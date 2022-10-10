Millie Bobby Brown’s other Netflix franchises is coming back for another installment soon, and while everyone loves her typically underplayed performance as Eleven on Stranger Things, she’s going all out in this trailer for Enola Holmes 2—quipping, doing a “Jim” to the camera (though it’s a traditional fourth-wall-break here, not literally looking at the camera), and even quipping some more. It’s a fun trailer, and it speaks to the kind of interesting performances we might see out of Millie Bobby Brown once she can move past the Upside Down for good someday. (Not that we’re ready for Stranger Things to end after hearing about it nonstop over the summer or anything.)

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO