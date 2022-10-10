Read full article on original website
Life Lost In York County Crash
YORK COUNTY – A single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. State Police responded yesterday around 11:30 a.m. to the area of 20 N. Penn Street in Windsor Borough. According to authorities, a 77-year-old man was northbound and negotiating a right hand curve when it’s believed he suffered a medical event causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a telephone pole. The unidentified man died at the scene. The York County Coroner ruled the death as accidental. His identity is to be released later today.
