SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center High School received a gift from the Sioux Center Health Foundation that will help prepare students to save lives. According to Sioux Center School District nurse Sarah TeGrotenhuis, she had made a request in the spring to the foundation for adult and infant mannequins to be used in high school CPR instruction. Her request was granted, and she received 16 mannequins — eight adult figures and eight infants — in time for the start of the 2022-23 school year.

SIOUX CENTER, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO