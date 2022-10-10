ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemines Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
calcasieu.info

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
Empire, LA
County
Plaquemines Parish, LA
Plaquemines Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Rhode Island State
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI on the Water Following a Two-Vessel Collision

Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI on the Water Following a Two-Vessel Collision. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on October 11, 2022, that agents arrested a Violet, Louisiana man for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI) after a two-vessel boating incident in St. Bernard Parish on October 4.
VIOLET, LA
WDSU

St. Bernard firefighters investigate Chalmette fire

CHALMETTE, La. — St. Bernard Parish firefighters are investigating a fire that happened Monday in Chalmette. The fire was reported Monday night around 8 p.m. off Evangeline Drive. Fire crews said they found smoke coming from the front door of a two-story duplex. All residents were out of the...
CHALMETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Rescue Mission#Air Crew#Accident#The Coast Guard#Jayhawk
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed. Louisiana – On October 11, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 at West 133rd Street. Euell Turnage, 49, of Cut Off, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
CUT OFF, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL-AMFM

More riverboat casinos abandoning ship

More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

A Katrina survivor with a disability tells her story

NEW ORLEANS — Karen Nix was working at Tulane Medical Center, monitoring the vitals of patients, when the levees failed and Hurricane Katrina flooded New Orleans on August 29, 2005. By evening the medical center was inundated – water rose several feet into the first floors of buildings. Everyone...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
MARRERO, LA
WWL

Three years after Hard Rock collapse, families still seek answers

NEW ORLEANS — It was a Saturday morning three years ago when the Hard Rock construction site collapsed as construction crews were inside. The tragedy happened Oct. 12, 2019 on the corner of Rampart and Canal. A criminal investigation is still in the works and lawsuits still haven't been settled.
GRETNA, LA
WWL

NOPD reports homicide in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said on Thursday afternoon that they are investigating a homicide after a man was killed in New Orleans East. Authorities say a man was killed at the 5800 block of Plaza Drive, and that he was declared dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy