Contra Costa County, CA

The Richmond Standard

Station 74 in Pinole could reopen in March 2023

Fire Station 74 in Pinole could reopen as soon as March 1, 2023, according to a plan that would also have Con Fire taking over fire services in the city. This week, both the Pinole City Council and Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, which also serves as the governing board for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire), unanimously approved the proposal that would dissolve the Pinole Fire Department and have Con Fire operating both Station 73 (currently open) and Station 74. The plan now heads to Contra Costa LAFCO for final approval.
PINOLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Swatting incidents reported at multiple Bay Area schools

Police in the Bay Area are investigating swatting incidents at two different schools. Police in South San Francisco say a swatting incident occurred at South San Francisco High School and as a result, the school was placed on lockdown. There was "no merit" to a report of an active shooter on campus, police said.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

No injuries reported after crews knock down fire in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire in San Leandro Wednesday afternoon, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. No injuries were reported from a fire at a structure on Harlan Street. Officials reported the fire happened at 12:50 p.m. Photos posted by Alameda County Fire show a door was knocked […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
kalw.org

San Leandro City Manager speaks on retaining police

In July, San Leandro’s City Council voted to approve a financial incentive to retain officers on its police force. Officers have already begun receiving the first payment on a $20,000 bonus that will be paid out over the next two years – including an initial sum of $10,000.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Almost 3/4 of litter on Peninsula beaches was from one thing

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – San Mateo County’s public health department announced the top items collected during coastal cleanup. The stats show that by far, there’s one culprit for the most litter on the Peninsula’s beaches: cigarettes. In fact, 71% of all the “items collected” were cigarette butts. Rounding out the top 10 were: […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo council approves settlement over proposed Costco development

VALLEJO – The Vallejo City Council approved an agreement with Safeway on Tuesday, clearing the way for construction to begin on a proposed Costco shopping center project and associated housing development. No one on the council commented on the move while unanimously approving the agreement settling a lawsuit the...
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state

OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Here’s why Crockett stinks

CROCKETT, Calif. (KRON) — A nasty new smell has taken over around Crockett, and residents are not happy with the addition. On Tuesday groups of demonstrators gathered outside of C&H Sugar to protest the company’s handling of the wastewater plant. The demonstrators say the smell of the wastewater plant has been “like defecation” for nearly […]
CROCKETT, CA
calmatters.network

Coroner IDs driver killed in head-on crash in Livermore last week

Authorities on Wednesday confirmed the identity of a man who died in a head-on collision along North Vasco Road just outside the Livermore city limits last week. The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau identified the decedent as 28-year-old Chad Flores. A GoFundMe created online to support Flores’ family describes the late Brentwood man as “an incredible boyfriend, father, son and brother” who is survived by his girlfriend and his young daughter.
LIVERMORE, CA
SFGate

SF Fire Department: Fire burns three homes, displaces 15 people

UPDATE, 8:38 p.m.: The San Francisco Fire Department said on Twitter that the fire was under control with no major injuries. The number of people displaced by the fire remained at 15, and two of the three homes burned had suffered major damage. The Fire Department said the cause of the fire was under investigation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Richmond Standard

Gospel Outreach Day coming to Davis Park

Churches Of West Contra Costa County are inviting families to the 2nd Day At The Park Gospel Outreach set for Saturday, Oct. 15, at Davis Park in San Pablo. The event is free to the public and includes free food, children’s activities, music, prayer and more from noon to 3 p.m. at the park located at 1667 Folsom Ave.
SAN PABLO, CA
FOX40

Single vehicle crash on I-5 leaves one dead, another in trauma center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department is responding to a fatal collision on northbound I-5 near I-80. A single vehicle collided with a pole, killing the driver, a male in his late 20’s and causing the passenger a female in her early 20’s, to be transported to a nearby trauma center, according to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Swarm Multiple Bay Area Schools After ‘Swatting' Incidents

Police on Wednesday responded to multiple "swatting" incidents at high schools in the Bay Area. Law enforcement officials said there have been no evidence to suggest an "active shooter" or "shooting threat" at any of the campuses. Here's a breakdown of the incidents reported by police:. San Jose police said...
