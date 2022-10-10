ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life Lost In York County Crash

YORK COUNTY – A single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. State Police responded yesterday around 11:30 a.m. to the area of 20 N. Penn Street in Windsor Borough. According to authorities, a 77-year-old man was northbound and negotiating a right hand curve when it’s believed he suffered a medical event causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a telephone pole. The unidentified man died at the scene. The York County Coroner ruled the death as accidental. His identity is to be released later today.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

77-year-old man dies in Windsor Borough car crash

WINDSOR BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the York County Coroner’s Office, a 77-year-old man died in a single vehicle car crash on Thursday, Oct. 13. The York County Coroner’s Office responded to the area of 20 North Penn Street in Windsor Borough at 12:03 p.m. on Oct. 13.
YORK COUNTY, PA
York County, PA
York County, PA
WGAL

Man dies in vehicle crash in York County

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County Coroner's office was called to a single-vehicle crash in York County on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on the first block of N. Penn Street in Windsor Township around 11:32 a.m. According to the York County Coroner's Office, a 77-year-old male died...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

FOX 43

Coroner on scene of York County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was on the scene of a York County crash early Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, a call to the police came in at 11:32 a.m. for a car that crashed into a pole. Officials with the York...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

WGAL

abc27.com

PennLive.com

cranberryeagle.com

PennLive.com

abc27.com

Mercury

