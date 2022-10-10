ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

KMPH.com

Traffic stop leads to drug bust in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday night after police found a bag of pills, believed to be fentanyl, in his car following a traffic stop. Fresno patrol officers spotted a vehicle failing to stop at a red light and pulled the driver over in the area of Tulare and U Streets.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Police release body-cam video from officer-involved shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department released body-worn-camera video from an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Police responded to reports of gunfire on E. Weldon Ave. near Van Ness Blvd. The caller said multiple gunshots were fired at her apartment where she lived with her...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman dies in rollover crash in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning in central  Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near Belmont and Lota avenues near Highway 99 in central Fresno. Police say the woman was driving and went off the road and hit a wire connected […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man crashes car after being shot while driving, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police Department says a man in his 20s was driving in the area of Friant Road and Audubon Drive where he crashed his car after being shot early Friday morning. Officers arrived at the scene of the crash and found the man wounded by...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Michael Booker

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Michael Booker. Michael Booker is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Criminal Threats. 37-year-old Booker is 5' 11" tall, 175 lbs., and has blond hair and blue eyes. If you know where Michael Booker is hiding, call...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Police search for fatal hit and run suspect in Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif. (FOX26) — Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday afternoon in Turlock. The crash happened Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Fulkerth Rd. near Tully Rd. When officers arrived they found an 83-year-old Hispanic man in the roadway...
TURLOCK, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting Outside Fresno Motorcycle Club

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting outside a Fresno motorcycle club that killed one man and wounded two others. Police had responded to the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club clubhouse on Saturday, October 2, to investigate reports of a shooting. Officers found a 41-year-old man at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and had him quickly transported to a local medical center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Elderly woman hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elderly woman is now recovering after she was hit by a car near Fresno High School, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say on Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. a woman in her 70s was using the crosswalk on Mckinley and Echo with her dog when a driver hit […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Merced Man Who Blew up Two Rentals With Homemade Bombs Pleads Guilty

Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, of Merced, pleaded guilty Tuesday to making destructive devices and maliciously destroying two rental properties in Merced with explosives, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release. According to court documents, McDaniel made 10 destructive devices or bombs from illegal fireworks that he had...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Allison Maria Atkins

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Allison Maria Atkins. Allison Atkins is wanted on a Felony, No-bail Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 24-year-old Atkins is 5' 6" tall, 160 lbs., and has blond hair and blue eyes. If you know where Allison Atkins is...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Police warns about scam calls

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is warning the public about scam calls coming in showing the station’s phone number. Phony callers are posing to be with the Fresno PD regarding jury dates, warrants, and requesting money or payments. As a reminder, the department will never...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Man pleads guilty in Fresno backyard shooting

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man pleaded guilty to charges related to firing an AR-15 style rifle in the backyard of a home in Fresno. On Tuesday, officials with the United States Department of Justice announced that 38-year-old Mario Carranza of Mexico pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition. On March […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

