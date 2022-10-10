Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in series of Redding burglaries arrested
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was arrested after officers investigated a series of business burglaries happening on Dana Drive, police said. Investigators were able to identify Roy Moore, 21, from video surveillance, police said. Officers were familiar with Moore due to his previous involvement with commercial burglaries and knew...
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested after Tuesday night police pursuit, crash
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested two men after a police pursuit led to a crash Tuesday night. An officer was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 44 at Park Marina Drive. During the stop, the officer learned the driver, Kenneth Justus, was a wanted subject with an active felony warrant in Shasta County.
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist dies in downtown Redding crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist died following a crash in Redding late Wednesday night, according to the CHP. The motorcyclist took off from officers at high speeds on Interstate 5 and got off at Highway 44, the CHP said. The CHP said the man ran a red light at...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle crash closes downtown Redding intersection overnight
REDDING, Calif. - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a late-night crash in downtown Redding. The collision happened around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at Shasta and Pine Streets. CHP said an officer has spotted the motorcycle speeding on interstate 5 and was trying to pull over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced 13 years for killing his brother, stabbing 1 other
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for stabbing and killing his brother and stabbing another man in Red Bluff, according to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office. Kenneth Schoeb, 29, was arrested for stabbing Jonathan Emerson, his brother, on May 31, the...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in stabbing behind RABA Station pleads not guilty
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man charged with attempted murder pled not guilty in court on Wednesday, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Devan Nelson, 29, was in court in connection with the stabbing behind the RABA bus stop on Market Street in Redding on Sunday. Police...
actionnewsnow.com
Body found near Caldwell Park
REDDING, Calf. - A body was found near Caldwell Park in Redding just after noon on Thursday. Redding Police say the case has been turned over to the Investigations Division of the police department. Redding Police added that there are homeless people who camp in that area. This is just...
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Railroad crossing closed in Redding after semi truck crashes into signal
REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, OCT. 11, 8:39 PM:. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said the railroad crossing, from Girvan Road to Highway 273 in South Redding, is closed due to a crash. A semi truck has crashed into a railroad crossing signal, according to the RPD. This is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
What to Know About DUI Stops in Redding, California
Even if you have nothing to hide and aren’t doing anything wrong, getting stopped by law enforcement at a sobriety checkpoint can be at least a moderately frightening experience. For this reason, we’ve compiled this short guide regarding DUI stops in California so you can be better informed of your rights, what to do if those rights or violated, and how a Tehama County DUI lawyer can help if you’ve been accused of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol here in Redding, California.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after attempted burglary in Redding Sunday morning
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that a man was arrested after possibly attempting to burglarize Trilogy Architecture & Design at 2055Pne St. in Redding on Sunday at about 2:04 P.M. When a Redding Police officer responded to an alarm activation at the office, they saw Travis McLaughlin, 34, of...
crimevoice.com
Officers Locate a Parolee in Possession of a Loaded Firearm
Photos: Courtesy of Redding PD; Cover Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page:. “On September 30, 2022 at about 2:15 AM, an officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Highway 44 near the southbound I5 onramp. The driver, Tyrae Christopher Clayborne, age 43 of Shasta Lake City, was contacted. During the contact, it was discovered that Tyrae Clayborne was on parole. A search of Clayborne’s vehicle revealed a loaded handgun. Clayborne was arrested without incident on several charges, to include: felon in possession of a firearm; carrying a loaded firearm with a prior felony conviction; violation of parole. He was booked into the Shasta County Jail.”
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after shattering store windows on Hilltop Drive in Redding Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that a man was arrested for throwing rocks at and shattering store windows in Redding on Saturday at around 11:50 p.m. After receiving reports that a man, later identified as Rafael Zendejas, 51, of Redding, was possibly trying to burglarize smash windows the 99 Cents Only Store at 2611 Hilltop Dr., police arrived at the scene and saw multiple shattered windows and Zendejas walking from the 99 Cents Only Store to Ross Dress for Less at 2651 Hilltop Dr.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced for killing neighbor in City of Shasta Lake
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Shasta County man convicted of murder was sentenced to four months-to-life and 82 years in state prison for a deadly shooting in March, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Dwight Honeycutt, 59, was sentenced on Monday for shooting and killing Roberto Gonzalez,...
KDRV
Driver arrested in Red Bluff area for possession of over 2 pounds of suspected cocaine
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Tehama County Probation Department says that K9 unit, Riggs, helped officers find suspected cocaine during a traffic stop on Thursday in the Red Bluff area. K9 Riggs, during a free-air sniff, alerted officers to the presence of suspected cocaine in a locked suitcase in a...
krcrtv.com
District Attorney responds to limited jail space concerns in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Jail space is something we’ve been talking about across the Northstate for years. Now, the Shasta County District Attorney has taken to social media to address public concerns. District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett posted a statement on Facebook about released offenders. In it, she says...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE schedules 75-acre prescribed burn in Trinity County next week
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit plans to burn 75 acres in the Hayfork Valley next week. CAL FIRE said the burn will be about two miles north of Highway 3 on Brady Road in Trinity County. Crews will start at about 10 a.m. and should be done...
98online.com
Woman struck by bull at Redding Rodeo credits it with saving her life after finding cancer
(KRCR) REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Rodeo made the national headlines in May when a runaway rodeo bull jumped into the crowd and out of the arena, hurting several people. But now a new story emerges as a Redding family is crediting that same bull for saving their daughter’s life on that rodeo night.
krcrtv.com
Have you seen me? Red Bluff police looking for 16-year old runaway
RED BLUFF, CA. — Red Bluff's Police Department is asking the public's help in finding 16-year old runaway Haley Palmer. They sent out the post earlier today, October 9th. Palmer is 5'6, 110 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Right now, police don't know where she might be. If you have any information which could assist in finding her, call the Red Bluff Police Department at 530-527-3131.
actionnewsnow.com
Authorities looking for missing man believed to be in Siskiyou, Shasta county area
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - Authorities say they are looking for a 44-year-old man who was last seen on Oct. 4 in the McCloud area, according to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Police said Nicholas Cooper was last seen by his co-workers and supervisor after work. He was returning home to Anderson.
actionnewsnow.com
Damaged Bella Vista water transmission line repaired
BELLA VISTA, Calif. - The water transmission line that was damaged on Tuesday in Bella Vista has been fixed and water is restored. David Coxey, General Manager for the Bella Vista Water District, said the 30-inch transmission line was fixed ahead of schedule and the pipeline has been filed, flushed and sampled.
Comments / 0