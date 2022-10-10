ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six Tornadoes Touched Down in SE Wisconsin on Wednesday

Here’s four radar images (four different radar products) of a line of showers and thunderstorms (there wasn’t much lightning with this) that what appears to have produced 6 brief, small tornadoes in SE Wisconsin. Check out the comments here. Video of one of the tornadoes. Time-lapse of tornado-warned storm coming into Milwaukee. Tornado video. A 73 mph wind gust was recorded at Cudahy WI. In less than 90 minutes, more tornado warnings (7) were issued across Wisconsin than any other October on record dating back to 1986 (previous max 6). Since 1950, there have (before Wed.) been 22 in the state. On October 3, 1903 – two violent tornadoes occurred in Wisconsin and another strong tornado in Illinois. More tornado video. Car stops for tornado. Big tree snapped off.
