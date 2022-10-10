Read full article on original website
Related
KMPH.com
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday night after police found a bag of pills, believed to be fentanyl, in his car following a traffic stop. Fresno patrol officers spotted a vehicle failing to stop at a red light and pulled the driver over in the area of Tulare and U Streets.
CHP: K9 Bruce finds multi-color fentanyl powder during traffic stop
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – CHP K9 Bruce discovered narcotics and a handgun during a traffic stop, highway patrol officers say. CHP officers say they conducted a traffic stop on a sedan for a traffic violation, during the contact K9 Bruce was able to identify several controlled substances in plain view. During the search, approximately […]
KMPH.com
Police release body-cam video from officer-involved shooting in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department released body-worn-camera video from an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Police responded to reports of gunfire on E. Weldon Ave. near Van Ness Blvd. The caller said multiple gunshots were fired at her apartment where she lived with her...
Potential school shooting prevented in Fresno County, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tranquillity High School student was arrested on Thursday under the suspicion of attempting to shoot up his school, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on Wednesday, social media posts from the teen that claimed he was going to shoot up the school raised concern among community members. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detectives identify motive behind alleged Parlier homicide
Detectives have identified a motive behind a Parlier homicide on October 1.
Man arrested in teen’s homicide in Reedley, police say
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested in a shooting that left a teenager dead earlier this year, according to the Reedley Police Department. At 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, officers were called out to the area of 11th Street and Myrtle Avenue for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, […]
Woman dies in rollover crash in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near Belmont and Lota avenues near Highway 99 in central Fresno. Police say the woman was driving and went off the road and hit a wire connected […]
KMPH.com
Man crashes car after being shot while driving, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police Department says a man in his 20s was driving in the area of Friant Road and Audubon Drive where he crashed his car after being shot early Friday morning. Officers arrived at the scene of the crash and found the man wounded by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Michael Booker
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Michael Booker. Michael Booker is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Criminal Threats. 37-year-old Booker is 5' 11" tall, 175 lbs., and has blond hair and blue eyes. If you know where Michael Booker is hiding, call...
KMPH.com
Police search for fatal hit and run suspect in Turlock
TURLOCK, Calif. (FOX26) — Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday afternoon in Turlock. The crash happened Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Fulkerth Rd. near Tully Rd. When officers arrived they found an 83-year-old Hispanic man in the roadway...
California Highway Patrol releases initial report on crash that killed Jolissa Fuentes
The California Highway Patrol has released its initial report on the crash that killed Jolissa Fuentes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting Outside Fresno Motorcycle Club
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting outside a Fresno motorcycle club that killed one man and wounded two others. Police had responded to the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club clubhouse on Saturday, October 2, to investigate reports of a shooting. Officers found a 41-year-old man at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and had him quickly transported to a local medical center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Merced Kidnapping: Suspect Jesus Salgado pleads not guilty; family funeral being held Saturday
On Thursday, accused murderer Jesus Salgado plead not guilty to all his charges. Relatives also announced 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh will be laid to rest on Saturday in Turlock.
Why law enforcement is frustrated after Merced family’s kidnapping
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The kidnapping and deaths of a Merced family of four left multiple law enforcement leaders criticizing the state’s stance on crime. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke expressed his frustration with the judicial system during a press conference on October 5 where he confirmed the identities of four dead bodies found in […]
Elderly woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elderly woman is now recovering after she was hit by a car near Fresno High School, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say on Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. a woman in her 70s was using the crosswalk on Mckinley and Echo with her dog when a driver hit […]
GV Wire
Merced Man Who Blew up Two Rentals With Homemade Bombs Pleads Guilty
Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, of Merced, pleaded guilty Tuesday to making destructive devices and maliciously destroying two rental properties in Merced with explosives, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release. According to court documents, McDaniel made 10 destructive devices or bombs from illegal fireworks that he had...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Allison Maria Atkins
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Allison Maria Atkins. Allison Atkins is wanted on a Felony, No-bail Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 24-year-old Atkins is 5' 6" tall, 160 lbs., and has blond hair and blue eyes. If you know where Allison Atkins is...
KMPH.com
Fresno Police warns about scam calls
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is warning the public about scam calls coming in showing the station’s phone number. Phony callers are posing to be with the Fresno PD regarding jury dates, warrants, and requesting money or payments. As a reminder, the department will never...
DOJ: Man pleads guilty in Fresno backyard shooting
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man pleaded guilty to charges related to firing an AR-15 style rifle in the backyard of a home in Fresno. On Tuesday, officials with the United States Department of Justice announced that 38-year-old Mario Carranza of Mexico pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition. On March […]
Comments / 0