iconic St. Ladislaus Church in the Natrona neighborhood of Harrison. The final Mass was celebrated Thursday. But a group has emerged wanting the diocese to keep the building and have it declared a holy shrine by...
