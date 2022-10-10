ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

If you misled others about your COVID status, getting vaccinated or prevention measures, you’re not alone

By Angie Leventis Lourgos, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q3xQA_0iTGFdp800
Jesse Pitts receives his booster COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens on Oct. 6, 2022, in Chicago. Michael Blackshire/Chicago Tribune/TNS

During the height of the pandemic, 4 in 10 Americans misled others about their COVID-19 status or their adherence to public health measures designed to prevent the spread of the virus, according to a study published Monday in JAMA Network Open , a journal of the Chicago-based American Medical Association.

Researchers found that about 42% of adults admitted they had engaged in some form of misrepresentation related to having COVID-19, vaccination or compliance with pandemic protocols. The results were based on a survey of more than 1,700 adults nationwide conducted in December 2021 — a time when coronavirus cases were surging across the country, including in the Chicago area .

“These data point out to us that a strategy that relies on people admitting to having symptoms or the actual diagnosis may not be the best strategy in future pandemics,” said Angela Fagerlin, senior author of the study and the chair of the Department of Population Health Sciences at University of Utah Health. “The data suggest many people will be dishonest for a variety of different reasons.”

She added that researchers were a bit surprised by the level of reported misrepresentation “given the gravity of the situation.”

More than 6.5 million deaths worldwide and a little over a million in the United States have been attributed to the virus. About 3.77 million people in Illinois have been infected with COVID-19, resulting in more than 35,000 confirmed deaths.

In the study, around 18% of those surveyed reported that at some point during the pandemic they thought or knew they had COVID-19 but failed to mention that to another individual they were with or about to be with in person. More than 24% reported telling an in-person contact that they were taking more COVID-19 precautions than they actually were.

About 20% of those polled did not mention having the virus or thinking they might have the virus when screened to enter a health care office.

Researchers noted that many of these misrepresentations “may have put others at risk of COVID-19.”

For example, the study said, a person who does not disclose they think or know they have COVID-19 “when entering a clinician’s office endangers clinicians, office staff, and other patients who might be at risk of severe outcomes” from the disease.

About 21% of respondents said they had avoided getting tested for COVID-19 when they thought they might have been infected. Around 8% told someone they were vaccinated when they were not. Nearly 23% reported having broken quarantine rules; 15% said they had told another individual that they did not need to quarantine even though they were supposed to, according to public health guidelines.

“Public health measures have the potential to dramatically reduce the spread and impact of the disease, but their success depends on the public’s willingness to be honest about and adherent to these measures,” the study said.

Researchers noted that complying with these protocols can sometimes be psychologically, financially and physically challenging.

“Given the difficulty and costs associated with many public health measures, members of the public may exercise dishonesty and nonadherence regarding these measures,” the study said. “For example, people may withhold information about having COVID-19 during a health screening to allow them to attend their health care appointment or continue going to work. Reporting being vaccinated when one is not would allow a person to participate in an event restricted to those who are vaccinated or to avoid judgment from vaccinated friends.”

Survey respondents listed many explanations for their health and safety misrepresentations. Some said they wanted to feel “normal” again or return to life before the pandemic. Some said they wanted to exercise their freedom or answered that “it’s no one else’s business.”

Many of those polled said they were following the advice of a trusted public figure, such as a politician or celebrity. Others said they didn’t believe COVID-19 was real, they couldn’t miss work, they didn’t feel very sick, or that quarantine rules were confusing, among other reasons cited.

In terms of demographics, respondents under the age of 60 and those who reported a greater distrust of science were more likely to have engaged in COVID-19 misrepresentation, according to the research. But the study found no link between deceptive behavior during the pandemic and the political beliefs or religion of those polled.

“When people are dishonest about their COVID-19 status or what precautions they are taking, it can increase the spread of disease in their community,” Andrea Gurmankin Levy, co-lead author of the study and professor of social sciences at Middlesex Community College in Connecticut, said in a written statement. “For some people, particularly before we had COVID vaccines, that can mean death.”

It’s possible the survey undercounted misrepresentation and dishonesty during the pandemic, and its prevalence was actually higher: The study took into account the possibility that “participants may have been dishonest in their survey responses.” But researchers conjectured that those surveyed would be more likely to provide answers that were more socially desirable “thereby likely making our results an underestimate of how commonly people misrepresent or are nonadherent in this setting,” according to the study.

