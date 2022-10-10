ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers calls out Green Bay Packers teammate after Week 5 loss

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 4 days ago

In what may have been the most surprising outcome of Sunday’s Week 5 slate of games, the Green Bay Packers lost a 27-22 battle in London to the New York Giants . As we commonly see after a tough loss, players started pointing fingers at one another. Even back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers joined in on the fun.

It all started when Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander stated he wasn’t worried about his team moving to 3-2 on the season after their latest loss, following a week where they had to go to overtime just to get the win.

Here’s what Alexander had to say that sparked the criticism.

“I ain’t worried, but if we lose next week, then I’ll be worried. But it’s a new situation for everybody. New circumstances, sleep patterns. It’s a whole adjustment here in London.”

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander with an honest assessment after loss to Giants

Aaron Rodgers not pleased with Jaire Alexander’s comments

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Apparently, Rodgers didn’t take a liking to hearing “if we lose.” The Super Bowl-winning QB didn’t even want to hear the ‘L’ word being mentioned, not around him, not for his team. Rodgers didn’t bite his tongue when it came to addressing the issue in-house, but he also aired his grievances to the media as well.

“Frankly, I don’t like all this conversation about losing next week. I’m a firm believer in the power of words and manifestation. And we’ve got to check ourselves on that, because talking about that is not winning football. There was conversation about it in the locker room, and I don’t like it. Ja’s my guy, but we don’t need to be talking like that.”

Aaron Rodgers on his beliefs and the power of positivity

This doesn’t seem like an issue that’s going to linger long-term. The Packers really aren’t used to losing, so it’s possible Rodgers had never shared this mindset with his teammates in the past. But it’s clear, after 18 seasons in the league, Rodgers doesn’t want to even think or hear about the chance of losing before it actually happens.

Comments / 20

Steve Jenson
4d ago

Rodgers refused to practice with the rookies. He refused to play preseason games. And the coaches babied him. He needs to get off his ego trip and play with the team! Sick of his blame game.

Reply(1)
13
WI MARK
4d ago

Roger's makes all the calls on offense and he scored 0 points in the second half..maybe the MVP should worry about himself

Reply(2)
5
The Natural
4d ago

The newspaper today said that Rodgers went to LaFluer this week and asked if the passing game could be opened up. They did and we saw the results. 39 passes vs. 19 runs. The Packers have best duo of running backs in the NFL. Had they ran the ball and controlled the clock they would have won.

Reply
2
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers, Christian Watson highlight Packers' first injury report of Week 6

The Green Bay Packers added three new players to the first injury report of Week 6, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers and rookie receiver Christian Watson. Rodgers missed practice with a new thumb injury, as coach Matt LaFleur indicated before practice, while Watson sat out after suffering another hamstring injury during Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. The Packers were also without backup outside linebacker and special teamer Tipa Galeai, who also has a new hamstring injury.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry caves when pressed by media

For as much talent as the Green Bay Packers have on defense, there's no reason the unit should be ranked near the bottom of the league in DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average). The Packers have the 23rd-worst DVOA in the league five games in, which is truly shocking considering the fact that Green Bay features a defensive unit with (count 'em) seven first-rounders.
GREEN BAY, WI
