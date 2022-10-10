ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, VT

WCAX

7 arrested in Bennington drug raid

A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder

A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Route 7 paving set to begin this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beginning this weekend, drivers can expect paving crews to be out along Route 7 during the overnight hours. Crews will be paving side roads and driveways starting Sunday night. From Sunday through Thursday, crews will be out between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
nbcboston.com

Driver, Cow Both Dead After Crash in Northern Vermont: Troopers

A car going over 100 mph slammed into a cow Sunday night in Sheldon, Vermont, leaving both the cow and the driver of the Jaguar dead, according to state police. Vermont State Police got a report of a vehicle hitting a cow on Route 105 just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, according to a news release from the agency. A nurse who was on scene told dispatchers that the driver of the car was dead, state police said.
SHELDON, VT
WGAU

Man dead after car driving more than 100 mph hits cow on highway

SHELDON, Vt. — A man has died in a crash after police said the car he was driving hit a cow while it was speeding down a Vermont highway. Vermont State Police said in a news release that officers were called to the scene after a vehicle hit a cow on Route 105 just before 11 p.m. on Sunday. Officers said the car involved was a 2000 Jaguar Type S sedan that had been driving west when it hit a cow on the road.
SHELDON, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on I-89 in Middlesex

MIDDLESEX — A 27-year-old man from Waterbury was cited for DUI following a crash in Middlesex on Sunday. The single-vehicle crash took place in the median of I-89 at around 1:30 a.m. The driver was identified as Nathan Cone. Cone was showing signs of impairment and was processed for...
MIDDLESEX, VT
WCAX

Police respond to Burlington High School threat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a heightened police presence at Burlington High School Friday after a reported threat. BHS Principal Lauren McBride sent a message to the community Friday morning regarding a potential threat that has since been proven unsubstantiated. She says she believes the school is safe but that out of an abundance of caution police officers will be in and around the school Friday.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

4 teens arrested in connection with Barre shooting

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested four teenagers and charged them as youthful offenders in connection with a shooting in Barre last month. Police say the shooting happened on Brook Street on Sept, 5, damaging a home and a parked car. Nobody was hurt. Police on Tuesday arrested an...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Five people arrested in Plattsburgh narcotics drug bust

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will be showing off the city’s new homeless pod community to the public Wednesday afternoon. Cannabis retailers struggling to keep shelves stocked. Updated: 3 hours ago. Retail cannabis has now been available for consumers in Vermont since the beginning of the month. Reporter Adam Sullivan...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
BURLINGTON, VT
sheltonherald.com

Police: Hartford man charged with trafficking fentanyl in Vermont

A Connecticut man is facing charges in Vermont after authorities say an investigation revealed he was involved in a fentanyl distribution operation in the area. Vermont State Police said 26-year-old Devontrez Flowers, of Hartford, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with fentanyl trafficking following a "weeks-long investigation" into allegations that he was distributing fentanyl in the Burlington area. Vermont's largest city of about 43,000 sits about 40 miles west of the capital city of Montpelier along the shores of Lake Champlain.
mynbc5.com

Two arrests in connection with fatal ATV crash

WILLISTON, Vt. — Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal ATV crash killing 19-year-old Samantha Henderson in September. Vermont State Police and Williston Police conducted a search warrant on a Williston home, leading them to the arrest of two men. Both 38-year-old David Lauderbach and 33-year-old Christopher DeGreenia were arrested for possession of stolen property for the ATV involved in the crash. Lauderbach received an additional charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
WILLISTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Catalytic converters stolen from Mitsubishi dealership in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in St. Johnsbury on Thursday. Authorities were notified that multiple catalytic converters were cut from vehicles at the Mitsubishi dealership on Memorial Drive. At this time state police are looking for assistance from the public in locating the individuals...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
