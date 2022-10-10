ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Inflation Remains Persistently High at 8.2%—a ‘Tremendously Unwelcome Negative Surprise,' Says Economist

The rate of inflation rose by 0.4% in September, and remains well above its benchmark target of 2%, making the prospect of continued "jumbo" interest rate hikes more likely. The year-over-year rate of inflation is now 8.2%, down from 8.3% in August, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index, which measures how much Americans pay for certain goods and services.
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

China Is No Longer Just Any Emerging Market — It Has Become Its Own Beast

The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tether, World's Biggest Stablecoin, Cuts Its Commercial Paper Holdings to Zero

Tether, the world's largest stablecoin, has slashed back its commercial paper holdings to zero, replacing them with U.S. Treasury bills instead, according to a blog post. The popular U.S.-dollar pegged cryptocurrency said the move is part of tether's "ongoing efforts to increase transparency" and back its tokens with "the most secure reserves in the market."
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Us Inflation#Headline Inflation#Interest Rates#Open Letter#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Pce
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

UK Markets Await Major Press Conference After PM Truss Fires Finance Minister

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss will hold a news conference on Friday afternoon amid mounting speculation that the government is considering a tax cut U-turn. On a day of fast-moving developments, Truss fired Kwarteng after less than six weeks in the role. Truss is under immense pressure to rethink her...
U.K.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

UK Cliff Edge Arrives as Bank of England Prepares to End Its Emergency Bond Buying

The central bank announced the two-week intervention in the long-dated bond market on Sep. 28, having been informed that a number of liability driven investment (LDI) funds — held by pension schemes — were hours from collapse. Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng will now deliver an updated medium-term fiscal...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Give Up Early Gain and Slide on Friday as Market Volatility Continues

Stocks slumped Friday, giving up gains from earlier in the session a day after posting a historic turnaround rally as investors digested inflation expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 283 points, or 0.94%. The S&P 500 shed 1.82%, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 2.32%. Stocks fell to session lows...
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

U.S. 10-Year Yield Tops 4% Again

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday as markets digested Thursday's higher-than-expected consumer price index reading and kept a close eye on the U.K. economy as the Bank of England's emergency bond-buying program is due to end. UK gilts ticked up following reports that the government would reverse course yet again...
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

FDA Confirms Adderall Shortage as Largest Manufacturer Warns of Delays Through End of the Year

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday confirmed a nationwide shortage of the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder medication Adderall, more than two months after some pharmacies reported difficulties filling prescriptions. The shortage affects the immediate-release form of Adderall, a stimulant that helps manage ADHD symptoms. The FDA said in a statement that...
INDUSTRY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Xi Wanted China to Be at the Tech Frontier. 5 Years on, Tensions With the U.S. Have Dented That Goal

Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
POLITICS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Supreme Court Rejects Trump Request to Step Into Mar-a-Lago Case

The Supreme Court handed former President Donald Trump a loss Thursday in his dispute with the Justice Department over documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence, rejecting his request that a special master be allowed to review classified papers. The justices denied Trump’s relatively narrow emergency request in a brief unsigned...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy