It's Day 2 of Amazon's October Prime Day, and we've hit the afternoon hours. Translation: Now is the time to get shopping, as the sale will sunset tonight, at 12am PT, 3am ET, and we won't see deals this good again until Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Didn't realize that there was a second Amazon Prime Day in October this year? No worries, some of the best deals are still in stock, and we have them all here. But the savings is not exclusive to Amazon. As per usual, Prime Day inspires all the major retailers and brands — we're talking Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Bed Bath & Beyond and Wayfair to name just a few — to mount their own sales bonanzas (offering savings you'd typically see only on Black Friday) on top brands like Apple, iRobot, SodaStream, Nintendo and more.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO