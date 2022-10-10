Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Thomas Fidone out for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia ThompsonLincoln, NE
2 B1G programs having a lot of success scoring redzone TDs in 2022, among top 10 in country
A pair of B1G offenses are having a lot of success in the red zone this season. 247Sports’ Brian Christopherson revealed a stat about them. Purdue is ranked fourth nationally in touchdown percentages in the red zone this season at 84% and Nebraska is right behind at fifth in the same stat at 83.3%.
Purdue football: 5 keys for the Boilermakers vs. Nebraska
Purdue should be on edge Saturday night in Ross-Ade Stadium. Yes, Purdue is riding high for its return home after back-to-back road upsets at Minnesota and Maryland, but it takes on another team, in Nebraska, that is feeling much better about itself than a month ago. Interim Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph has his team thinking it can compete in the wide-open Big Ten West.
Purdue shows off Saturday uniforms for sellout game vs. Nebraska
Gold is the color of victory. That’s what Purdue is looking for Saturday. Saturday’s matchup between Purdue and Nebraska is expected to have B1G West ramifications attached to it. Ross-Ade Stadium officially announced that Saturday’s game will be a sellout showing, and the Boilermakers are bringing out the gold uniforms to celebrate.
Nebraska football earns preferred walk-on commitment from in-state 2023 LB
Nebraska picked up a commitment from an in-state linebacker. Korver Demma announced his choice to pledge to Mickey Joseph’s Huskers squad from his Twitter account on Wednesday. Demma doesn’t have a lot of offers as a recruit. Nebraska, South Dakota, and South Dakota State have all shown interest in...
Mickey Joseph previews plans for Tommi Hill in Nebraska's Week 7 game
Mickey Joseph and Nebraska have a decision to make in Week 7. This particular decision comes down to how to utilize Tommi Hill moving forward. A 4-four star member of the 2021 recruiting class, Hill began his career at Arizona State as a defensive back. He transferred to the Huskers this offseason and has played defensive back so far this season.
Mickey Joseph says injured Husker TE 'won't play this year'
Mickey Joseph announced that Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone will not play this season as he will be recovering from an injury. There was hope that Fidone would be able to return to play at some point this season, but those hopes were dashed on Thursday. Fidone was dealing with a knee injury and missed Nebraska’s first 6 games of the season.
Week Four Big Ten volleyball power rankings
As the contentious battle for the regal title of conference champion heats up, here’s where each of the Big Ten’s 14 teams rank. The Huskers' stint away from the top was short-lived. As the sole team undefeated in Big Ten play, Nebraska is back atop this week’s rankings.
Huskers add in-state preferred walk-on commitment
Nebraska has added a preferred walk-on commitment from Gretna's Korver Demma. Projected as a linebacker with the Huskers, Demma announced the news on social media on Wednesday night. At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Demma has helped the Dragons to an undefeated season and top ranking in the state in Class A...
Nebraska football: Has Mickey Joseph done enough to remove the interim tag? It's too early to say
Patience, Huskers fans. There’s still 6 games to play. After winning 2 Big Ten games in a row — something Nebraska hadn’t done since 2018 — the Mickey Joseph hype train is gaining steam. There’s no doubt Joseph is in the thick of the candidate pool to become Nebraska’s next coach. But now’s not the time to speculate. Showing patience and letting the next 6 games play out is the right move.
Nebraska vs Purdue: Preview And Bold Prediction
Nebraska goes up against Purdue as a 13-point underdog. The last time Nebraska won as a double-digit dog on the road was 2005. Or 1666. Anyway, it was a long time ago. Purdue has one thing the last two Nebraska opponents didn’t have; a quarterback. Nebraska can’t let Aidan O’Connell just sit back in the pocket. This is the game where Ochaun Mathis must earn his NIL money, otherwise, O’Connell will hit Charlie Jones and Payne Durham over and over and slaughter our beloved Huskers.
(VIDEO) In Memoriam: Scott Frost, Nebraska Huskers Football Coach 2018-2022
Well, it’s about a month late, but it’s finally here. We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Scott Frost era of Nebraska Cornhuskers football. As I’ve done with the last two Big Ten head coaches to be fired, I’ve created a...
Nebraska fan goes to great lengths to make sure home sellout streak extends through 2022 season
A Nebraska fan with a deep love for the Cornhuskers and even deeper pockets just shelled out $21,000 to keep a school streak alive. Nebraska had a tumultuous start to the season, going 1-2 with losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern. Add the firing of former head coach Scott Frost, and the Cornhuskers have been on a roller coaster.
Kansas’s Lance Leipold Addresses Nebraska, Wisconsin Job Openings
Amid a remarkable turnaround in Lawrence, the Jayhawks coach is being linked to several prominent open coaching positions.
Mark Whipple, Nebraska OC, encouraged by recent perseverance of Huskers
Mark Whipple is pleased with the recent work from his unit after back-to-back wins. The Nebraska Cornhuskers have had a rough season so far this year, but they did have a bright spot Saturday in their come-from-behind victory over Rutgers. Rutgers was ahead at one point 13-0 but the Cornhuskers...
Damon Benning to Join Nebraska Football Radio Broadcasts
One Huskers football replacement search is over
Nebraska Cornhuskers’ Women’s Basketball 2022 Big Ten Media Days Recap
The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team was up today in Minneapolis speaking before a number of media outlets and officials at the 2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days. There was plenty of great insight into the squad heading into a big 2022-’23 season shared all around. For all of...
Nebraska announces former Husker national champion joining radio broadcast, replacing Matt Davison
Cornhusker fans will hear a familiar voice in the Nebraska broadcasting booth. Former Husker national champion Damon Benning will be joining the team, taking the place of Matt Davison. Matt Davison will be leaving the Nebraska broadcasting booth after 19 years to head up a new NIL collective. In addition to his Cornhusker’s radio broadcasts, Davison was also Senior Associate Athletic Director at Nebraska.
Rain misses key areas, drought concerns grow in northeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A lot of the Omaha metro picked up some much-needed rain Tuesday night, but the areas of eastern Nebraska that need it the most remained dry. Most of the area, even stretching into Colfax and Dodge counties, is in extreme or exceptional drought. That could get...
St. Albert alum Wilber making a name for himself at Iowa Western
(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert graduate Sam Wilber has been a vital part to Iowa Western football's 6-0 start. Wilber is the Reivers' starting kicker and has taken the role head-on with two Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors. "I'm very happy," Wilber said....
Submit your Nebraska storm photos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather rolled through Nebraska on Tuesday, arriving in Lincoln about 11 p.m. Heavy wind, rain and small hail were reported in several parts of the city. If you have any photos of the storm, or its aftermath, you can submit them here.
