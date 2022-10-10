How to register to vote in Texas

If you want to cast a ballot for governor in the 2022 midterm elections in Texas, you have until end of day Tuesday to register to vote.

Voter registration applications must be postmarked by Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 to be eligible in November's general election.

You can register to vote in person at your local Voter Registrar's office . Voter registration applications are also available at VoteTexas.gov ; they can be filled out and mailed to the Voter Registrar's office in your county.

If you don't remember if you have registered to vote, the Texas Secretary of State has set up a website to check your registration status.

Registered voters who need to update their information should contact their local Voter Registrar

In order to vote, Texas residents must complete their voter registration at least 30 days prior to the election date.

Early voting will begin Monday, Oct. 24 and run through Friday, Nov. 4.

A finalized list of polling places will be published two days prior to the election. All polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All voters must present one of the following forms of photo identification at the polling place in order to verify their identity:

Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

United States military identification card containing the person's photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph

United States passport