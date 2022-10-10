ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

saturdaytradition.com

Purdue football: 5 keys for the Boilermakers vs. Nebraska

Purdue should be on edge Saturday night in Ross-Ade Stadium. Yes, Purdue is riding high for its return home after back-to-back road upsets at Minnesota and Maryland, but it takes on another team, in Nebraska, that is feeling much better about itself than a month ago. Interim Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph has his team thinking it can compete in the wide-open Big Ten West.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue shows off Saturday uniforms for sellout game vs. Nebraska

Gold is the color of victory. That’s what Purdue is looking for Saturday. Saturday’s matchup between Purdue and Nebraska is expected to have B1G West ramifications attached to it. Ross-Ade Stadium officially announced that Saturday’s game will be a sellout showing, and the Boilermakers are bringing out the gold uniforms to celebrate.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football earns preferred walk-on commitment from in-state 2023 LB

Nebraska picked up a commitment from an in-state linebacker. Korver Demma announced his choice to pledge to Mickey Joseph’s Huskers squad from his Twitter account on Wednesday. Demma doesn’t have a lot of offers as a recruit. Nebraska, South Dakota, and South Dakota State have all shown interest in...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph previews plans for Tommi Hill in Nebraska's Week 7 game

Mickey Joseph and Nebraska have a decision to make in Week 7. This particular decision comes down to how to utilize Tommi Hill moving forward. A 4-four star member of the 2021 recruiting class, Hill began his career at Arizona State as a defensive back. He transferred to the Huskers this offseason and has played defensive back so far this season.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph says injured Husker TE 'won't play this year'

Mickey Joseph announced that Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone will not play this season as he will be recovering from an injury. There was hope that Fidone would be able to return to play at some point this season, but those hopes were dashed on Thursday. Fidone was dealing with a knee injury and missed Nebraska’s first 6 games of the season.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Week Four Big Ten volleyball power rankings

As the contentious battle for the regal title of conference champion heats up, here’s where each of the Big Ten’s 14 teams rank. The Huskers' stint away from the top was short-lived. As the sole team undefeated in Big Ten play, Nebraska is back atop this week’s rankings.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Huskers add in-state preferred walk-on commitment

Nebraska has added a preferred walk-on commitment from Gretna's Korver Demma. Projected as a linebacker with the Huskers, Demma announced the news on social media on Wednesday night. At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Demma has helped the Dragons to an undefeated season and top ranking in the state in Class A...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: Has Mickey Joseph done enough to remove the interim tag? It's too early to say

Patience, Huskers fans. There’s still 6 games to play. After winning 2 Big Ten games in a row — something Nebraska hadn’t done since 2018 — the Mickey Joseph hype train is gaining steam. There’s no doubt Joseph is in the thick of the candidate pool to become Nebraska’s next coach. But now’s not the time to speculate. Showing patience and letting the next 6 games play out is the right move.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs Purdue: Preview And Bold Prediction

Nebraska goes up against Purdue as a 13-point underdog. The last time Nebraska won as a double-digit dog on the road was 2005. Or 1666. Anyway, it was a long time ago. Purdue has one thing the last two Nebraska opponents didn’t have; a quarterback. Nebraska can’t let Aidan O’Connell just sit back in the pocket. This is the game where Ochaun Mathis must earn his NIL money, otherwise, O’Connell will hit Charlie Jones and Payne Durham over and over and slaughter our beloved Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mark Whipple, Nebraska OC, encouraged by recent perseverance of Huskers

Mark Whipple is pleased with the recent work from his unit after back-to-back wins. The Nebraska Cornhuskers have had a rough season so far this year, but they did have a bright spot Saturday in their come-from-behind victory over Rutgers. Rutgers was ahead at one point 13-0 but the Cornhuskers...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska announces former Husker national champion joining radio broadcast, replacing Matt Davison

Cornhusker fans will hear a familiar voice in the Nebraska broadcasting booth. Former Husker national champion Damon Benning will be joining the team, taking the place of Matt Davison. Matt Davison will be leaving the Nebraska broadcasting booth after 19 years to head up a new NIL collective. In addition to his Cornhusker’s radio broadcasts, Davison was also Senior Associate Athletic Director at Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

St. Albert alum Wilber making a name for himself at Iowa Western

(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert graduate Sam Wilber has been a vital part to Iowa Western football's 6-0 start. Wilber is the Reivers' starting kicker and has taken the role head-on with two Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors. "I'm very happy," Wilber said....
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
klkntv.com

Submit your Nebraska storm photos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather rolled through Nebraska on Tuesday, arriving in Lincoln about 11 p.m. Heavy wind, rain and small hail were reported in several parts of the city. If you have any photos of the storm, or its aftermath, you can submit them here.
LINCOLN, NE

