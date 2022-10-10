ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Raleigh News & Observer

Scouting Report: Gators CB Commit Dijon Johnson

The Florida Gators put the recruiting landscape on notice by securing the commitment of cornerback Dijon Johnson on Thursday, a long-awaited flip from Ohio State, and for good reason. Not only did head coach Billy Napier make his mark by plucking a prospect away from the Buckeyes, a consistent threat...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Blade

Game day updates: Ottawa Hills at Northwood football

Here are updates from Friday’s high school football game between Ottawa Hills and Northwood. This story will be updated following each quarter. PREGAME Ottawa Hills (6-1) travels to Northwood (4-4) for a key Toledo Area Athletic Conference game. The Green Bears are 2-0 in the TAAC, while the host Rangers are 2-1.
TOLEDO, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Commanders Defense Pulls Out Washington Win vs. Bears

The Washington Commanders are heading back to the nation's capital happy after a hard-fought 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football at Soldier Field. The score is indicative of the excitement the game gave ... not much, at least until the end. The first points on the...
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

49ers Rule Out Several Starters vs. Falcons; DE Nick Bosa to Play?

The Atlanta Falcons (2-3) will host the San Francisco 49ers (3-2) in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, but neither team is expected to be at full strength - one moreso than the other. The Falcons will be down running back Cordarrelle Patterson and starting inside linebacker Mykal Walker appears to be...
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

WATCH: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Scores 1st NFL TD

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is celebrating his first career NFL touchdown in tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Robinson scored from a yard out after the special teams came through with a huge takeaway following fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. muffing the punt. Here's a look at...
WASHINGTON, DC
Raleigh News & Observer

Patriots Promote Rookie Running Back to Active Roster; Damien Harris Fill-In?

FOXBORO — Faced with the prospect of life without their feature running back for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots are calling a familiar face to help fill the void. According to the NFL transaction wire the Patriots have signed rookie running back Kevin Harris from their practice...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Big Ten Commissioner Open to Expanding NCAA Tournaments

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren believes expanding the NCAA basketball tournaments is among the “things we have to look at.” The comments, made in a sit-down interview Wednesday from the conference’s media days in Minneapolis, are the latest in a push from leading college sports administrators to discuss expanding the field from its current 68-team format in both men’s and women’s basketball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

Mavs Rookie Jaden Hardy Stars in Important Training Camp Scrimmage

The Dallas Mavericks held a competitive, full-speed scrimmage on Wednesday behind closed doors before they decided which players would be cut from the training camp roster. Ultimately, Dallas ended up cutting Marcus Bingham Jr., Mouhamadou Gueye, Tyler Hall and D.J. Stewart Jr. by mid-afternoon. When asked who the star of...
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

How the Jaguars’ Staff Views the NFL’s Treatments of QBs Since Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury

The NFL feels like a different world in the last two weeks, especially when it comes to rushing the passer. Quarterback has always been a protected position on the field, frequently benefitting from rules and the current structure of today's game. But following Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion vs. the Bengals on Thursday Night Football led to him being taken off the field with a stretcher, quarterbacks have seemingly been drawing more flags than ever.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Jaguars vs. Colts: 5 Starters Listed Questionable, Including Marvin Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars escaped the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season with limited injuries, but the good luck seems to have run its course. In the same week the Jaguars placed two third-year players on injured reserve in Ben Bartch and K'Lavon Chaisson, which ended Bartch's season, the team has also announced five starters will be questionable for Week 6's road tilt vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Will Arizona RB James Conner Suit Up?

The Seattle Seahawks' reeling defense could have officially been handed a stroke of good luck on Friday, though it's exactly the opposite for their Week 6 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals. Ahead of a matchup at Lumen Field with the Seahawks on Sunday, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury ruled out star running...
SEATTLE, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

Quick Hits: Changes in Practice and A lot of QB Talk

"PJ [Walker] took all the snaps today. Baker [Mayfield] is day-to-day. He's making progress and after talking to him this morning, he feels like he may have a chance [of playing] this weekend, so we'll see how it goes." Any update on Darnold. "Not yet. We talked this morning that...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Gabe Jackson, Al Woods Doubtful to Play For Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Gearing up for their NFC West home opener against the Cardinals, the Seahawks may be short-handed in the trenches on both sides of the football. After missing practice time this week with knee injuries, Seattle listed right guard Gabe Jackson and nose tackle Al Woods as doubtful on Friday's final injury report. Earlier in the week, coach Pete Carroll indicated both players would rest on Wednesday and Thursday before testing out their injuries in Friday's practice.
SEATTLE, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

Texans Rookies Review: Dameon Pierce & Co. Views of GM Nick Caserio Revealed

HOUSTON — After the Houston Texans recorded a Week 5 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Lovie Smith gave the team an extra day off on Monday. The Texans are entering a tough stretch of the 2022 campaign, where they will play three games in 11 days once returning from the bye-week. But the day off was the result of Smith awarding his team with a victory Monday after recording their first win of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
College Sports
Sports
