Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting outside a Fresno motorcycle club that killed one man and wounded two others. Police had responded to the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club clubhouse on Saturday, October 2, to investigate reports of a shooting. Officers found a 41-year-old man at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and had him quickly transported to a local medical center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO