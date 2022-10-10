Two homes ‘total loss’ after fire spreads in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two homes are considered a “total loss” after a fire spread from one to the other in a neighborhood in Richmond’s Southside.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, a call for a dwelling fire on the 4200 block of Lynhaven Avenue came in just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. A mobile home had become completely engulfed in flames, which had spread to a mobile home beside it.







Fire crews spent between 15 and 20 minutes putting the fire out. Both homes have been deemed a total loss.

The occupants of both homes are all accounted for and safe, according to the fire department.

