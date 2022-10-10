Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
South Allegheny football coach steps down, citing health concerns
South Allegheny’s turbulent football season got a little more tumultuous this week with the abrupt resignation of coach Darwin Manges. The Gladiators have been riddled with injuries among other issues, and now they’ll be heading into games without their head coach. Against Belle Vernon, a 50-0 loss, the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Catholic standout Alayna Rocco commits to Harvard
Tribune-Review Terrific 10 basketball player Alayna Rocco of North Catholic is taking her talents to the Ivy League. Rocco, a Trafford resident, announced Thursday night a verbal commitment to Harvard. A junior point guard, Rocco averaged 17.9 points and 6.2 rebounds a game last season for the WPIAL Class 3A...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Through the years: Valley kept its win streak vs. Burrell going in ’17
Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Valley’s first-year football player, senior Shawn Demharter, returned an interception 23 yards for a score as the Vikings downed Burrell for the fifth straight year, 18-13, on Oct. 14, 2017.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mary Queen of Apostles' students, crew prepare 'Wonktoberfest' to benefit musical
Bailey Linza likened high school musical theater to finding the golden ticket. She and two classmates at St. Joseph High School in Harrison reaped such joy from their production experiences that they have offered to head up a fall show for students at Mary Queen of Apostles School in New Kensington, where they have been without school shows since the pandemic.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 7
Plum (3-4, 1-2) at Penn-Trafford (4-3, 1-2) Plum dropped its third straight game, falling 20-6 at South Fayette. The Mustangs scored first on a short touchdown pass from Sean Franzi to Jerome Brazell but gave up 20 unanswered points. Eryck Moore has been a key running back for the Mustangs with more than 800 yards and nine touchdowns. … Penn-Trafford fell a game below .500 in the all-time series against rival Gateway as the Gators won 21-10. Carmen Metcalf caught an 11-yard scoring pass from Conlan Green in the fourth quarter, but by then it was too late for a comeback. Logan Swartz kicked a 25-yard field goal in the loss, the Warriors’ second in three weeks. Greene threw for 176 yards and a touchdown but had an interception returned 60 yards by Remy Bose for a TD.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Academy inducts 3 alumni into Arts Hall of Fame
On Oct. 7, three new members were inducted into Sewickley Academy’s Arts Hall of Fame, a ceremony that occurs every four years. The inductees are John T. Barr ’69 (photojournalist), Pam Gregg (theater) and Brian Hutchison ’89 (actor). Hall of Fame honorees have distinguished themselves in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 7
He rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Seneca Valley. He’s rushed for 636 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He also has caught 10 passes for 166 yards. The sophomore has completed 29 of 81 passes for 393 yards and four touchdowns. He also has rushed for 296 yards and one score.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: news from Marshall Middle School and more
—- Photographer Andrew Barclay will speak at the Zelienople Area Public Library 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at 2 p.m., sharing a PowerPoint display of his photographs and providing information and tips about photography. The program is designed for people of any age interested in photography. It is part of the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny Valley School District eyes ending lease with Springdale for use of Veterans field
The Allegheny Valley School District’s long association with Springdale’s Veterans Memorial Field could be in jeopardy. School directors Tuesday night decided to put the issue of terminating the lease with Springdale on the agenda for the Oct. 18 board meeting. The field, built in 1938 as part of...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Title Games Not on Television for 2022
WPIAL football title games are not on television for the 2022 season, marking the first time in over three decade that there is no broadcast. KDKA-TV’s contract with the WPIAL ended last year and the station decided to not renew the contract. They chose to do this because the costs for the broadcast were too high and the sponsors for high school football don’t cover the expenses. KDKA-TV also paid a fee to the WPIAL for the broadcasting rights.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 14, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Tickets on sale for benefit spaghetti dinner. A spaghetti dinner...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt, senior Jamarius Burton confront adversity with new faces, injection of confidence
Anyone with a TV or access to the internet knows the state of Pitt basketball. Over the past six seasons, the Panthers lacked scoring, quality depth, proper locker-room chemistry and, in the end, enough victories to uphold the tradition of winning created at the turn of the century by Ben Howland and maintained by Jamie Dixon.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shady Side Academy receives largest gift in its 139-year history
Shady Side Academy has received the largest gift in the school’s 139-year history, a $15 million personal commitment from S. Kent Rockwell and his partner, Pat Babyak, in support of capital projects included in the school’s campus master plan. “We are extraordinarily grateful to Kent Rockwell and Pat...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Halloskene event in Greensburg to include debut of short film showcasing the city
Skene 19 Films’ second annual Halloskene celebration is set for 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Greensburg’s St. Clair Park, with festivities including live music, food and craft vendors. Those who stay until 8 p.m. will see the debut screening of a short film that Skene 19 Films...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Something for almost everyone at the Carnegie Carnegie
The autumn years of one’s life are the time of winding down, approaching the end. But despite metaphors and Mother Nature, I think of fall as the time of fresh starts, the season of anticipation. School, my birthday, Halloween, Thanksgiving, first snow, Christmas and other December holidays. Things are...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Oakmont TV host, cartoonist wins Mid-Atlantic Emmys
An Oakmont resident is among this year’s winners at the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards, held Oct. 1 in Philadelphia. Joe Wos took home the statue in two categories: Host/Moderator and Educational Content Short Form. He is the host of “Cartoon Academy,” a TV program that teaches the art of cartooning.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton residents, Youth Lacrosse Association at odds over proposed sports facility
About 30 residents showed up to a Hampton Township Council meeting on Oct. 12 to express their disapproval for a proposal by the Hampton Youth Lacrosse Association to develop a multi-sport field facility on a parcel of land off Main Drive. The association has struggled for years to find field...
First regional police force on patrol in Armstrong County, covering Freeport and Gilpin
Residents of Gilpin and Freeport officially have a new regional police department. The Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department held a pinning and inaugural first shift ceremony Wednesday morning at the Gilpin Municipal Building. The new police force combines the Freeport and Gilpin police departments, providing 24-hour police coverage for both...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Oktoberfests, Rosary rallies, burger bash, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Foundation offers scholarship funds for private school students in Westmoreland
Pastor Bob Ross understands the need for scholarship programs that open the door to private schools for lower income students. He sees it each year at his school — Heritage Baptist Academy, a school tucked into the small Heritage Baptist Church along Lowry Avenue in Jeannette — where families in need often utilize grant dollars to help cover tuition costs.
