Shake Your Trail Feather Festival set for October 22

 4 days ago
The TECHE Project is proud to announce the 11th Annual “Shake Your Trail Feather” Festival: A celebration of the Bayou Teche Paddle Trail to be held on Oct. 22, 2022.

The TECHE Project is a nonprofit group working to enhance the quality of life for communities and recreationalists on the bayou. This volunteer group does periodic bayou cleanups and manages the Bayou Teche National Water and Paddle Trail, the only National Water Trail in Louisiana.

They are building floating paddle trail docks in all of the towns along Bayou Teche and have installed 13 out of 15 so far.

Executive Director Patti Holland says, “When completed, the paddle trailheads will be spaced between five and 12 miles apart, which is a nice half-day paddle, leaving ample time to enjoy the culture and sites along the way.”

The Shake Your Trail Feather event is twofold, comprising a “Paddle Parade” and a “Party in the Parc” with food and live music.

The Paddle Parade will start at Poche Bridge at 10 a.m. and go 6.5 miles to Lil’s on the Teche south of Breaux Bridge. For those wishing to paddle a shorter distance, paddlers can pull out at Parc des Ponts (120 St. Bernard St.) in Breaux Bridge after 4.5 miles.

The whacky, feather-clad Paddle Parade (no motorized boats, please) will float down Bayou Teche accompanied by live music of two Cajun bands (Amis du Teche and Cajun Fire) playing on decorated barges.

According to Holland, “Tickets to paddle are available on Eventbrite, and the paddle ticket also includes the annual event pin featuring our 2022 theme bird. This year’s bird is the Mississippi Kite, a common raptor soaring over the bayou during summer months.”

The TECHE Project also encourages those living on the bayou to join the fun by watching from the bank.

After the parade, a celebration of the Bayou Teche National Water and Paddle Trail will take place at Parc des Ponts in Breaux Bridge. Anyone who is interested can come usher in the paddlers and show their support for the bayou.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., there will be food vendors, libations, merchandise and kids’ activities. Live music with Horace Trahan and the Ossun Express will be playing on the stage from noon-2 p.m.

“The celebration in the park is free to the public, but we encourage everyone to purchase a festival pin to support the work The TECHE Project is doing to build a first-class national paddle trail and ensure that Bayou Teche stays clean and beautiful,” says Administrator Erin Z. Bass.

Other event highlights include prizes for those dressed as birds and the ever-popular raffle of a kayak donated by Pack and Paddle at 2 p.m.

Go to techeproject.org for more details about the paddle and the activities at the park.

Proceeds from the event go toward building and managing the Bayou Teche National Water and Paddle Trail, so everyone is invited to join the fun and “Shake Your Trail Feathers” for a good cause on Oct. 22.

