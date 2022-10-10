Read full article on original website
Inflation Remains Persistently High at 8.2%—a ‘Tremendously Unwelcome Negative Surprise,' Says Economist
The rate of inflation rose by 0.4% in September, and remains well above its benchmark target of 2%, making the prospect of continued "jumbo" interest rate hikes more likely. The year-over-year rate of inflation is now 8.2%, down from 8.3% in August, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index, which measures how much Americans pay for certain goods and services.
China Is No Longer Just Any Emerging Market — It Has Become Its Own Beast
The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
Tether, World's Biggest Stablecoin, Cuts Its Commercial Paper Holdings to Zero
Tether, the world's largest stablecoin, has slashed back its commercial paper holdings to zero, replacing them with U.S. Treasury bills instead, according to a blog post. The popular U.S.-dollar pegged cryptocurrency said the move is part of tether's "ongoing efforts to increase transparency" and back its tokens with "the most secure reserves in the market."
Even Amid Inflation and Recession Worries, There Are Opportunities to Build Wealth, Top-Ranked Advisors Say
Financial advisors who landed on the 2022 CNBC FA 100 list are hearing concerns about high inflation and a possible recession from their clients. While those top experts admit they don't know exactly how today's uncertainties will shake out, there are definite reasons to be both optimistic and opportunistic, they say.
Consumer Spending Was Flat in September and Below Expectations as Inflation Takes Toll
Retail and food services sales in total were little changed in September against the estimate for a 0.3% gain. Excluding autos, sales rose 0.1%, vs. the estimate for spending to be unchanged. The numbers are not adjusted for inflation, indicating that consumer spending slowed. Consumer spending was flat in September...
Social Security Record 8.7% Cost-Of-Living Adjustment for 2023 Could Pressure the Program's Funds, Some Experts Say
Social Security beneficiaries are poised to see bigger checks with an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment in 2023. But it remains to be seen how that will affect the program's long-term funding projections, experts say. Social Security's average retiree benefit will go up by $146 per month in 2023, thanks to a...
UK Markets Await Major Press Conference After PM Truss Fires Finance Minister
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss will hold a news conference on Friday afternoon amid mounting speculation that the government is considering a tax cut U-turn. On a day of fast-moving developments, Truss fired Kwarteng after less than six weeks in the role. Truss is under immense pressure to rethink her...
UK Cliff Edge Arrives as Bank of England Prepares to End Its Emergency Bond Buying
The central bank announced the two-week intervention in the long-dated bond market on Sep. 28, having been informed that a number of liability driven investment (LDI) funds — held by pension schemes — were hours from collapse. Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng will now deliver an updated medium-term fiscal...
A Quarter of Americans Are Expecting to Delay Their Retirement Due to Rising Consumer Costs, According to a New Study
High inflation is quickly shaping up to be the most disruptive force to the financial health of retirees. More than a third of Americans today feel unprepared or unsure if they are on track for retirement, according to a recent survey. A quarter of Americans are expecting to delay their...
Stocks Give Up Early Gain and Slide on Friday as Market Volatility Continues
Stocks slumped Friday, giving up gains from earlier in the session a day after posting a historic turnaround rally as investors digested inflation expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 283 points, or 0.94%. The S&P 500 shed 1.82%, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 2.32%. Stocks fell to session lows...
U.S. 10-Year Yield Tops 4% Again
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday as markets digested Thursday's higher-than-expected consumer price index reading and kept a close eye on the U.K. economy as the Bank of England's emergency bond-buying program is due to end. UK gilts ticked up following reports that the government would reverse course yet again...
FDA Confirms Adderall Shortage as Largest Manufacturer Warns of Delays Through End of the Year
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday confirmed a nationwide shortage of the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder medication Adderall, more than two months after some pharmacies reported difficulties filling prescriptions. The shortage affects the immediate-release form of Adderall, a stimulant that helps manage ADHD symptoms. The FDA said in a statement that...
El Salvador's Bitcoin Experiment: $60 Million Lost, $375 Million Spent, Little to Show So Far
El Salvador has lost around $60 million on its bitcoin bet one year into a nationwide crypto experiment. The use of bitcoin in El Salvador appears to be low amid the market volatility. The country faces plummeting economic growth and a high deficit. It has been more than a year...
Xi Wanted China to Be at the Tech Frontier. 5 Years on, Tensions With the U.S. Have Dented That Goal
Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: JPMorgan Chase, Albertsons, Tesla, Beyond Meat, Delta and More
JPMorgan Chase — The bank gained 2.8% after topping estimates for the recent quarter. JPMorgan Chase said net interest income surged 34% to $17.6 billion in the period due to higher rates. Morgan Stanley — Morgan Stanley's stock slumped 4.6% after the bank posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Revenue also...
Supreme Court Rejects Trump Request to Step Into Mar-a-Lago Case
The Supreme Court handed former President Donald Trump a loss Thursday in his dispute with the Justice Department over documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence, rejecting his request that a special master be allowed to review classified papers. The justices denied Trump’s relatively narrow emergency request in a brief unsigned...
