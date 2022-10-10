Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Park Chan-wook left the violence out of his new movie so more people would see it
Park Chan-wook has a reputation for making violent thrillers—most notably Oldboy and his other Vengeance Trilogy movies, plus films that blend in dark sexuality like Stoker and Thirst—but his new film, Decision To Leave, is decidedly not that. The film, which is South Korea’s submission to the Academy Awards this year, is a detective movie about a man (played by Park Hae-il from The Host) who ends up falling in love with the widow (Tang Wei) of a man whose mysterious death he’s supposed to be investigating.
A.V. Club
As Halloween Ends, let's rank the best performances of Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis invented horror cinema. Okay, not really, but she did pioneer an important slasher movie trope, starting with the 1978 classic Halloween. And she may as well have invented effortless sultriness (in True Lies), self-deprecating comedy (from Freaky Friday to Everything Everywhere All At Once), and the concept of being horny for foreign languages (A Fish Called Wanda). There’s seemingly very little the actor, producer, activist, and screen legend can’t do.
A.V. Club
Terrifier 2 is reportedly making people shake, cry, throw up in theaters
Horror fans are weird. (Note: this author is writing this as a lifelong horror fan, who is undeniably weird.) What would you think if you heard the words “passed out cold” or “puking hard and loud?” What about “VOMIT BAGS” (all caps)? If your reaction was closer to “one ticket, please” than “oh my god, is this another pandemic?” you may be a member of this exclusive club. The newest compulsory outing? Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2, a clown-based slasher so violently disgusting that fans are apparently experiencing their own, live body horror in theaters—and loving every minute of it.
A.V. Club
I Love You director suggests Barney the Dinosaur was seed for modern American ills
In the early ‘90s, people really hated Barney the Dinosaur. Much as people today still mock children’s entertainment for being overly focused on empathy, emotion, and speaking with inflections that children respond to, teens and adults in the ‘90s thought Barney totally sucked. He was not just deserving of extinction but public execution. Some say that the fire Barney started burns to this day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A.V. Club
Anthony Rapp testifies that seeing American Beauty was “unpleasantly familiar”
Kevin Spacey is currently on trial in New York over a $40 million civil lawsuit from Anthony Rapp, who has accused him of making “unwanted sexual advances when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26” (as this Variety story puts it). Rapp has been testifying, having already described the “alarming” encounter he allegedly had with Spacey in 1986 last week, as well as the reason he didn’t tell anyone about it at the time.
A.V. Club
Werewolf By Night director wanted Elsa Bloodstone to be less hypersexual and more of a "real person"
While She-Hulk: Attorney At Law aimed to please crossover-hungry fans with the returns of Bruce Banner, Wong, and Emil Blonsky, Werewolf By Night opened up a whole new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Alongside the titular character, played by Gael García Bernal, the new special presentation introduces Laura Donnelly’s Elsa Bloodstone, the black sheep of a monster-hunting family who is ready to claim her inheritance. While Werewolf By Night’s aesthetic pays tribute to classic horror movies from the ’40s and ’50s, other elements definitely aren’t retro.
A.V. Club
5 horror movies we really want to see, but they're stuck in development hell
Horror movies seem to take up a considerable amount of real estate in Hollywood’s Development Hell, a netherworld that has so many levels it would make Dante blush. Banished to the industry’s depths by fickle creative executives and constantly changing studio politics, these stalled adaptations and sequels to beloved horror properties litter the bleak landscape.
A.V. Club
Angela Lansbury's most memorable—and surprising—roles
The late, widely beloved Angela Lansbury holds a unique place in the pop culture firmament as a performer who sustained a nearly eight-decade career filled with triumphs in film, on stage, on television, and even in animation. She was an adventurous actress who never shied from fitting herself into a dizzying assortment of characters. Yet while her talents were deeply respected and earned her an assortment of accolades, it was her late-life TV role as Murder, She Wrote’s Jessica Fletcher—in tone and manner likely the closest to Lansbury’s actual persona—that made her a genuine icon.
A.V. Club
Why Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green wanted his slasher trilogy to conclude with “a love story”
Jamie Lee Curtis may be the backbone of the Halloween franchise, but David Gordon Green has been its brain—at least since 2018, when he and Danny McBride rebooted it as an epic battle between Curtis’ Laurie Strode and iconic killing machine Michael Myers. Whether Myers is hellbent on bodying Laurie in particular or he’s the Mariah Carey of slashers (“I don’t know her”) remains a mystery that neither the star nor director are eager to solve, but Green has devoted great effort and a tremendous amount of thought to shepherding Curtis’ tireless survivor through a brutal gauntlet to, well, a resting place in her journey (if it’s “final” is for viewers to find out October 14).
