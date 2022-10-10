ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

okcfox.com

Survey reveals Oklahoma's top five favorite Halloween candies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With Halloween swiftly nearing, a recent survey has revealed the most popular Halloween candies in the entire nation, as well as breaking down the top picks in each individual state. A study of consumer preferences and trends was done by market research firm, Top Data,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oklahoma

Even though it is true that Oklahoma is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that it has a lot to offer and those that live here or have visited this beautiful state at least once, can absolutely confirm this. If you live in Oklahoma or you plan on visiting it soon, I have put together a list of four beautiful places in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Where's the rain? Oklahoma is the driest state by far in the U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Every Thursday, the latest Drought Monitor comes out. The latest report showed another increase in the area of Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions. What once was an area that covered about 76% of the state now covers 86%. To show just how dry that is,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Yuengling to start selling beer in Oklahoma in early 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Yuengling will begin to sell its beer in Oklahoma in early 2023, the company announced Wednesday. In addition to Oklahoma, the company will also begin to sell beer in Kansas and Missouri. "These states are home to passionate fans, loyal beer drinkers, and great partners,"...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
okcfox.com

Putting the brakes on car thieves targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s an out-of-control theft spree plaguing Central Ohio since the first of the year, teen thieves stealing Kias and Hyundais to go joyriding and commit other crimes. “I was in shock, I didn’t know what to do,” said Ann Phillips, whose Hyundai was stolen...
WHITEHALL, OH
okcfox.com

First flu death reported in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting the first flu death of the season. Health officials say since the beginning of flu season on September 1, approximately 17 Oklahomans have been hospitalized and one person has died. In other parts of the U.S., flu...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

PHOTO GALLERY: 12 finalists in the mix to be Oklahoma's next Teacher of the Year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced the 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year on Wednesday. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSNT News

Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple

PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Tax Commission reaffirms decision on individual income taxes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Tax Commission has ruled in favor that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes. Governor Stitt responded in favor of the ruling. “I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming that every Oklahoma citizen is required...
OKLAHOMA STATE

