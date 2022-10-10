Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Scouting Report: Gators CB Commit Dijon Johnson
The Florida Gators put the recruiting landscape on notice by securing the commitment of cornerback Dijon Johnson on Thursday, a long-awaited flip from Ohio State, and for good reason. Not only did head coach Billy Napier make his mark by plucking a prospect away from the Buckeyes, a consistent threat...
Game day updates: Ottawa Hills at Northwood football
Here are updates from Friday’s high school football game between Ottawa Hills and Northwood. This story will be updated following each quarter. PREGAME Ottawa Hills (6-1) travels to Northwood (4-4) for a key Toledo Area Athletic Conference game. The Green Bears are 2-0 in the TAAC, while the host Rangers are 2-1.
Raleigh News & Observer
Commanders Defense Pulls Out Washington Win vs. Bears
The Washington Commanders are heading back to the nation's capital happy after a hard-fought 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football at Soldier Field. The score is indicative of the excitement the game gave ... not much, at least until the end. The first points on the...
Raleigh News & Observer
49ers Rule Out Several Starters vs. Falcons; DE Nick Bosa to Play?
The Atlanta Falcons (2-3) will host the San Francisco 49ers (3-2) in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, but neither team is expected to be at full strength - one moreso than the other. The Falcons will be down running back Cordarrelle Patterson and starting inside linebacker Mykal Walker appears to be...
Friday’s live high school football scores in the Triangle, North Carolina
Follow live high school football scores from Week 9 around the Triangle, and the state
Raleigh News & Observer
WATCH: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Scores 1st NFL TD
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is celebrating his first career NFL touchdown in tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Robinson scored from a yard out after the special teams came through with a huge takeaway following fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. muffing the punt. Here's a look at...
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots Promote Rookie Running Back to Active Roster; Damien Harris Fill-In?
FOXBORO — Faced with the prospect of life without their feature running back for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots are calling a familiar face to help fill the void. According to the NFL transaction wire the Patriots have signed rookie running back Kevin Harris from their practice...
NFL・
Raleigh News & Observer
Big Ten Commissioner Open to Expanding NCAA Tournaments
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren believes expanding the NCAA basketball tournaments is among the “things we have to look at.” The comments, made in a sit-down interview Wednesday from the conference’s media days in Minneapolis, are the latest in a push from leading college sports administrators to discuss expanding the field from its current 68-team format in both men’s and women’s basketball.
Raleigh News & Observer
Mavs Rookie Jaden Hardy Stars in Important Training Camp Scrimmage
The Dallas Mavericks held a competitive, full-speed scrimmage on Wednesday behind closed doors before they decided which players would be cut from the training camp roster. Ultimately, Dallas ended up cutting Marcus Bingham Jr., Mouhamadou Gueye, Tyler Hall and D.J. Stewart Jr. by mid-afternoon. When asked who the star of...
Raleigh News & Observer
How the Jaguars’ Staff Views the NFL’s Treatments of QBs Since Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury
The NFL feels like a different world in the last two weeks, especially when it comes to rushing the passer. Quarterback has always been a protected position on the field, frequently benefitting from rules and the current structure of today's game. But following Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion vs. the Bengals on Thursday Night Football led to him being taken off the field with a stretcher, quarterbacks have seemingly been drawing more flags than ever.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars vs. Colts: 5 Starters Listed Questionable, Including Marvin Jones
The Jacksonville Jaguars escaped the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season with limited injuries, but the good luck seems to have run its course. In the same week the Jaguars placed two third-year players on injured reserve in Ben Bartch and K'Lavon Chaisson, which ended Bartch's season, the team has also announced five starters will be questionable for Week 6's road tilt vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Will Arizona RB James Conner Suit Up?
The Seattle Seahawks' reeling defense could have officially been handed a stroke of good luck on Friday, though it's exactly the opposite for their Week 6 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals. Ahead of a matchup at Lumen Field with the Seahawks on Sunday, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury ruled out star running...
Raleigh News & Observer
Quick Hits: Changes in Practice and A lot of QB Talk
"PJ [Walker] took all the snaps today. Baker [Mayfield] is day-to-day. He's making progress and after talking to him this morning, he feels like he may have a chance [of playing] this weekend, so we'll see how it goes." Any update on Darnold. "Not yet. We talked this morning that...
NFL・
Raleigh News & Observer
Gabe Jackson, Al Woods Doubtful to Play For Seahawks vs. Cardinals
Gearing up for their NFC West home opener against the Cardinals, the Seahawks may be short-handed in the trenches on both sides of the football. After missing practice time this week with knee injuries, Seattle listed right guard Gabe Jackson and nose tackle Al Woods as doubtful on Friday's final injury report. Earlier in the week, coach Pete Carroll indicated both players would rest on Wednesday and Thursday before testing out their injuries in Friday's practice.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cooper Rush To Start at Eagles; Why Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Should Sign Dak Prescott Backup to New Contract
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-3 in Week 1. Also lost during the game was starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken thumb. Before the Prescott exit, the Cowboys' offense was already M.I.A., and after backup quarterback Cooper Rush entered the game, it didn't get any better.
Raleigh News & Observer
Texans Rookies Review: Dameon Pierce & Co. Views of GM Nick Caserio Revealed
HOUSTON — After the Houston Texans recorded a Week 5 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Lovie Smith gave the team an extra day off on Monday. The Texans are entering a tough stretch of the 2022 campaign, where they will play three games in 11 days once returning from the bye-week. But the day off was the result of Smith awarding his team with a victory Monday after recording their first win of the season.
Girls golf state finals: Lansing Catholic third in Division 4 after opening day
The Lansing Catholic girls golf team has been in the mix for the Division 4 state championship in recent seasons. And the Cougars find themselves in one of the best positions among Greater Lansing programs heading into the final day of competition at Grand Valley State’s The Meadows Lansing Catholic is third in the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Dave Tepper said Panthers have never had a ‘real culture of winning.’ Was he right?
Because of something that happened at the end of Panther owner Dave Tepper’s news conference Monday after he fired Matt Rhule — something that involved me and that I’ve addressed at length by this point — I never did write about the part of the presser that Tepper got right.
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks Legend Shaun Alexander Hopeful Ring of Honor Induction Bolsters Hall of Fame Candidacy
RENTON, Wash. - Nearly 15 years after he last suited up for the organization, the Seahawks will celebrate iconic running back Shaun Alexander's remarkable career as the 16th member of their illustrious Ring of Honor during Sunday's home game against the Cardinals. It's been a long time coming for "Alexander...
