Mostly rain showers are expected across Upper Michigan and Northern Wisconsin tonight and Friday. However, higher elevations and the western U.P. could see more in the way of snow. For tonight, a half inch or less of accumulation is expected. For Friday, an inch or less can be anticipated, though isolated portions of Iron, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties could pick up much as 1-3 inches. Highs will reach the 40s for most Friday. After some isolated light mixed precipitation Saturday, rain showers will be likely Sunday. Sunday night and Monday look to be blustery, with mixed precipitation likely areawide. For Sunday night, an inch or less of snow is expected. On Monday, some areas could struggle to get above the freezing mark. An inch or less of snow is generally expected during the day Monday, but an area of 1-3 inches will be possible for the Michigamme Highlands in western Maquette and eastern Baraga counties.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO