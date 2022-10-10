ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 3

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem

From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska prepares for mass casualty events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is co-hosting a two-day conference this week to prepare for mass casualty attacks. The focus is the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach and how it can be tailored to fit almost any situation. The conference is being...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tecumseh, NE
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska's commitment to child welfare

Nebraska is the best place to raise a family. We have safe, supportive communities. We have great schools. We have world-class zoos, fantastic children’s museums, and beautiful state and local parks. And children in Nebraska benefit from our state’s strong culture of community involvement and mentorship. I may...
NEBRASKA STATE
kios.org

Nebraska To Receive Millions In Highway Funding

(Lincoln, NE) -- The state of Nebraska is receiving millions of dollars in highway funding. The Federal Highway Administration announced yesterday that Nebraska will receive 442-million-dollars for fiscal year 2023. The money is part of nearly 60-billion-dollars being sent to states through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Nebraska's funding will be distributed by the legislature and governor.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Overcrowding#Legislature#State
1011now.com

Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska launches new human trafficking hotline

LINCOLN, Neb.-Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and the Nebraska State Patrol are pleased to announce a new, local hotline designed for the public to report suspected sex trafficking or labor trafficking. The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached 24 hours daily at 833-PLS-LOOK (833-757-5665). The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
1011now.com

Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars

SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska One Of The Least Politically Engaged States In America

(Undated) -- Nebraska is one of the least politically engaged states in the U.S. That's according to a recent study by WalletHub, which ranks Nebraska 46th overall. WalletHub says Nebraska has the fourth-smallest increase in percentage of people that voted between the 2016 election and the 2020 election. WalletHub says the most politically engaged state is Maryland and the least politically engaged state is Arkansas. A full list of states is available here.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Proposal to raise Nebraska's minimum wage draws debate

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska initiative 433 would raise the state's minimum wage from $9 an hour to $15 an hour by 2026. Some business owners, like Amelia Rosser, the owner of Sheelytown Market Garden, say a higher minimum wage would help businesses keep employees. "I don't want turnover," Rosser...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
COLUMBUS, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Native Americans react to name changes

Windy again Thursday with high fire danger concerns. A recipe of John Knicely's famous enchilada casserole was in a 1980s Jaycee's Cookbook. One online outdoor equipment supplier has been sending out ads on Facebook but a Nebraska hunter has yet to get his order or a refund. Are you planning...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy