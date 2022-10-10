Read full article on original website
Yapily and Juni Team Up to Improve Access to Credit for eCommerce
Open banking infrastructure platform Yapily has teamed up with Juni, the financial platform built for eCommerce, to help ecommerce businesses gain a real-time overview of their finances, maximise cash flow, and get better credit decisions. In 2021, retail ecommerce sales amounted to approximately $5.2 trillion worldwide. Despite the current economic...
EXCLUSIVE: “See it, touch it, smell it, hear it!” – Rüdiger Vogt, G+D in ‘Discover Sibos 2022’
Cards are so much more than a payment utility – and they’re not going out of fashion any time soon, says Rüdiger Vogt at G+D. For banks that nailed their colours to the virtual mast early on, their obsession with one very tactile, 40-year-old payment method seems curious.
AI and Crypto-enabled Digital Exchange Platform for Emerging Artists to Be Launched Under Brand Name ‘1571’
Datavault® and Red8 Digital, the subsidiaries of Data Vault Holdings and Red Eight Gallery, announced today that they will combine their patented pricing, yield management, NFT minting, and crypto anchor technologies into a single platform called 1571. Initially, the exchange will be available worldwide on 1571.io for mobile web, and later this year on both Apple and Google app platforms. The exchange aims to help artists and galleries unlock the full value of their digital art among a wider and emerging new audience. The launch of 1571 will provide a long-awaited digital exchange platform for emerging artists that takes into account leading cyber security, scalable network infrastructure, complete Web3.0 crypto integrations, as well as financial and regulatory practices that provide compliance, transparency, and analytics.
Finom Partners with Salt Edge to Expand its EMI Offerings Via Open Banking
The pan-European B2B fintech platform Finom has joined hands with Salt Edge, a leader in offering open banking solutions, to leverage PSD2 possibilities for SMEs and professionals all over Europe. Finom provides SMEs and freelancers with business payment accounts as well as expense and team management services. The Dutch B2B...
Clik2pay Launches Partner Program for its Direct-from-account Payment Service
Payment service provider Clik2pay has launched the Clik2pay Partner Program, enabling service providers, merchants and organizations to provide Clik2pay direct-from-account payment service to their clients. The program is designed to help payment service providers, independent software vendors, developers and associations offer additional payment solutions to their customers, saving them costs and allowing them to reach more customers by offering a direct-from-account payment option.
How Have Cross-Border Payments Changed? | Stephen Grainger | Mastercard
Stephen Grainger, Executive Vice President of New Payment Platforms at Mastercard talks with Douglas Mackenzie, as Doug as the question: How Have Cross-Border Payments Changed?. With the emergence of domestic real-time payments, Stephen explains that consumers have been impacted directly and their perceptions & expectations on what should occur when...
GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Pleased to Announce Partnership With i2c to Create Credit Card for Gamers and Sports Enthusiasts and New EVP/Card & Payments, David Fersdahl
GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (“GBank” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: GBFH), the parent company for Bank of George (the “Bank”), today announced its partnership with i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, to expand the Bank’s existing gaming payments ecosystem through a virtual and physical credit product.
Third Financial Pushes to Modernise Advice Sector With 2-way Intelliflo Integration
Third Financial, the investment platform trusted by more than 70 wealth managers and IFAs, has developed a market-leading 2-way integration with intelliflo office (io), as part of Third’s efforts to help advisers simplify and scale their businesses. This development marks the deepest level of integration with io available from...
Pacific Life and Human API Partner to Further Transform the Life Insurance Buying Experience
Pacific Life has announced a strategic partnership with Human API, a leading electronic health records provider. By incorporating access to electronic health records and attending physician statements through Human API’s platform, applicants can benefit from a more seamless underwriting experience. Pacific Life is focused on innovating the life insurance...
Pelican Digital Payments Hub Supports European Payment Processing Requirements of Santander Consumer Bank Austria
Leading AI-based-solutions provider, Pelican AI, announced that Santander Consumer Bank Austria has extended its partnership with Pelican to use its PaaS (Payments as a Service) solution. The Pelican Digital Payments Hub and integrated Sanctions Screening solutions will be used to process Target2, domestic SEPA payments and cross-border SWIFT payments on the Pelican cloud.
