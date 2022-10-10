Read full article on original website
What should Nebraska do with $5.2 million in unspent COVID relief?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Most of the state has ended the emergency rental and utility assistance offered during the pandemic. But of the $6.4 million allocated for the relief, there is $5.2 million left. And the money is use it or lose it. “Because of the lack of participation...
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
Nebraska prepares for mass casualty events
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is co-hosting a two-day conference this week to prepare for mass casualty attacks. The focus is the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach and how it can be tailored to fit almost any situation. The conference is being...
New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska's commitment to child welfare
Nebraska is the best place to raise a family. We have safe, supportive communities. We have great schools. We have world-class zoos, fantastic children’s museums, and beautiful state and local parks. And children in Nebraska benefit from our state’s strong culture of community involvement and mentorship. I may...
Nebraska farmers asked to help fight wildfires amid dangerous conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska farmers are being called on to help battle wildfires, with one agency saying they cannot handle these out of control blazes without their assistance. Osceola Fire and Rescue sent the plea on social media, after at least a dozen departments from across the state...
Nebraska To Receive Millions In Highway Funding
(Lincoln, NE) -- The state of Nebraska is receiving millions of dollars in highway funding. The Federal Highway Administration announced yesterday that Nebraska will receive 442-million-dollars for fiscal year 2023. The money is part of nearly 60-billion-dollars being sent to states through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Nebraska's funding will be distributed by the legislature and governor.
Nebraska ACT scores drop, but state ranks well among peers
LINCOLN — Average ACT composite scores by Nebraska students dropped slightly in 2022, from 20.0 in 2021 to 19.4 in 2022. But the state still ranked high among states where more than 90% of all high school students take the college entry test, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.
Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
Nebraska launches new human trafficking hotline
LINCOLN, Neb.-Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and the Nebraska State Patrol are pleased to announce a new, local hotline designed for the public to report suspected sex trafficking or labor trafficking. The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached 24 hours daily at 833-PLS-LOOK (833-757-5665). The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline...
Rain misses key areas, drought concerns grow in northeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A lot of the Omaha metro picked up some much-needed rain Tuesday night, but the areas of eastern Nebraska that need it the most remained dry. Most of the area, even stretching into Colfax and Dodge counties, is in extreme or exceptional drought. That could get...
York hospital refutes claim that most of Nebraska is a ‘maternity care desert’
YORK, Nebraska (KLKN)- The March of Dimes conducted a Nationwide study showing the lack of maternity care across the county. The problem is they list most of Nebraska as being a “maternity care desert,” including York County. Doctors at York General say it’s simply not true. “We...
Nebraska inmate’s death could have been prevented, Inspector General’s report says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate’s death could’ve been prevented if she would’ve been provided proper preventative care, according to a report from the Nebraska Inspector General. Niccole Wetherell, 40, was diagnosed with cervical cancer in late 2019, nine years after undergoing her first Pap smear,...
Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars
SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
Nebraska One Of The Least Politically Engaged States In America
(Undated) -- Nebraska is one of the least politically engaged states in the U.S. That's according to a recent study by WalletHub, which ranks Nebraska 46th overall. WalletHub says Nebraska has the fourth-smallest increase in percentage of people that voted between the 2016 election and the 2020 election. WalletHub says the most politically engaged state is Maryland and the least politically engaged state is Arkansas. A full list of states is available here.
Proposal to raise Nebraska's minimum wage draws debate
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska initiative 433 would raise the state's minimum wage from $9 an hour to $15 an hour by 2026. Some business owners, like Amelia Rosser, the owner of Sheelytown Market Garden, say a higher minimum wage would help businesses keep employees. "I don't want turnover," Rosser...
Try these fall activities at Nebraska’s state parks
Fall is here, with limitless possibilities for outdoor fun. If you’re looking for ways to enjoy the autumn season, look no further than Nebraska’s state parks, which are perfect for recreation of all kinds. Here are just a few opportunities they hold this time of year. Fishing. Fall...
Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
Nebraska corrections in-custody death investigation reveals critical medical care
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - A new report just released is critical about medical care at the state prison for women in York. It’s a result of an investigation into the death of inmate Niccole Wetherell. She died in February 2021 at the age of 40 while serving a life sentence for murder in Sarpy County.
Nebraska Native Americans react to name changes
Windy again Thursday with high fire danger concerns. A recipe of John Knicely's famous enchilada casserole was in a 1980s Jaycee's Cookbook. One online outdoor equipment supplier has been sending out ads on Facebook but a Nebraska hunter has yet to get his order or a refund. Are you planning...
