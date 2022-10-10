6-year-old killed in crash during funeral procession in Akron identified

A 6-year-old boy, one of two children killed in a crash during a funeral procession in Akron last Thursday afternoon, was identified by the county medical examiner Monday.

Trevond Walker, a first-grade student at Tallmadge Elementary School, died Friday evening from injuries sustained in the crash, officials confirmed.

Tallmadge City Schools Superintendent Steve Wood released this statement about the boy's death:

Tallmadge Elementary School mourns the loss of first-grade student Trevond Walker, who passed away Friday evening due to injuries sustained in a car accident the previous day. We offer our deepest sympathy to Trevond’s family and friends, and our focus will be on supporting his classmates and teachers during this difficult time. Counselors are onsite to support students and staff as they process the emotions involved with such a tragic loss.





Tymar Allen, a 12-year-old boy, died from blunt force trauma sustained in the crash, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

One of the boys was ejected from the vehicle, and the other was partially ejected, said police.

A 19-year-old, who police believe is connected to the incident, later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The accident occurred at South Arlington Street and 6 Avenue just before 3 p.m., according to the Akron Police Department.

Lt. Michael Miller provided details about the incident while on-scene.

"At least one shot that was fired, we did recover a shell casing at the scene, so there was a shot fired, there was some type of altercation as a result,” Miller said. “Witnesses said the vehicle that the children were in, someone, or multiple people were hanging out of the window of that car before the crash."

The funeral procession was for another young person in the Akron community, Miller said.

"The second car, the Chrysler, attempted to make a turn, a westbound turn onto 6th Avenue, and then in some form or another, that caused the crash. They were memorializing the death of a young man, someone young and now for this to impact another young person in the same contact is doubly tragic," said Miller on Thursday. "The driver of the Chrysler we believe is a male, got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, we're trying to identify, and or locate that subject."

No arrests have been made at this time, according to the latest update on this case from Akron Police.

Watch our previous report below:

Akron mayor asks for calm after death of 12YO, 6YO during funeral procession

RELATED: 2 children dead in Akron after car crash during funeral procession that led to gunfire

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.