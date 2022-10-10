Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Habitat for Humanity returns to Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Habitat for Humanity Siouxland is planning a housing project in Sioux Center for the 2023 construction season. This will be the fourth time in the past decade the Christian housing ministry has worked on a housing project in Sioux Center, but this will be the first time the organization will build a new home, according to Kurt Franje, Siouxland Habitat for Humanity Sioux County director.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center High School gets CPR donations
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center High School received a gift from the Sioux Center Health Foundation that will help prepare students to save lives. According to Sioux Center School District nurse Sarah TeGrotenhuis, she had made a request in the spring to the foundation for adult and infant mannequins to be used in high school CPR instruction. Her request was granted, and she received 16 mannequins — eight adult figures and eight infants — in time for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
nwestiowa.com
Candy and costumes at Oak Grove
HAWARDEN—The Halloween scene was set just north of Hawarden at Oak Grove State Park 5:30-8 p.m. on Saturday. Families dressed up and enjoyed a gorgeous night of nature with a luminary lit trail, a decorated campground, the nature center open to all and a bonfire that had hot chocolate waiting for everyone down by the river.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley-Ocheyedan fourth-graders learn reading by music
SIBLEY—Bringing a story to life promotes learning and relevance, helping students better remember and understand what they’re reading. Fourth-grade teachers incorporated this concept while studying excerpts from “Small Steps: The Year I Got Polio” by Peg Kehret, the first story covered in their new reading series at Sibley-Ocheyedan Elementary in Sibley.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center wastewater rates to increase
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Municipal Utilities will be able to improve and maintain the wastewater collection system throughout the community with the help of a wastewater rate increase throughout the next two years. The Sioux Center City Council at its Oct. 3 meeting approved a 3 percent increase for each...
nwestiowa.com
Fields of Fun
It’s year number four at Fields of Fun and all the fall offerings continue to grow. Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday during September and October, Fields of Fun in rural Sioux Center contains everything needed for hours full of family fun. Friday nights and Saturdays there are hay rides...
nwestiowa.com
Vos: Big Four adapts to times
The next Big Four manager was 29-year-old Charles Hanson, who started working Jan. 1, 1946, and left in 1965 to become the CEO of Farmers Grain Dealers Association in Des Moines. While Hanson was at Sheldon, he was progressive and a hard worker. The postwar plant purchased more expellers, and...
nwestiowa.com
H-M-S yearbook crew writes new chapter
HARTLEY—The media publications class is uploading more than the yearbook this year at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School. In addition to the annual album, students in the course have founded Hawks Nest, a website filled with photos, bulletins and a few jokes about the happenings at the 9-12 school in Hartley.
nwestiowa.com
Public justice challenges partisan division
SIOUX CENTER—Before the Washington D.C.-based Center for Public Justice became a think tank and public policy organization, it was an upstart civic association. That association was birthed in the middle of the country in an unlikely place: Sioux Center. Stephanie Summers, CEO of the Center for Public Justice, acknowledged...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon K-9 Unit a success
SHELDON—Balin is a highly trained police canine, regularly deployed during arrests, suspect searches and drug busts by his handler, Sheldon police officer Eric Meinecke. Despite engaging in serious police work, however, the 2-year-old German shepherd also is, in many ways, just a regular dog — he drools, he likes his ears scratched and he loves Purina Beggin’ Strips.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man cited for trespassing on farm
ROCK RAPIDS—A 30-year-old Hartley man was cited about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of first-offense trespassing in Lyon County. The citing of Michael William Stofferan stemmed from him parking a vehicle on farm property along Kingbird Avenue without having permission from the owner to do so, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley driver charged for OWI, more
ROCK VALLEY—A 31-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Wilfredo Flores Diaz stemmed from the stop of...
nwestiowa.com
Woman charged for vandalizing gravestone
SIOUX CENTER—A 63-year-old Sioux Center woman was cited about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree criminal mischief. The citing of Becky Jean Altena stemmed from a report of vandalism to a headstone at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center that occurred sometime Oct. 1-3, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for warrant and meth
SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Kyran Lee Schuknecht stemmed from him being observed walking near Wyman Street and Third Avenue and...
nwestiowa.com
Doon man arrested for OWI, pot, weapons
ROCK RAPIDS—A 33-year-old Doon man was arrested about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence.
nwestiowa.com
One hurt when van hits deer by Klondike
KLONDIKE—One person was injured when her vehicle struck a deer about 5:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, on the 1500 mile of 180th Street about two miles east of Klondike. Thirty-two-year-old Toni Lee Frahm of rural Inwood was driving west when her 2016 Dodge Caravan struck a deer on the blacktop, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
