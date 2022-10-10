CBA football routs Rome Free Academy, stays unbeaten

CENTRAL NEW YORK – It wasn’t difficult for the Christian Brothers Academy football team to move to 6-0 on the season.

In fact, when the Brothers played at Rome Free Academy last Saturday afternoon, it had 55 points on the board by halftime, cruising from there to defeat the Black Knights 69-21.

Holding the no. 6 state Class AA ranking, CBA got going with a pair of first-quarter scoring drive, each capped by touchdown passes from Jordan Rae to Amarri Pitts – one 21 yards, the other 18 yards.

Not stopping there, Pitts returned an interception 30 yards for another score after Cam Smith had done the same from 21 yards out seconds earlier.

By the time Tez Thomas found the end zone on a 28-yard dash, CBA had a34-0 advantage going into the second quarter, where it scored three more times.

Short three-yard TD passes from Rae to Syair Torrence and Jason Brunson were augmented by Jamier Handford getting his own score on a 53-yard pass, Rae’s fifth TD toss of the half.

All of the starters were on the bench in the second half, but the Brothers added two more scores when Porter Matt threw TD passes of 43 yards to Thomas and 23 yards to Daunte Bacheyle.

This happened as Jamesville-DeWitt and East Syracuse Minoa both took defeats, with the Red Rams falling to Mexico 44-29, the Spartans taking a 40-20 loss to Horseheads.

In J-D’s case, it had not played on the field since Sept. 16, when it lost to Nottingham. Here, the Rams were far more competitive, a sign of progress amid its return to varsity play.

Trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, J-D twice found the end zone, with Oscar Blair scoring on a one-yard run and Antonio Murphy sprinting 72 yards for a score and adding a two-point conversion.

This helped the Rams tie it, 14-14, but Payton Nelson’s 22-yard TD pass to Mason Zych helped Mexico go in front 20-14 right before halftime.

Murphy and Blair both returned to the end zone in the second half, with Murphy scoring from 32 yards out and Blair converting on a 28-yard run, which had J-D within range, 36-29, with one period left.

Only in the fourth quarter did the Tigers clamp down on defense and, with one more scoring drive and a one-yard TD plunge from Nelson, secure the win.

ESM, meanwhile, still is looking for its first win in 2022 while Bishop Grimes, playing eight-man football, beat Sauquoit Valley 20-6 to improve to 2-3 on the season.