FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Metro Father-Son Allegedly Involved In Hiding Evidence Connected To Plaza Inn Murder
Oklahoma City police uncovered a plot to hide evidence involved in the murder of 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred. The victim was found shot to death on Monday at the Plaza Inn motel in southeast Oklahoma City. New court documents revealed a father and son were the main suspects. A 19-year-old was...
okcfox.com
'It's a tragedy all the way around': OCSO arrests woman for murder after stabbing neighbor
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on Friday, releasing more information about a stabbing that happened in Spencer on Thursday afternoon that left a woman dead. OCSO identified the victim as 29-year-old Vaneesa Wade and the suspect as 31-year-old Kayla McNeal. The...
KOCO
Suspect stabbed after breaking into Oklahoma City apartment, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person ran a suspect out of his apartment after an early morning break-in Friday in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that a suspect broke into an apartment unit through a window at the Seminole Ridge Apartments near Southwest 74th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. When the victim saw the suspect, he grabbed a knife and chased them out.
Woman arrested after deadly stabbing in Spencer
A fight between neighbors in Spencer led to the death of one woman on Thursday afternoon.
Man allegedly randomly attacks person with window down stopped at red light in Southeast Oklahoma City
What appears to be a random, unprovoked knife attack in Southeast Oklahoma City has sent one man to the hospital.
‘I’m Extremely Let Down’: Oklahoma County Sheriff Speaks Out On Former Deputy Accused Of Abuse
A suspended Oklahoma County deputy was terminated Wednesday following domestic abuse allegations. Recent court documents show that Anthony Jackson allegedly beat his pregnant girlfriend, spat in her face, elbowed her stomach and said he hoped their unborn baby would die. Jackson used his badge as a fear tactic, allegedly telling...
Former OK deputy arrested for allegedly assaulting pregnant girlfriend
An Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputy has been fired after he was accused of abusing his pregnant girlfriend.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County Sheriff says deputy arrested, fired for attacking his pregnant girlfriend
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — We are learning more about why an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Deputy is no longer on the force. Court Records show he is accused of attacking his pregnant girlfriend. Sheriff Tommie Johnson says the deputy was suspended after his arrest in OKC. Now, that formal...
One arrested, one wanted for murder at Oklahoma City motel
Officials say one person is in custody and another man is wanted for a murder at an Oklahoma City motel.
KOCO
Police release name of suspect sought in connection with OKC motel homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Police Department officials released the name of a suspect sought in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel. Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old man shot to death.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County deputy fired after domestic abuse charges
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was fired following his arrest on charges of domestic abuse charges. Officials say Anthony Jackson was suspended from duty on Tuesday and later arrested on Wednesday. "Mr. Jackson was immediately suspended when we learned of the investigation...
Police: Spencer stabbing victim dies
Police have confirmed a stabbing in Spencer Thursday afternoon.
KOCO
Train hits man's car after getting flat tire in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A train hit an empty car while a man was trying to change a flat tire Thursday morning in Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Police told KOCO 5 that a man was driving at a crossing on Southeast 27th Street near Shields Boulevard when a tire blew out.
OCPD Release Shooting Bodycam Footage
Oklahoma City Police released body cam footage from a shooting earlier this month. Officers said Ralph Tuggle was armed with a gun on a porch near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue. Officials also said he refused commands to drop the gun, after which officers shot him. Tuggle is...
okcfox.com
OCSO: Woman dies after being stabbed in Spencer
SPENCER, Okla. (KOKH) - According to OCSO, the woman stabbed in Spencer Thursday afternoon has died. The stabbing occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday at a house located on Fox Ave. The woman's neighbor is in custody at this time for questioning, but deputies believe the stabbing spurred from a...
OKC Police release body cam footage of police shooting in Northwest OKC
Oklahoma City Police released body cam video showing the moments their officers opened fire on a suspect with a gun.
KOCO
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office seized record number of fentanyl
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office seized a record amount of fentanyl. The office said the increasing amount of the deadly drug is worrisome. Now, they hope to raise awareness of the dangers. "This substance has completely permeated our entire state," said Sheriff Tommie Johnson...
Center to offer free grief services to detainees at Oklahoma County Jail
A center that is know for its free grief support services for families is working to help detainees at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
okcfox.com
Edmond police arrest man wanted out of Colorado after car chase ends in collision
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A man wanted in Colorado was arrested after a car chase ended with a three-car collision late Tuesday night. Edmond Police said the ordeal began after 911 received calls from employees at Lowe's and the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 2nd Street and Bryant Avenue just before 9 p.m.
okcfox.com
Edmond Police: Officer injured during pursuit stable and progressing
EDMOND (KOKH) - The Edmond Police Department shared an update on Tuesday about an injured officer fighting for his life. Sgt. Joe Wells was injured during a pursuit last month. "While still in critical condition in the ICU, Sgt. Wells’ doctors have now categorized him as stable and progressing in...