A.V. Club
Famous nerd Joe Manganiello to co-direct Dungeons & Dragons documentary
A new Dungeons & Dragons movie (called Honor Among Thieves and starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé-Jean Page) is coming next year, but it’s not the only way that Hasbro’s eOne studio is planning to celebrate the iconic role-playing brand. The company has also signed off on a documentary about the history of the game from Joe Manganiello (who is not only a famous fan but an “official ambassador”) and Kyle Newman (director of gamer comedy 1UP) in honor of Dungeons & Dragons’ 50th anniversary… which is in two years. So there’ll be a bit of a wait.
A.V. Club
Adam Sandler says that working with Uncut Gems directors Josh and Benny Safdie reminded him of Saturday Night Live
Back in the halcyon days of late 2019, Adam Sandler delivered a career-defining performance in Uncut Gems. Now, he’s getting ready to work with directors Josh and Benny Safdie again in a secretive new film. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Sandler looks back on the white-knuckle thriller, which was seemingly a lot less stressful to make than it was to watch.
A.V. Club
Sharon Horgan breaks down that killer reveal from the Bad Sisters finale
[The following interview contains spoilers for the Bad Sisters finale. Proceed at your own risk.]. Take one glance at the impressive list of TV shows Sharon Horgan has crafted, from 2006’s Pulling to 2015’s Catastrophe to 2022’s Shining Vale, and it’s evident that she has a knack for writing impeccably relatable, empathetic, and flawed characters. Her skills are fully on display in Bad Sisters, the dramedy she created with Dave Finkel and Brett Baer as part of her recent deal with Apple. The series finale arrives October 14.
A.V. Club
Darren Aronofsky wants everyone to know he pitched a R-rated Batman film 15 years ago
Though gritty and morbid comic book adaptations feel commonplace at this point—especially within the world of Gotham—Darren Aronofsky shares he pitched a R-rated Batman feature years before they became the norm for superheroes. Though it never came to fruition, The Whale director penned a script for Batman: Year One with the renowned Frank Miller before Christopher Nolan took the reins of the franchise.
A.V. Club
Emily Blunt is bloody good in trailer for new Western, The English
Ever since the hosts of Westworld left their iconic prairie after season 1, a new spate of modern cowboys has risen up to take their place. Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power Of The Dog, Jonathan Majors in The Harder They Fall, and Viggo Mortensen and Vicky Krieps in the upcoming The Dead Don’t Hurt, to name a few, all come to mind.
A.V. Club
Enola Holmes 2
Millie Bobby Brown’s other Netflix franchises is coming back for another installment soon, and while everyone loves her typically underplayed performance as Eleven on Stranger Things, she’s going all out in this trailer for Enola Holmes 2—quipping, doing a “Jim” to the camera (though it’s a traditional fourth-wall-break here, not literally looking at the camera), and even quipping some more. It’s a fun trailer, and it speaks to the kind of interesting performances we might see out of Millie Bobby Brown once she can move past the Upside Down for good someday. (Not that we’re ready for Stranger Things to end after hearing about it nonstop over the summer or anything.)
A.V. Club
Why She-Hulk was a smash: 5 key takeaways following that big finale
[Warning: Spoilers for the final episode of She-Hulk are abundant in this story.]. The final episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’s first season really went for it. And while the show’s fourth-wall-smashing finale may be divisive among fans, it’s certainly true to the original comic book (in which She-Hulk herself once threw legendary Marvel writer and artist John Byrne off a building). Now that the show is over—at least for now; we’re all still waiting to learn if Marvel and Disney + will move forward with a second season—we have some final thoughts about what turned out to be one of Marvel’s most fun and original series yet. Here are five key notes regarding She-Hulk.
A.V. Club
Lea Michele "never talks about herself," per Funny Girl co-star Tovah Feldshuh
Well, Lea Michele certainly never threatened to shit in Tovah Feldshuh’s wig. In a new interview with Variety, Feldshuh lauds her Funny Girl co-star for being both humble and hard-working. It’s a different stance than some of Michele’s other former colleagues have taken, but one Feldshuh is stalwart in.
A.V. Club
Interior Chinatown
Details are starting to come together for Hulu’s miniseries adaptation of Charles Yu’s novel Interior Chinatown. Jimmy O. Yang has signed on to star in the 10-episode drama, and Taika Waititi is set to direct the pilot and serve as an executive producer, as reported by Variety. Interior...
