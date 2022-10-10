Read full article on original website
WOOD
Family Fare kicks off their Score Big Sweepstakes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Does the idea of winning free groceries for a year appeal to you? How about winning a 2022 Ford F-150 truck or a family vacation valued at $5,000? Chances are, you’re already entered to win if you’ve shopped at Family Fare or D&W Fresh Market. Their Score Big Sweepstakes started weeks ago and runs through November 5th! All you do is shop thousands of participating items in their stores and you’re eligible for the Score Big Sweepstakes – just make sure you use your YES rewards card. Rachael got the chance to learn more about how the contest works and to get some tips for creating a delicious and memorable tailgate while shopping at Family Fare.
WOOD
How to blend multiple decor styles in one home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you share a living space with someone, you know that there is always a challenge when two people have different design styles and tastes…but it doesn’t necessarily have to lead to a fight!. today, professional interior designer leslie hart davidson joins...
WOOD
Annual event benefits The Girls Choral Academy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For 25 years, The Girls Choral Academy has provided a safe environment for girls of all ages regardless of race, religion, or socioeconomic status to gain a strong choral education. They have a big celebration coming up in November to celebrate called “Let Your Voice Be Heard.” They’ll be honoring West Michigan jazz great Edye Evans Hyde with the “Giving Girls a Voice” award and they’re inviting everyone to attend! Tickets include dinner, drinks and entertainment.
WOOD
Celebrating the different cultures of West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand Rapids Museum is celebrating the culture of the Native Americans who occupied the land of which is now known as Grand Rapids. Anishinaabe Culture Day took place today, inviting thousands of school children to come and explore hands on activities about Native American Culture. The museum is also hosting a Cultural Heritage Festival this Saturday that celebrates our regions history of diversity and cultural traditions.
WOOD
Eastbrook Homes hosting Oktoberfest this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Come out this Sunday and enjoy gorgeous homes and beer for Eastbrook Homes’ Oktoberfest Beer Tasting event! It’s taking place from noon until 3pm at their beautifully decorated model home in The Villas at Spring Lake CC. You can tour the model home and learn more about the executive-style golf course community while sipping craft beer and sampling gourmet pretzels! The event is free but you can RSVP to make sure you get a spot!
WOOD
Shanty Creek Resort has the best autumn views
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With Mother Nature’s annual fall color show just around the corner, it’s time to make plans on how to experience the kaleidoscope of color! Northern Michigan’s Shanty Creek Resort has you covered with a variety of unique ways to enjoy the fall color, including scenic chair lift rides, fall golf, and more!
WOOD
Celebrate Ladies Night tomorrow at Myrtle Mae’s
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With each new season, we’ve gradually been getting back to how things used to be before the pandemic hit. One thing we’ve missed is celebrating Ladies Night in a big way at Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique. We’re so excited to be among people and friends again so it’s fitting that the theme of tomorrow’s celebration at the store is “Thank You for Being a Friend.” We’ve got a look at some of the exciting discounts, prizes, merchandise, and refreshments being offered at Myrtle Mae’s when you stop by!
WOOD
What’s new at the Battle Creek Community Foundation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you haven’t been to Battle Creek lately, you might be surprised at the transformation happening there. The Battle Creek Community Foundation recently purchased the 32West Michigan building in Battle Creek to help businesses flourish in the downtown area. They’re working toward building 32 Enterprises inside of the building – a program to help entrepreneurs and small businesses grow and succeed, and to increase small businesses and foot traffic in downtown Battle Creek.
WOOD
Fulton Street and Market Avenue construction delayed again
A construction project in downtown Grand Rapids that began in March has been delayed for a second time. (Oct. 14, 2022) Fulton Street and Market Avenue construction delayed …. A construction project in downtown Grand Rapids that began in March has been delayed for a second time. (Oct. 14, 2022)
WOOD
Enter the Jurassic Quest Contest Today!
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – ATTENTION Grand Rapids dinosaur lovers! Jurassic Quest is roaring into DeVos Place from November 4 – 6! Jurassic Quest is the world’s largest, most popular dino event with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family. See our herd of life size animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex and an incredible 50 Foot Long Megalodon. Meet our trainers, baby dinos and watch a live interactive Raptor show. You don’t want to miss “The Quest” interactive adventure, dinosaur rides, giant fossil dig, inflatables, fossil science exhibit, “Triceratots” soft play area, and MORE! Tickets are flying fast! Sellouts expected, buy in advance at JurassicQuest.com to guarantee your timeslot. Get your tickets before they go extinct!
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently Closes
In the same month of an unexpected reopen, a longstanding Golden Corral location is announced as closing its doors for good. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Myarklammis.com,WoodTV.com,Mix957.gr.com, WGRD.com, and Google.com.
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Caesar and a bunny
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a beautiful black bunny and a happy dog. Hershey the bunny was so wonderful that he was scooped up by a WOOD TV8 staff member when he arrived at the station Friday morning. But the good news is the shelter has a second rabbit, a female who looks quite a bit like Hershey. Both rabbits were found as strays. The shelter reminds pet owners that if they can’t take care of their rabbits, the shelter will take surrenders.
WOOD
Discussing over the counter hearing aids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – October is Audiology Awareness Month, which is a good time to take stock of our hearing health. Today we have Our Hearing Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan with McDonald Hearing Services, joins us today to talk about hearing health and a new change when it comes to hearing aids. Over the counter hearing aids will be available for those 18 and older online and in some retail stores and does not require a test from a doctor first. While that makes hearing aids more accessible, you may still have some questions about your hearing health so Dr. Keenan recommends you still talk to a doctor first before you purchase over the counter products.
WOOD
Enjoy a true culinary experience at Taste of Hope
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love trying different restaurants and food from the area’s top chefs and there’s a way you can do that and raise money for the American Cancer Society coming up next month at an event called “Taste of Hope.” We have one of the organizers here, Shawn Kohlhaas, and Chef Phong Nguyen, the owner and chef of Monsoon.
WOOD
Local cannabis company holds pumpkin drive
A local cannabis company is holding a pumpkin donation drive to benefit schools on Grand Rapids' west side. (Oct. 13, 2022) A local cannabis company is holding a pumpkin donation drive to benefit schools on Grand Rapids' west side. (Oct. 13, 2022) Kentwood Police Department hosts recruitment event. The Kentwood...
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
Grand Valley Marine closing 28th Street location, holding auction
Grand Valley Sport & Marine has announced that after nearly 60 years in business, it is closing its original store on 28th Street.
WOOD
Estate planning can help you navigate your finances
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The last few months with both a roller coaster stock market and a tough economy may have you wondering about your financial future and your retirement. That’s why it’s important to have a plan and our Estate Planning Expert, David Carrier, can help you figure out where to start.
WOOD
Taking a look behind the magic of Jim Henson
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – Jim Henson inspired generations of families with his puppets and now he continues to be a source of inspiration as his traveling exhibit The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited has come to the Grand Rapids Art Museum. This is the 8th venue that the exhibit has visited which is an offshoot from the Museum of the Moving Image in New York. Touring with the exhibit is Bonnie Erickson, an American Costume designer who worked directly with Jim Henson for several years to help the magic come to life. Bonnie’s advice is to always follow your dreams because you never know what may happen. You can find more information about the exhibit here.
Plans scrapped for 24-story tower in Grand Rapids
A developer is ditching plans to bring a 24-story tower containing apartments, office space and parking to “The Wedge” in downtown Grand Rapids.
