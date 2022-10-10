Read full article on original website
Related
WOOD
Overcoming anxiety and depression as a community
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – Wedgwood Christian Services and Priority Health have come together to help families in our community when it comes to anxiety and depression. More than ever, many are worried and uncertain about what tomorrow holds. Wedgwood and Priority Health both offer several resources to their patients when it comes to dealing with anxiety and depression. They want you to know that you are not alone in you struggle and that they are here to help.
WOOD
How to blend multiple decor styles in one home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you share a living space with someone, you know that there is always a challenge when two people have different design styles and tastes…but it doesn’t necessarily have to lead to a fight!. today, professional interior designer leslie hart davidson joins...
Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
WZZM 13
Woman who left kittens at Muskegon Co. car wash charged
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich — The woman accused of dumping four kittens onto a sewer grate at a Muskegon Township car wash back in August has been charged. The Muskegon County Prosecutor says Donna Jean Puisis, 75, is charged with one felony count of abandoning/cruelty to four to 10 animals after leaving the cats at the Grand Bay Car Wash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
Discussing over the counter hearing aids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – October is Audiology Awareness Month, which is a good time to take stock of our hearing health. Today we have Our Hearing Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan with McDonald Hearing Services, joins us today to talk about hearing health and a new change when it comes to hearing aids. Over the counter hearing aids will be available for those 18 and older online and in some retail stores and does not require a test from a doctor first. While that makes hearing aids more accessible, you may still have some questions about your hearing health so Dr. Keenan recommends you still talk to a doctor first before you purchase over the counter products.
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Caesar and a bunny
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a beautiful black bunny and a happy dog. Hershey the bunny was so wonderful that he was scooped up by a WOOD TV8 staff member when he arrived at the station Friday morning. But the good news is the shelter has a second rabbit, a female who looks quite a bit like Hershey. Both rabbits were found as strays. The shelter reminds pet owners that if they can’t take care of their rabbits, the shelter will take surrenders.
WOOD
Cancer journey motivates Northview student to make a difference
Cancer journey motivates Northview student to make …. Dream 18: Diamond Springs golf course’s 15th hole. The par-4 15th hole at Diamond Springs Golf Course near Hamilton forces big hitters to make a big decision. (Oct. 14, 2022) Griffins to open season with 6 rookies on roster. When the...
New East Grand Rapids pizza place offers unique spin on American classic
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s a new pizza place in the East Grand Rapids Gaslight Village offering Mediterranean flavors. The owner of Pera Pizzeria is 27-year-old Guney Tosun. He was born in Turkey and came to the U.S. at the age of 3. His uncle is the owner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD
Vredevoogd giving away 3 new furnaces this winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The cold winter months are right around the corner and perhaps you partnering with Williams Distributing and eightWest for a special Grateful Giveaway. With the holiday season and cold weather approaching fast, Vredevoogd is giving away 3 free furnace replacements to a family member, friend, or person who has gone above and beyond in their community! To nominate someone, click here.
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The weekend is nearly here, and there are plenty of things going on in Grand Rapids to fill up your schedule. Whether you’re looking for a fun night getting drinks downtown, or a family-friendly afternoon with the kids, we’ve got five ideas for things you can do around the city this weekend.
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Caesar and Hershey
This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a beautiful black bunny and a happy dog. (Oct. 14, 2022) This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a beautiful black bunny and a happy dog. (Oct. 14, 2022) Grant Middle School mural...
WOOD
After hurricanes, rescued dogs from Puerto Rico, Florida brought to Kzoo
Twenty-four rescued dogs from Puerto Rico and Florida are looking for new forever homes here in West Michigan. (Oct. 11, 2022) After hurricanes, rescued dogs from Puerto Rico, …. Twenty-four rescued dogs from Puerto Rico and Florida are looking for new forever homes here in West Michigan. (Oct. 11, 2022)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOOD
Eastbrook Homes hosting Oktoberfest this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Come out this Sunday and enjoy gorgeous homes and beer for Eastbrook Homes’ Oktoberfest Beer Tasting event! It’s taking place from noon until 3pm at their beautifully decorated model home in The Villas at Spring Lake CC. You can tour the model home and learn more about the executive-style golf course community while sipping craft beer and sampling gourmet pretzels! The event is free but you can RSVP to make sure you get a spot!
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Great Lakes Dentures and Implants opens in Plainwell
Transforming lives, one smile at a time. That’s the goal of Dr. Sam McGuire and the rest of the staff at Great Lakes Dentures and Implants, which held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 6. In addition to complete, partial and fixed dentures, the clinic—located at 380 Oaks...
WOOD
Local cannabis company holds pumpkin drive
A local cannabis company is holding a pumpkin donation drive to benefit schools on Grand Rapids' west side. (Oct. 13, 2022) A local cannabis company is holding a pumpkin donation drive to benefit schools on Grand Rapids' west side. (Oct. 13, 2022) Kentwood Police Department hosts recruitment event. The Kentwood...
WOOD
Estate planning can help you navigate your finances
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The last few months with both a roller coaster stock market and a tough economy may have you wondering about your financial future and your retirement. That’s why it’s important to have a plan and our Estate Planning Expert, David Carrier, can help you figure out where to start.
WZZM 13
Nearly 50k pills from India seized in Ottawa County; 2 charged
SPRING LAKE, Mich — Two people are facing charges after investigators in Ottawa County say the confiscated 50,000 controlled substances and non-narcotic pills being sent to West Michigan from India. Back in March of 2022, investigators with the Department of Homeland Security in Miami, Florida seized a package that...
WOOD
Enjoy a true culinary experience at Taste of Hope
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love trying different restaurants and food from the area’s top chefs and there’s a way you can do that and raise money for the American Cancer Society coming up next month at an event called “Taste of Hope.” We have one of the organizers here, Shawn Kohlhaas, and Chef Phong Nguyen, the owner and chef of Monsoon.
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?
Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
WOOD
Celebrating the different cultures of West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand Rapids Museum is celebrating the culture of the Native Americans who occupied the land of which is now known as Grand Rapids. Anishinaabe Culture Day took place today, inviting thousands of school children to come and explore hands on activities about Native American Culture. The museum is also hosting a Cultural Heritage Festival this Saturday that celebrates our regions history of diversity and cultural traditions.
Comments / 0