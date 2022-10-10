ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Stokes wants better regulation of high-powered guns

By Marie Mennefield
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4fTz_0iTGEfTx00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – One councilman is requesting federal government agencies to step in and better regulate high power and modified guns.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes says there’s a major safety concern surrounding high-powered, rapid fire and modified guns in the City of Jackson.

He says alcohol, tobacco and firearms authorities need to step in and address the selling and distribution of the weapons.

Jackson police agree to limit roadblocks after lawsuit

Stokes believes the weapons are used for crimes in inner city neighborhoods and turns them into war zones.

“Par for the course to hear gunshots in these poor neighborhoods. It seems as though nobody cares. You only have so many police officers. But we have federal authorities also who must come in here, treat these killers who have these high-powered weapons and most of them coming from gun shows. We’ve got to put them in jail,” said Stokes.

He added it’s the agency’s responsibility to monitor and ensure these types of weapons don’t end up in the wrong hands.