BlueSnap Partners with BitPay to Offer Cryptocurrency Acceptance and Payout
BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses, today announced a new partnership with BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. This product partnership will give businesses the ability to accept and get paid out in up to 15 different cryptocurrencies and seven fiat currencies globally, and supports BlueSnap’s mission to help businesses across the globe increase their revenue and reduce costs.
SH Digital Launches to Offer World First Digital Asset Trading Experience
SH Digital, is a fully licenced digital asset trading platform, designed to offer the most fluid, reliable trading experience possible. SH Digital will provide users with a suite of key services including, giving access to tier one liquidity. Users will be given them the ability to convert fiat currency into cryptocurrency through multiple on and off-ramps, all while providing access to multiple financial institutions. SH Digital has a trading license from DMCC, UAE and also a Virtual Asset Service Provider registration from Lithuania.
NatWest and Stepchange Partner to Launch New Independent Debt Advice Service for Struggling SMEs
NatWest, the biggest bank for UK business, has partnered with StepChange, the UK’s largest debt charity, to offer its SME customers an independent debt advice service which will launch later this month. The bank has donated £2million to the charity to fund a dedicated team, which will have access...
Tink and Snoop Collaborate to Help Brits Save on Bills as Cost of Living Soars
Europe’s leading open banking platform, Tink, is working with Snoop, the multi award-winning, money-saving app, to give UK consumers real-time insights on how to cut their bills, pay off debt, grow their savings and save where they spend. This summer Snoop passed one million downloads. Together with Tink the...
Heritage Provides Estimated Impact of Hurricane Ian
Heritage Insurance Holdings, a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it expects to incur $40.0 million of net retained losses associated with Hurricane Ian, inclusive of reinstatement premiums and participation by the Company’s captive reinsurer, Osprey Re. Ultimate gross losses continue to be evaluated but are expected to fall within layer 2 of the catastrophe excess of loss program which begins at $140.0 million and exhausts at $960.0 million. To date, the Company has received close to 12,000 claims associated with Hurricane Ian.
CUBE (RegTech Firm) Announces Bregal Milestone Investment to Power Geo Expansion and Product Development
CUBE Global (“CUBE”), a global leader in Automated Regulatory Intelligence (“ARI”), today announced a strategic growth investment from Bregal Milestone (“Milestone”), a leading technology growth capital firm with c. €1.2 billion of capital raised dedicated to investments in high-growth, market defining technology companies.
Calculus Launches New Knowledge Intensive EIS Fund
Calculus, a leading provider of tax efficient investments, today announces the launch of its new HMRC-approved Knowledge Intensive Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) Fund. The offering, which follows the Government’s renewed endorsement of EIS in the mini budget having lifted the 2025 sunset clause, will give investors the opportunity to support early-stage innovative UK companies with a societal purpose and impact with at least 80% of the fund’s capital invested into businesses carrying out research and development to create new intellectual property.
Nicos Vekiarides – Attestiv – ITC Vegas 2022
We caught up with Nicos Vekiarides, Co-Founder and CEO of Attestiv, at ITC Vegas. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Attestiv uses AI to automate fraud detection for photos and documents, enabling insurers to manage risk more effectively and mitigate losses.
Modulr announces membership of Digital Pound Foundation Steering Committee
Modulr have announced their membership to the Digital Pound Foundation community. Since its inception in 2016, Modulr has grown to become the leading provider of embedded payments to businesses across the UK and Europe. Authorised by the UK’s FCA, the Central Bank of Ireland and de Nederlandsche Bank as an Electronic Money Institution, Modulr enables 200+ clients to automate, control and embed payments and is now processing an annualised transaction value of more than £100bn.
Sabine VanderLinden – Alchemy Crew – ITC Vegas 2022
At ITC Vegas, we sat down with Sabine VanderLinden, the Co-Founder, Managing Partner and CEO of Alchemy Crew, a venture commercialisation lab for the insurance sector and financial services institutions. With over 25 years’ experience delivering growth strategies within the insurance industry, VanderLinden talks about the power of digital ecosystems...
