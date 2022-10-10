PD: Man arrested after kissing 12-year-old at Springdale Dave and Busters

A Springdale man was arrested after inappropriately touching and kissing a 12-year-old girl at a Dave and Busters, police said.

Police were called to the restaurant arcade on Saturday for the report of inappropriate behavior.

Investigators said that several Dave and Busters staff members reported seeing the two kiss and that they told officers they noticed that the 12-year-old was standing with a man in a "sexual way."

According to court documents, a 12-year-old girl was playing a motorcycle game with her 9-year-old brother and 32-year-old Miguel Angel Rodriguez was standing next to them.

When an officer started talking to the girl, Rodriguez began walking away. When police detained him, he told them the girl was the one who kissed him, court documents show.

According to an affidavit, a bartender told police he watched Rodriguez put his hand underneath the front of the girl's shirt.

Rodriguez appeared before a judge Monday morning. He is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Editor's note: Police initially identified the defendant as Miguel Angel Rodriguez. After his arrest, the FBI returned a name erroneously as Fransisco Leal-Carranza, which is actually the cousin of the arrested. Springdale police clarified on Tuesday that the defendant's name is in fact Miguel Angel Rodriguez.

READ MORE

Former Lakota, Wilmington teacher facing child porn charges

Hamilton County deputy sentenced to 5 years for child porn charges

Covington man pleads guilty to more than 60 counts of possessing child porn

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News at Noon