okcfox.com
Survey reveals Oklahoma's top five favorite Halloween candies
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With Halloween swiftly nearing, a recent survey has revealed the most popular Halloween candies in the entire nation, as well as breaking down the top picks in each individual state. A study of consumer preferences and trends was done by market research firm, Top Data,...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oklahoma
Even though it is true that Oklahoma is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that it has a lot to offer and those that live here or have visited this beautiful state at least once, can absolutely confirm this. If you live in Oklahoma or you plan on visiting it soon, I have put together a list of four beautiful places in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before.
okcfox.com
Where's the rain? Oklahoma is the driest state by far in the U.S.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Every Thursday, the latest Drought Monitor comes out. The latest report showed another increase in the area of Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions. What once was an area that covered about 76% of the state now covers 86%. To show just how dry that is,...
okcfox.com
Yuengling to start selling beer in Oklahoma in early 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Yuengling will begin to sell its beer in Oklahoma in early 2023, the company announced Wednesday. In addition to Oklahoma, the company will also begin to sell beer in Kansas and Missouri. "These states are home to passionate fans, loyal beer drinkers, and great partners,"...
okcfox.com
'Justice needs to be served': Oklahoma woman left unresponsive on mother's doorstep
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The family of Britney Harris is searching for answers after the 27 year-old woman was left at her mother's doorstep unresponsive on Oct. 3 at around 10:30 p.m. Harris was taken to the hospital where her medical team put her on life-support. Harris's family...
okcfox.com
Putting the brakes on car thieves targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s an out-of-control theft spree plaguing Central Ohio since the first of the year, teen thieves stealing Kias and Hyundais to go joyriding and commit other crimes. “I was in shock, I didn’t know what to do,” said Ann Phillips, whose Hyundai was stolen...
okcfox.com
California program paying residents $1,000 to not have a car, watchdog reports
WASHINGTON (TND) — In this week's Waste of the Week, a California program is paying people not to have a car and Oregon is spending nearly $90 million to fund a practically empty pre-K program. Adam Andrzejewski, CEO and founder of OpenTheBooks.com, joined The National Desk Friday to discuss...
okcfox.com
First flu death reported in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting the first flu death of the season. Health officials say since the beginning of flu season on September 1, approximately 17 Oklahomans have been hospitalized and one person has died. In other parts of the U.S., flu...
okcfox.com
PHOTO GALLERY: 12 finalists in the mix to be Oklahoma's next Teacher of the Year
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced the 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year on Wednesday. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple
PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Oklahoma this week
If you've been looking for a new place to satisfy your craving for a juicy chicken sandwich or creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oklahoma this week. Read on to learn more.
okcfox.com
More than 79,000 pot plants seized during OBN crackdown on illegal marijuana operations
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized 79,157 illegally cultivated marijuana plants, 3,139 pounds of processed marijuana, and 16 firearms during search warrants executed between September 27 and October 7. The search warrants were carried out at 10 marijuana cultivation businesses and one residential location in...
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
okcfox.com
Edmond police arrest man wanted out of Colorado after car chase ends in collision
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A man wanted in Colorado was arrested after a car chase ended with a three-car collision late Tuesday night. Edmond Police said the ordeal began after 911 received calls from employees at Lowe's and the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 2nd Street and Bryant Avenue just before 9 p.m.
Two Oklahoma residents killed in western Kansas crash
Two people from Oklahoma are dead following a crash in Pawnee County.
This California City Spends The Most On Bills Each Month
Doxo put together a list of cities with the most and least expensive monthly bills in each state.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Tax Commission reaffirms decision on individual income taxes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Tax Commission has ruled in favor that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes. Governor Stitt responded in favor of the ruling. “I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming that every Oklahoma citizen is required...
okcfox.com
Number of non-binary students in Maryland district soars by 582%, data shows
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (TND) — The largest public school system in Maryland saw a 582% increase in the number of students identifying as non-binary over two years, according to a snapshot of data shared by a district official. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) provides an intake form to students...
activenorcal.com
BASE Jumping Off the Golden Gate Bridge is Dangerous and Illegal. That Hasn’t Stopped These Controversial Daredevils.
For many people around the world, the Golden Gate Bridge serves as the unofficial trademark of Northern California. Crossing the San Francisco Bay from the Marin Headlands to San Francisco’s Presidio sits the beautiful, bright red crown of the city by the bay. As thousands of tourists head to...