Craig Klugman, professor of bioethics at DePaul University, said that “from an ethical standpoint, lying is almost always wrong.”

But he called dishonesty regarding an individual’s COVID-19 status or prevention measures particularly egregious, because “it’s lying that could have deadly effects on other people.”

“It’s likely that some of this lying resulted in deaths,” said Klugman, who was not involved in the study. “We’ll never know.”

eleventis@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Vaccines
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
rogersedgereporter.com

Loyola Senior Praised For Getting Into Multiple Medical Schools

Getting into medical school is a big deal. However, getting into five medical schools is extraordinary. Raj Patel (21) is a Molecular Biology senior at Loyola University Chicago. His family immigrated from India in 1996, and shortly after started their own business in Schaumburg, IL. Life and school for Patel were not always easy, as he and his family faced many challenges on their road to success.
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Reparations: The US town paying its black residents

Evanston, Illinois, is a quiet place in the middle of an unusual experiment. In this university town just north of Chicago, a sheen of affluence glints through the windows of solid brick buildings downtown, while rainbow flags and "Black Lives Matter" placards dot what seems like every other suburban lawn.
EVANSTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Population Health#Chicago Area#Linus Covid#General Health#Americans#University Of Utah Health
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Venezuelan migrants bussed to Prospect Heights; indoor skydiving facility sued; Rivian recall followed by stock plunge

About 200 Venezuelan migrants bused to Illinois by the governor of Texas are now staying at a hotel in Prospect Heights. The acting mayor said he had a couple days’ notice that the migrants were on the way. The children, around 60 of them, are now enrolled in schools and the mayor said he doesn’t see this as a burden on city resources.
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
CBS Chicago

Lindblom Academy teacher struggling to find supplies for popular cooking class turns to GoFundMe

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At one South Side school, there's a big demand for a cooking class, but there's not enough money to pay for it. So one teacher is raising money so students can learn the art of cooking, and make meals for themselves.It's a much-needed class, since Lindblom Math and Science Academy is not only in a food desert in West Englewood, but 70% of students are on a free or reduced lunch program.Teacher Paul DeRonne said that means many students have not grown up in homes with the resources or knowledge to cook, and he wanted to help...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Students and parents advocate for change in ETHS attendance policy

At this academic year’s first Evanston Township High School District 202 school board meeting, community members called on the district to change its attendance policies. Advocates told board members Monday they feel the current policy is ableist, arguing that the current policies do not acknowledge the various reasons a student may be tardy and have impacted students’ social-emotional learning.
EVANSTON, IL
WGN Radio

Chicago sees increase in ‘check washing’ scams

David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, joins Lisa Dent to explain what check washing scams are and what you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WGN Radio

Solving Chicago’s problem with rising mail theft

Mack Juilan, the president for the National Association of Letter Carriers Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to discuss the rise in armed robberies targeting postal workers, the ongoing thefts of mailbox master keys, and how they all have an impact on Chicagoans who rely on USPS services. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Department struggles as burnt-out cops quit, with some heading to burbs

CHICAGO (CBS) - Amy Hurley wanted nothing more than to be a police officer growing up. She was the first member of her family to become a cop, joining the Chicago Police Department when she turned 25."This is what I wanted to do. I knew it from a very young age, and I loved it," she said."I loved working in the community and being around people and helping and making a difference – as cliché as that sounds," she said, "but I really did. I enjoyed it."Hurley even tattooed her star number on her arm, and planned on retiring at 55...
CHICAGO, IL
newcity.com

Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me

On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Two major Chicago grocery chains could be merging

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Two of the major grocery store chains serving Chicago could be merging. Bloomberg reports Kroger is in talks about a merger with Albertsons and an agreement could be reached as soon as this week. Locally, that would mean Jewel and Mariano’s would be co-owned. There are no details available about the possible deal and any merger would face antitrust scrutiny. Kroger and Albertsons directly compete in much of the country.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

O'Hare, Midway airport websites shut down by Russian cyberattack

CHICAGO - A widespread Russian cyberattack knocked the websites for Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports offline early Monday, experts said. Flychicago.com and other websites connected to O’Hare and Midway international airports were offline until about noon, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Aviation. No...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy