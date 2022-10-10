Why does this N.J. teacher always keep an empty chair in his classroom? The answer will inspire you.

Read full article on original website
Courageous NJ high school student overcomes hidden disability
Elina Csapo (pronounced Say-Poh) is a 16-year-old high school junior at the Hun School in Princeton. She has been on a journey to adapt and overcome what is known as a "hidden disability". She is afflicted with a condition known as childhood apraxia of speech. Essentially, this rare condition limits...
A look inside new Hungerford School, as ceremony celebrates state-of-the-art facility that puts ‘the children first’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for the new Hungerford School building at the Michael J. Petrides Educational Complex in Sunnyside -- which opened its doors to students for the first time at the beginning of this academic year -- marked a victorious moment, after a rigorous push for over a decade to build a more accessible and inclusionary learning facility for the special needs students it serves.
Migrant children to enroll at Staten Island schools next week. How is NYC preparing for their arrival?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As thousands of migrants from the southern border flock to New York City in droves, city public schools are gearing up for hundreds of children of asylum-seekers to enroll in its buildings next week, including at Staten Island schools. Nearly 100 migrant children will be...
Encouraging kids to ‘follow their dreams,’ this S.I. educator wins state teaching award
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island teacher has been named a winner of the 2022 New York State TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) Educator Award. Lisa Friscia, who works at PS 39 in South Beach, was named the Elementary School ESOL Teacher of the Year. She was nominated by former colleague Melanie Mirenberg.
Coats, socks and more: Where to donate much-needed items to help migrants on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As New York City works in assisting migrants in a situation that Mayor Eric Adams recently called a ”humanitarian crisis,” various Staten Island organizations are offering ways borough residents can help. Since May, New York City has seen thousands of migrants -- who are...
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
This 2-family N.J. home with unobstructed views of NYC is on the market for $3.2M
There’s a home down a cobblestone road that’s perched into the side of a cliff, giving it protected views of the Hudson River and the New York City skyline. This Cliffside Park retreat could be yours for $3.2 million. It’s a seven bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom brick contemporary that’s...
Life Stories: A math prodigy, she overcame gender discrimination and created a math/science teacher academy at CSI. Jane Coffee dies at 78.
Jane Coffee, a math professor at the College of Staten Island, was riding the Path train one day when she noticed a woman asking fellow passengers for help with directions. The lost woman was holding a map but could not make sense of it, and said with a giggle: “I can’t read this map. Math is really hard; I don’t get these numbers.”
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 14, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Anthony Cappelluti, 60, passed away on October 12, 2022 of natural causes. Anthony was a native Staten Islander, born on Jan. 27, 1962 and raised in Midland Beach. He attended PS 38, and graduated New Dorp High School in 1978. After obtaining an Associate Degree in 1981 from the College of Staten Island he went on to pursue a construction career spanning more than 45 years, 30 of those spent with Muss Development and most recently AMS Safety, LLC where he was a Site Safety Manager. Read the full obit on SILive.
In L.A., racist leaders resign. But in N.J., we keep them on the payroll | Calavia-Robertson
Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez called the Black son of one of her colleagues “a changuito” — a monkey. She also said the young child needed “a beatdown” and derided his parents for raising him “like a little white kid”— whatever that means.
Writing workshops will have you reliving life’s memories — food included
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Remember the taste of Mary Seip’s cream puffs or her slow-cooked marinara? Or how about the first time chowing down on a butter-filled Chicken Kiev at Riviera Chateau, formerly of Bay Terrace? Those tastes of the past are pure gifts, says writing coach and published author Maria Guira. And she’s here to help foster that nostalgia.
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
Staten Island cemeteries | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A perfect time of year to look at our Staten Island cemeteries with their history that lies beneath and on the headstones above is now as we approach Halloween. New Dorp’s Moravian Cemetery is the largest and oldest active cemetery on Staten Island, having opened in...
N.J. family gets help with mortgage after father dies of cancer
WALL, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is getting a much needed boost following a painful loss. Margie Moorman was presented with a year of mortgage payments in a surprise ceremony. The gift was made possible through a partnership with McLaughlin Financial Group and the Gradient Gives Back Foundation. Moorman's husband, Jim, passed away from an aggressive form of mouth cancer last December. "I just never thought that I would be facing life -- not to say alone, but alone," she said. "It's just everything is a struggle. And for you guys to do this, they're like family."This is the second time McLaughlin and Gradient have helped with family with a year of mortgage payments. They also helped last year after learning about Jim Moorman's cancer battle.
Gotham Gazette
Mayor Adams, If NYC Schools are ‘Segregated Intentionally,’ Why Increase Segregation with More Admissions Screening?
On September 29, the Adams Administration announced changes to the high school and middle school admissions process for the 2023-24 school year. Most significantly, middle schools, which had been unscreened for the last two academic years, can resume academic screening of fifth-grade students in admissions if the district superintendent so chooses.
HONK NYC! Performing tonight in Staten Island’s Maker Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The HONK NYC! Festival will be making an appearance in Stapleton this evening. Currently in its 16th year, this borough spanning celebration of music will bring its talent to Maker Park at the corner of Thompson and Front Streets. The event will feature street bands that...
Officials want to hear from NYC residents about what their communities need by end of month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Officials want to hear from New York City residents about what their communities need, and they have until the end of the month to do it. By Oct. 31, the city’s 59 community boards need to submit a pair of annual documents that helps the city identify local funding and infrastructure priorities, and Mayor Eric Adams’ administration wants locals to submit their ideas before the deadline.
Mom, 35, killed in 2-crash tragedy on Staten Island remembered as hard worker, active parent
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Maria Martinez, 35, was beginning her commute to work like she did everyday when she walked out of her Westerleigh home Friday morning and to the S66 bus stop just steps away. The young mother was dead a short time later, the victim of a...
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
Former NYC doorman follows dream to launch new Staten Island gym and fitness clothing line
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Fueled by his obsession with health and fitness, Ivan Santiago, 32, left a decade-long union job in Manhattan as a doorman to upstart his own business. “As I worked, I continued to save and save money. I’ve always wanted to create a fitness brand,” said the Dongan Hills resident, a native of New Jersey who relocated to Staten Island from Florida in 2009.
