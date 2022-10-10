ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Important dates to know ahead of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana midterm elections

By Felicia Jordan
 4 days ago
The midterm elections are just a few weeks away and Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana will all have key races on their ballots, including a gubernatorial race and seats for Senate and House in each state.

Election Day is November 8, but the deadline to register to vote is October 11, and there are several other deadlines leading up to Election Day of which voters should be aware.

OHIO:

  • Voter registration deadline: October 11
  • Early voting begins: October 12
  • Deadline to request an absentee ballot: November 5
  • Absentee ballot must be postmarked by: November 7

Ohio voters can register to vote or check their registration here .

You can find the location of your polling place here .

INDIANA:

  • Voter registration deadline: October 11
  • Absentee request deadline: October 27
  • Last day to vote early in person: Nov. 7
  • Last day to mail in a ballot: Nov. 8

Register to vote and find more information including early voting hours by here .

You can find your polling location here .

KENTUCKY :

  • Voter registration deadline: October 11
  • Absentee request deadline: October 25
  • Early voting: November 3,4,5

Find more information from the Kentucky Board of Election by here .

You can find your polling location here .

To vote in person, you'll need to provide proof of identity and address. The ways to do that include:

  • An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state identification card with present or former address so long as the voter’s present residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct;
  • A military identification;
  • A photo identification that was issued by the United States government or the State of Ohio, that contains the voter’s name and current address and that has an expiration date that has not passed;
  • An original or copy of a current utility bill with the voter’s name and present address;
  • An original or copy of a current bank statement with the voter’s name and present address;
  • An original or copy of a current government check with the voter’s name and present address;
  • An original or copy of a current paycheck with the voter’s name and present address; or
  • An original or copy of a current other government document (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by a board of elections) that shows the voter’s name and present address.

IN THIS ARTICLE
