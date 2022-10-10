East Syracuse Minoa girls soccer nears perfect regular season

CENTRAL NEW YORK – All that the East Syracuse Minoa girls soccer team could do, for the time being, was impose its well on a string of overmatched opponents and wait for the big decisions ahead.

More wins in the last week kept ESM squarely at no. 2 in the state Class A behind top-ranked and defending state champion New Hartford, the two sides appearing on a course to meet for the Section III title at month’s end.

Still with just one goal allowed in its first 12 games, the Spartans earned a 12th shutout against Auburn last Tuesday night, reaching double digits as it mashed the Maroons 10-0.

Leah Rehm had yet another remarkable performance, the super sophomore piling up six goals to set a career mark and work her season total to 29, just three short of last year’s total.

Not to be left out, Angelina Polcaro scored twice and got a pair of assists. Ashley Praxi and Paige Butterfield also earned goals, with Bailey Rehm and Jazzel Miekelhem each getting two assists. Single assists went to Natalie Peterson, Ava Burry and Ava Tafel.

Bishop Grimes had back-to-back games against state Class D no. 3-ranked Bishop Ludden in a span of 48 hours.

Having lost 8-1 when the teams first met on Oct. 1 in East Syracuse, the rematch two nights later was far closer, but the Cobras could not get on the board in a 2-0 defeat to the Gaelic Knights.

Under constant attack, Grimes goalkeeper Olivia Bitz managed to stop 20 of the 22 shots she faced. All she allowed was one goal in each half as Faith Griffin scored once for Ludden and assisted on Annie Gaughan’s tally.

After facing this, Grimes was able to recover last Wednesday and deliver a 1-0 victory over Faith Heritage. Bitz only had to make five saves, with Olivia Garland earning the game’s only goal off a feed from Loyi Mugushu.

In Friday’s 1-0 defeat to Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, Bitz had seven saves, but the Rebels prevailed thanks to Katie Shick’s goal and Emma Millerschin stopping all seven shots she faced.

Still without a win in 2022, Manlius Pebble Hill was overpowered last Monday in a 9-0 defeat to Phoenix, unable to stop the Firebirds’ Courtney Carter, who piled up five goals and three assists as Emily Danquer added a pair of goals.