New details emerge in Coast Guard rescue of boaters in shark-infested waters.
LOUISIANA, USA — Three friends from Harvey spent 28 long hours in the Gulf of Mexico, 25 miles offshore. They had engine problems, and their boat sank. One of the men, Luan Nguyen shot video as he and the other boaters were floating in shark-infested waters. While Nguyen and...
Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters fighting off sharks on Louisiana coast
The boaters got away with their lives, suffering just bites to their hands. Watchstanders are crediting two things for saving the crew.
calcasieu.info
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
Three Harvey boaters survive terrifying shark attack before being rescued
HARVEY, La. — Three friends from Harvey survived a wild weekend in the water off the coast of Plaquemines Parish. Video from Delta Marina in Empire shows the men loading their boat at the dock early Saturday morning. Phong Le, Son Nguyen and Luan Nguyen were heading out to...
VIDEO: Pickup truck in flames on Highway 11 near the Twin Span Bridge
Officials from the St. Tammany Fire Department District 1 told WGNO-TV that the driver of the vehicle believes that he hit something on the roadway while he was traveling westbound towards New Orleans.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI on the Water Following a Two-Vessel Collision
Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI on the Water Following a Two-Vessel Collision. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on October 11, 2022, that agents arrested a Violet, Louisiana man for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI) after a two-vessel boating incident in St. Bernard Parish on October 4.
Allegations fly in legal battle over Mayor Cantrell-created nonprofit
NEW ORLEANS — Board members at Forward Together New Orleans, a nonprofit formed by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, are suing the executive director they fired in August, trying to stop him from seizing control of the charity's money. But Shaun Randolph claims he is still FTNO’s executive director and contends...
WDSU
St. Bernard firefighters investigate Chalmette fire
CHALMETTE, La. — St. Bernard Parish firefighters are investigating a fire that happened Monday in Chalmette. The fire was reported Monday night around 8 p.m. off Evangeline Drive. Fire crews said they found smoke coming from the front door of a two-story duplex. All residents were out of the...
wwno.org
After Plum Orchard bike fatality, victim mourned by neighbors: 'He was like family'
Early in the evening on Monday, Oct. 10, a small group of mourners gathered in the neutral ground near the corner of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive in New Orleans East, around a small wooden cross and a tangle of bright blue balloons. Most were cashiers or customers at...
Watch: New Orleans East hotel that was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina demolished
City officials say that this demolition demonstrates the administration's commitment to reducing blight, cleaning up our communities, and bringing properties back into commerce to improve the quality of life for all residents.
Six Flags development hit another snag over control issues
NEW ORLEANS — Control issues need to be ironed out before Bayou Phoenix rises in the east. “We’re committed to the project,” developer Troy Henry said. “We’re $1 million in, but at the same point in time, we’re not going to do a bad deal.”
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed. Louisiana – On October 11, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 at West 133rd Street. Euell Turnage, 49, of Cut Off, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
More riverboat casinos abandoning ship
More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
Homicide in West Lake Forest
NOPD investigators are working a homicide in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans East. The location of the killing took place in 5400 block of Plaza Drive.
A Katrina survivor with a disability tells her story
NEW ORLEANS — Karen Nix was working at Tulane Medical Center, monitoring the vitals of patients, when the levees failed and Hurricane Katrina flooded New Orleans on August 29, 2005. By evening the medical center was inundated – water rose several feet into the first floors of buildings. Everyone...
Abandoned dog in search of forever home after being rescued by Tulane student
Bernstein said the dog was trembling and frozen with fear so he rushed to its side to comfort the purebred German Shorthaired Pointer.
NOLA.com
After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
Three years after Hard Rock collapse, families still seek answers
NEW ORLEANS — It was a Saturday morning three years ago when the Hard Rock construction site collapsed as construction crews were inside. The tragedy happened Oct. 12, 2019 on the corner of Rampart and Canal. A criminal investigation is still in the works and lawsuits still haven't been settled.
NOPD reports homicide in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said on Thursday afternoon that they are investigating a homicide after a man was killed in New Orleans East. Authorities say a man was killed at the 5800 block of Plaza Drive, and that he was declared dead on the scene.
NOPD on scene of Algiers homicide, Wednesday night
Officers are in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.
WWL
