WOOD
Six Tornadoes Touched Down in SE Wisconsin on Wednesday
Here’s four radar images (four different radar products) of a line of showers and thunderstorms (there wasn’t much lightning with this) that what appears to have produced 6 brief, small tornadoes in SE Wisconsin. Check out the comments here. Video of one of the tornadoes. Time-lapse of tornado-warned storm coming into Milwaukee. Tornado video. A 73 mph wind gust was recorded at Cudahy WI. In less than 90 minutes, more tornado warnings (7) were issued across Wisconsin than any other October on record dating back to 1986 (previous max 6). Since 1950, there have (before Wed.) been 22 in the state. On October 3, 1903 – two violent tornadoes occurred in Wisconsin and another strong tornado in Illinois. More tornado video. Car stops for tornado. Big tree snapped off.
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in the sky collect supercooled rain droplets on their surfaces as they fall...
CBS 58
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
The Best Small Town in Wisconsin for a Weekend Getaway
Wisconsin is a state that's full of charm. From ice caves to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Wisconsin has tons of options.
NWS confirms 4 weak tornadoes hit SE Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes touched down in southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday. All four of the tornadoes were rated EF-0 — the weakest classification on the Enhanced Fujita scale. All of them touched down between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. as a cold front packing strong winds moved across the state. The first tornado, packing...
wisfarmer.com
Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo
MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
Thousands without power in Wisconsin following storms
According to We Energies, at least 20,000 households are without power as severe storms roll through the area.
Wisconsin lineworker returns from Florida after Ian recovery efforts, many groups still sending support
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two weeks ago Wednesday, people in Florida were hunkered down as Hurricane Ian slammed the Gulf Coast. The category 4 hurricane caused a massive amount of damage. When images and videos of the damage reached Wisconsin, it led many to want to help, including some who headed down south. “You hear how bad the storm was....
wxerfm.com
Jolly Good is Eliminated in Semi-Final Round of Wisconsin’s “Coolest Things”
Jolly Good Soda is done with its run in a contest to decide the “Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin.” The competition is sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group in an annual contest that will conclude at 12:00 noon on October 19th. The winner will be announced later that day at the WMC’s Business Day in Madison.
Wisconsin, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
The Midwest is home to many animals who are looking for a warm place to stay this fall and wineter. Some furry freinds try to sneak into the house. While bats and birds usually go to the attic, other animals like mice might go for the walls. Others sometimes find themselves in or around the garage.
nbc15.com
DNR aims to save disappearing songbird
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that it is partnering with state and national groups to save a disappearing songbird. Efforts by the DNR aim to improve habitats for the at-risk Connecticut warbler in Bayfield County and protect its wintering grounds in South America.
cntraveler.com
How to Eat Your Way Through Wisconsin's Best Supper Clubs
Supper clubs got their start in London in the 1880s, as late-night, members-only establishments where the theater community went for post-performance food, drinks, and dancing. The idea took root at out-of-sight roadhouses and speakeasies in the United States during Prohibition, and then as more elegant iterations, which flourished across the United States in the 1950s and ‘60s.
nbc15.com
Florida company sued over mailer to new Wisconsin businesses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state’s Justice Department filed a lawsuit against a Florida company accused of tricking thousands of fledgling Wisconsin companies into filing a government form through it and charging many times what the form would typically cost. In a lawsuit filed late last month, the Wisconsin...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with stealing Menards’ rebate checks while working for USPS
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Waiting on a Menards rebate check that never arrived in the mail? Well, one man in Wisconsin is accused of stealing them while working for the United States Postal Service. According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Joshua Copas was charged with theft of mail....
WLUC
Snow could start adding up into next week
Mostly rain showers are expected across Upper Michigan and Northern Wisconsin tonight and Friday. However, higher elevations and the western U.P. could see more in the way of snow. For tonight, a half inch or less of accumulation is expected. For Friday, an inch or less can be anticipated, though isolated portions of Iron, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties could pick up much as 1-3 inches. Highs will reach the 40s for most Friday. After some isolated light mixed precipitation Saturday, rain showers will be likely Sunday. Sunday night and Monday look to be blustery, with mixed precipitation likely areawide. For Sunday night, an inch or less of snow is expected. On Monday, some areas could struggle to get above the freezing mark. An inch or less of snow is generally expected during the day Monday, but an area of 1-3 inches will be possible for the Michigamme Highlands in western Maquette and eastern Baraga counties.
wearegreenbay.com
Lawsuit filed against Florida Company for defrauding ‘hundreds of thousands’ from over 6k Wisconsin businesses
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based company that allegedly sent deceptive mailers to newly-created Wisconsin businesses. According to the complaint, Centurion Filing Sevices, LLC, operating under the name ‘WI Certificate Service’ sent tens of thousands of deceptive letters to Wisconsin businesses...
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
whbl.com
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
Drunk Wisconsin Guy Says His Bike ‘Magically Appeared’ Pulls Keys From Pocket
A Wisconsin man crashed his motorcycle and when cops arrived, he was amazed that the motorcycle was there on the side of the road...He told cops it just "magically appeared." CBS58. So there's a bike crash, dude is standing there as the cops show up...When he was questioned about the...
drydenwire.com
Free Fentanyl Test Strips Now Available In Wisconsin Statewide
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) today announced that 120,600 fentanyl test strips have been distributed to organizations across the state to help prevent drug overdose deaths. Drugs mixed with fentanyl are the leading cause of overdose deaths in Wisconsin. “Wisconsinites who use drugs are more likely to encounter...
