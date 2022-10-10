ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Suspect stabbed after breaking into Oklahoma City apartment, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person ran a suspect out of his apartment after an early morning break-in Friday in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that a suspect broke into an apartment unit through a window at the Seminole Ridge Apartments near Southwest 74th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. When the victim saw the suspect, he grabbed a knife and chased them out.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

‘I’m Extremely Let Down’: Oklahoma County Sheriff Speaks Out On Former Deputy Accused Of Abuse

A suspended Oklahoma County deputy was terminated Wednesday following domestic abuse allegations. Recent court documents show that Anthony Jackson allegedly beat his pregnant girlfriend, spat in her face, elbowed her stomach and said he hoped their unborn baby would die. Jackson used his badge as a fear tactic, allegedly telling...
KOCO

Police release name of suspect sought in connection with OKC motel homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Police Department officials released the name of a suspect sought in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel. Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old man shot to death.
okcfox.com

Oklahoma County deputy fired after domestic abuse charges

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was fired following his arrest on charges of domestic abuse charges. Officials say Anthony Jackson was suspended from duty on Tuesday and later arrested on Wednesday. "Mr. Jackson was immediately suspended when we learned of the investigation...
NewsBreak
okcfox.com

OCSO: Woman dies after being stabbed in Spencer

SPENCER, Okla. (KOKH) - According to OCSO, the woman stabbed in Spencer Thursday afternoon has died. The stabbing occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday at a house located on Fox Ave. The woman's neighbor is in custody at this time for questioning, but deputies believe the stabbing spurred from a...
okcfox.com

Edmond Police: Officer injured during pursuit stable and progressing

EDMOND (KOKH) - The Edmond Police Department shared an update on Tuesday about an injured officer fighting for his life. Sgt. Joe Wells was injured during a pursuit last month. "While still in critical condition in the ICU, Sgt. Wells’ doctors have now categorized him as stable and progressing in...
EDMOND, OK

