ESM, F-M boys soccer both pick up big victories

By Phil Blackwell
 4 days ago
CENTRAL NEW YORK – An 11-game win streak had not yet allowed the East Syracuse Minoa boys soccer team to move too far up the state Class A rankings, getting to the brink of the top 10.

But the Spartans continued to make the case for more accolades as it pounded past more Salt City Athletic Conference Empire division foes.

ESM ripped Auburn 8-0 last Tuesday night at Holland Stadium, a margin greater than the 5-0 decision it rendered when they played at Spartan Stadium in September.

Joel Alvarez, relatively quiet the past couple of weeks, broke out again, netting a three-goal hat trick and adding a pair of assists.

Ibrahim Husakovic scored twice and Henry Callahan got three assists, with single goals going to Evan Nielsen, Anthony Ciotti and Arnes Osmanovic as Evan deBerjeois, Ben Richardson and Jackson Tedesco also got assists.

Back home Thursday night to face Central Square, ESM had a far different type of game, having to go all 80 minutes to earn a 2-1 victory over the Redhawks and make it 13 in a row.

From their first meeting (a 2-0 win on Sept. 8), the Spartans were aware of Central Square’s challenge, and again saw the Redhawks play effective defense most of the way, Andrew Watrous recording 14 saves.

Yet despite this, along with a goal from Ben Russell, Central Square could not quite catch ESM, who saw Tedesco and deBerjeois put in goals, Alvarez add an assist and Scolaro record six saves.

Then, on Saturday, it was ESM against Rochester Aquinas, and here the win streak finally ended, the Irish earning the game’s lone goal to defeat the Spartans 1-0, overcoming eight saves from Scolaro.

Fayetteville-Manlius had lost to Christian Brothers Academy on Oct. 1, but the Hornets roared back to form with a pair of impressive victories, starting with last Monday’s 4-1 win over Cicero-North Syracuse.

Taking a 2-0 lead by halftime, the Hornets added to the margin as Nick Donnelly, who scored once, piled up three assists, two of them on goals by Evan Terreri, the other on a goal by Aiden Burke.

From there, F-M went on to top Corcoran 5-0, and Donnelly again was in the middle of all of it.

Not only did Donnelly net three goals for a hat trick, but assisting on F-M’s other two scoring plays as Terreri and Evan Newton converted. Terreri and Sawyer Brown picked up assists on two of Donnelly’s tallies.

All of this led to Saturday’s key game against Baldwinsville, whom the Hornets beat 1-0 late in September – and would shut out again on this day, this time 2-0.

Unlike the first meeting, F-M would not wait until the final minutes, netting a first-half goal and then doubling the margin late as Donnelly scored once and assisted on Antoine Aombe’s tally. Jake Lavelle stopped all five shots he faced.

Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

