Detroit, MI

California-based cannabis brand STIIIZY is cleaning up Cass Corridor in Detroit

By Steve Neavling
Detroit Metro Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZLyrK_0iTGEdiV00
STIIIZY chose Ferndale for the location of its first dispensary outside of California.

STIIIZY, the popular California-based cannabis brand that recently opened a dispensary in Ferndale, is giving back by cleaning up the area around the Cass Corridor in Detroit.

The six-hour cleanup on Tuesday will focus on the area bordered by Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Mack Avenue, John R. Street, and Woodward Avenue.

“We at STIIIZY feel a sense of commitment and obligation to serve our community,” said Ryan Jundt, management partner of STIIIZY. “This is only one example of that commitment and what we intend to do moving forward.”

Norman Selah of Motor City Dumpster donated a dumpster for the cleanup.

STIIIZY opened its first Michigan dispensary at 642 E. Nine Mile in Ferndale in August. It’s the company’s first location outside of California.

STIIIZY also operates a production plant in Lake Orion that employs more than 200 people.

Of the hundreds of dispensaries in Michigan, many give back to their communities through donations and labor.

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
