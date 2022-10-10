ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WECT

'The North Carolina coast is the Napa Valley of oysters': Oyster expert talks about importance of the shellfish in our environment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) Like a fine Napa Valley wine, oysters take time to grow, nurture, and harvest. “I have heard that the North Carolina coast is the Napa Valley of oysters. We have some of the most delicious juicy oysters around,” said Bonnie Mitchell, Coastal Education Coordinator with the North Carolina Coastal Federation.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Here's how, where to park for free at the North Carolina State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair runs Oct. 13-23, 2022, at the N.C. State Fairgrounds. (Download and print a map) Free parking is available on State Fair, Carter-Finley Football Stadium and PNC Arena properties. Fairgoers are encouraged to take Wade Avenue to the Edwards Mill Extension to park in these lots. Pay attention to officers directing traffic.
RALEIGH, NC
coastalreview.org

Stan Riggs to receive 2022 North Carolina Award

Marine geologist Dr. Stan Riggs is among the six chosen to be awarded the state’s highest civilian honor, the North Carolina Award. In addition to Riggs, the 2022 honorees are the Honorable Eva Clayton for Public Service, Honorable Mickey Michaux for Public Service, Eric Church for Fine Arts, David Zucchino for Literature and Dr. Priya Kishnani for Science. Gov. Roy Cooper is to present the awards during a ceremony Nov. 15 at the North Carolina Museum of Art.
SCIENCE
State
North Carolina State
WNCT

NC Oyster Week highlights importance of industry in ENC

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s the start of wild oyster season, and also North Carolina Oyster Week, highlighting the importance of oyster farming in our coastal waterways. The week is all about the expanding oyster industry with harvesters, markets and restaurants all helping the economy and environment. One farmer in Beaufort said North Carolina has […]
AGRICULTURE
#Farm Oysters
NewsBreak
Seafood
country1037fm.com

Where To Find One Of The Biggest Pizzas In North Carolina

One of the biggest pizzas in North Carolina is a short drive from home. PIE.ZAA, in downtown Asheville, is home of the 28 inch pie and massive slices. Of course, other places make pizzas of comparable size. But, I don’t know of a bigger pizza anywhere! PIE.ZAA caught my eye as I scrolled through Instagram. So, I had to dig deeper. They opened in 2020. At the time, they hoped to be Asheville’s premier late night spot serving New York-style pizza. However, these days PIE.ZAA is Asheville’s best and largest pizza restaurant. You’ll find all the traditional flavors including sausage, cheese and pepperoni…lovingly referred to as “Roni Pie.” And, the pizza giant also features a rotating pie each month. Currently, it’s the “Strainger Things” pie with mozzarella, marinara, caramelized onions, mushrooms and aioli in a decorative design. PIE.ZAA also offers “Zip” dip. It’s a cherry pepper parmesan sauce made in house. Are you wondering just how much pizza you get in a 28 inch pie? The website for one of the biggest pizzas in North Carolina tells us it’s 16 slices as a double cut. And, it can feed 5-7 “hungry adults.” Just so you know, PIE.ZAA doesn’t customize or make changes to the menu. But, pizzas can be ordered with half and half options of what is on the menu. And, they are pet friendly!
ASHEVILLE, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina has stunning beaches and charming small cities, but it also has fantastic restaurants, and anyone who has visited this beautiful state before can confirm this. To prove it , here is a list of four amazing pizza places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their exquisite food and impeccable service.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville. He collected his prize Monday at […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

List: Top 25 Best High Schools In North Carolina

24. Wake NC State University STEM Early College High School. Choosing the right school for your child can feel like the most important decision in the world. It’s a factor in where you purchase a home. Should you shell out the big bucks for private school education? How can you set your child up for success? So many parents stress about these decisions for years and years. And when your child is an athlete, regardless of it they are looking to play in college, that makes the decision that much harder. If your child has the potential to be a college athlete and potentially get a scholarship, you want to make sure they are in the best place possible to develop their skills and get noticed. Even if they are in it for fun, you still want them to have good coaches, and facilities and winning is nice too! How do you know the best High Schools for athletes in the state of North Carolina? Of course, you can look at the success of a specific team or program. State championships and players signed to college programs are certainly a reflection.
EDUCATION
spectrumlocalnews.com

Republicans look to flip eastern N.C. seat being vacated by Butterfield

It can be hard to keep up with Don Davis as he power walks and even runs through the streets of Wilson, N.C. Davis, a minister and Democrat running for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, is canvassing with potential voters. With a limited social media presence, the six-term state...
WILSON, NC

