The rate of inflation rose by 0.4% in September, and remains well above its benchmark target of 2%, making the prospect of continued "jumbo" interest rate hikes more likely. The year-over-year rate of inflation is now 8.2%, down from 8.3% in August, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index, which measures how much Americans pay for certain goods and services.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO