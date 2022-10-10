ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

South Allegheny football coach steps down, citing health concerns

South Allegheny’s turbulent football season got a little more tumultuous this week with the abrupt resignation of coach Darwin Manges. The Gladiators have been riddled with injuries among other issues, and now they’ll be heading into games without their head coach. Against Belle Vernon, a 50-0 loss, the...
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Catholic standout Alayna Rocco commits to Harvard

Tribune-Review Terrific 10 basketball player Alayna Rocco of North Catholic is taking her talents to the Ivy League. Rocco, a Trafford resident, announced Thursday night a verbal commitment to Harvard. A junior point guard, Rocco averaged 17.9 points and 6.2 rebounds a game last season for the WPIAL Class 3A...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Through the years: Valley kept its win streak vs. Burrell going in ’17

Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Valley’s first-year football player, senior Shawn Demharter, returned an interception 23 yards for a score as the Vikings downed Burrell for the fifth straight year, 18-13, on Oct. 14, 2017.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mary Queen of Apostles' students, crew prepare 'Wonktoberfest' to benefit musical

Bailey Linza likened high school musical theater to finding the golden ticket. She and two classmates at St. Joseph High School in Harrison reaped such joy from their production experiences that they have offered to head up a fall show for students at Mary Queen of Apostles School in New Kensington, where they have been without school shows since the pandemic.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 7

Plum (3-4, 1-2) at Penn-Trafford (4-3, 1-2) Plum dropped its third straight game, falling 20-6 at South Fayette. The Mustangs scored first on a short touchdown pass from Sean Franzi to Jerome Brazell but gave up 20 unanswered points. Eryck Moore has been a key running back for the Mustangs with more than 800 yards and nine touchdowns. … Penn-Trafford fell a game below .500 in the all-time series against rival Gateway as the Gators won 21-10. Carmen Metcalf caught an 11-yard scoring pass from Conlan Green in the fourth quarter, but by then it was too late for a comeback. Logan Swartz kicked a 25-yard field goal in the loss, the Warriors’ second in three weeks. Greene threw for 176 yards and a touchdown but had an interception returned 60 yards by Remy Bose for a TD.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley Academy inducts 3 alumni into Arts Hall of Fame

On Oct. 7, three new members were inducted into Sewickley Academy’s Arts Hall of Fame, a ceremony that occurs every four years. The inductees are John T. Barr ’69 (photojournalist), Pam Gregg (theater) and Brian Hutchison ’89 (actor). Hall of Fame honorees have distinguished themselves in the...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 7

He rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Seneca Valley. He’s rushed for 636 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He also has caught 10 passes for 166 yards. The sophomore has completed 29 of 81 passes for 393 yards and four touchdowns. He also has rushed for 296 yards and one score.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: news from Marshall Middle School and more

—- Photographer Andrew Barclay will speak at the Zelienople Area Public Library 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at 2 p.m., sharing a PowerPoint display of his photographs and providing information and tips about photography. The program is designed for people of any age interested in photography. It is part of the...
WEXFORD, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Title Games Not on Television for 2022

WPIAL football title games are not on television for the 2022 season, marking the first time in over three decade that there is no broadcast. KDKA-TV’s contract with the WPIAL ended last year and the station decided to not renew the contract. They chose to do this because the costs for the broadcast were too high and the sponsors for high school football don’t cover the expenses. KDKA-TV also paid a fee to the WPIAL for the broadcasting rights.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Oct. 14, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Tickets on sale for benefit spaghetti dinner. A spaghetti dinner...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shady Side Academy receives largest gift in its 139-year history

Shady Side Academy has received the largest gift in the school’s 139-year history, a $15 million personal commitment from S. Kent Rockwell and his partner, Pat Babyak, in support of capital projects included in the school’s campus master plan. “We are extraordinarily grateful to Kent Rockwell and Pat...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Something for almost everyone at the Carnegie Carnegie

The autumn years of one’s life are the time of winding down, approaching the end. But despite metaphors and Mother Nature, I think of fall as the time of fresh starts, the season of anticipation. School, my birthday, Halloween, Thanksgiving, first snow, Christmas and other December holidays. Things are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oakmont TV host, cartoonist wins Mid-Atlantic Emmys

An Oakmont resident is among this year’s winners at the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards, held Oct. 1 in Philadelphia. Joe Wos took home the statue in two categories: Host/Moderator and Educational Content Short Form. He is the host of “Cartoon Academy,” a TV program that teaches the art of cartooning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Oktoberfests, Rosary rallies, burger bash, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Foundation offers scholarship funds for private school students in Westmoreland

Pastor Bob Ross understands the need for scholarship programs that open the door to private schools for lower income students. He sees it each year at his school — Heritage Baptist Academy, a school tucked into the small Heritage Baptist Church along Lowry Avenue in Jeannette — where families in need often utilize grant dollars to help cover tuition costs.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

