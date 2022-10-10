Read full article on original website
How to blend multiple decor styles in one home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you share a living space with someone, you know that there is always a challenge when two people have different design styles and tastes…but it doesn’t necessarily have to lead to a fight!. today, professional interior designer leslie hart davidson joins...
Eastbrook Homes hosting Oktoberfest this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Come out this Sunday and enjoy gorgeous homes and beer for Eastbrook Homes’ Oktoberfest Beer Tasting event! It’s taking place from noon until 3pm at their beautifully decorated model home in The Villas at Spring Lake CC. You can tour the model home and learn more about the executive-style golf course community while sipping craft beer and sampling gourmet pretzels! The event is free but you can RSVP to make sure you get a spot!
Family Fare kicks off their Score Big Sweepstakes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Does the idea of winning free groceries for a year appeal to you? How about winning a 2022 Ford F-150 truck or a family vacation valued at $5,000? Chances are, you’re already entered to win if you’ve shopped at Family Fare or D&W Fresh Market. Their Score Big Sweepstakes started weeks ago and runs through November 5th! All you do is shop thousands of participating items in their stores and you’re eligible for the Score Big Sweepstakes – just make sure you use your YES rewards card. Rachael got the chance to learn more about how the contest works and to get some tips for creating a delicious and memorable tailgate while shopping at Family Fare.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 14-16, 2022
It is going to be another busy fall weekend in West Michigan, with color tours, fall festivals, art, music, toys, movies, German cars, food, comedy, and more. The fall colors around West Michigan are just about at their peak. This would be a great weekend to take a car ride and check them out. The Kent County Road Commission has put together a fall color tour guide with their suggestions on the best roads in Kent County to see all the colorful leaves. Read more, and download the Color Tour Guide here.
Annual event benefits The Girls Choral Academy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For 25 years, The Girls Choral Academy has provided a safe environment for girls of all ages regardless of race, religion, or socioeconomic status to gain a strong choral education. They have a big celebration coming up in November to celebrate called “Let Your Voice Be Heard.” They’ll be honoring West Michigan jazz great Edye Evans Hyde with the “Giving Girls a Voice” award and they’re inviting everyone to attend! Tickets include dinner, drinks and entertainment.
KCAS Pets of the Week: Caesar and a bunny
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a beautiful black bunny and a happy dog. Hershey the bunny was so wonderful that he was scooped up by a WOOD TV8 staff member when he arrived at the station Friday morning. But the good news is the shelter has a second rabbit, a female who looks quite a bit like Hershey. Both rabbits were found as strays. The shelter reminds pet owners that if they can’t take care of their rabbits, the shelter will take surrenders.
Celebrating the different cultures of West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand Rapids Museum is celebrating the culture of the Native Americans who occupied the land of which is now known as Grand Rapids. Anishinaabe Culture Day took place today, inviting thousands of school children to come and explore hands on activities about Native American Culture. The museum is also hosting a Cultural Heritage Festival this Saturday that celebrates our regions history of diversity and cultural traditions.
Discussing over the counter hearing aids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – October is Audiology Awareness Month, which is a good time to take stock of our hearing health. Today we have Our Hearing Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan with McDonald Hearing Services, joins us today to talk about hearing health and a new change when it comes to hearing aids. Over the counter hearing aids will be available for those 18 and older online and in some retail stores and does not require a test from a doctor first. While that makes hearing aids more accessible, you may still have some questions about your hearing health so Dr. Keenan recommends you still talk to a doctor first before you purchase over the counter products.
Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
WWMT Anchor Erica Mokay Leaving Kalamazoo For Hometown
What seems to be an epidemic of sorts, another anchor has announced they'll be leaving Kalamazoo and that they're also leaving the WWMT team. Erica Mokay has been a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly 6 years ago in January 2017. This intelligent, friendly, and passionate anchor has done so much for Kalamazoo since becoming part of the WWMT family, but will now be heading back to her hometown for a reason that has yet to be announced, as she gave an emotional announcement on her social media:
Calvary Church pantry intentional in reaching those in need
Compassionate Heart Ministries Receives A Major Donation
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 13, 2022) – F45 Training’s North Holland location reached the $2,500 benchmark of their first-ever Charity Challenge, which will be donated to Compassionate Heart Ministries in Zeeland, MI. Compassionate Heart Ministries is a local organization that builds inclusive relationships in Christ for families and...
Vredevoogd giving away 3 new furnaces this winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The cold winter months are right around the corner and perhaps you partnering with Williams Distributing and eightWest for a special Grateful Giveaway. With the holiday season and cold weather approaching fast, Vredevoogd is giving away 3 free furnace replacements to a family member, friend, or person who has gone above and beyond in their community! To nominate someone, click here.
St. Cecilia Music Center kicks off new season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re so excited to have Cathy Holbrook from St. Cecilia Music Center on the show to talk about all of the great live music opportunities coming up in Grand Rapids! They have a packed 2022-2023 season coming up along with a special fall fundraising event as well. Eat. Drink. Be Merry! is happening this Saturday at 6pm – you can get your tickets here!
Enjoy a true culinary experience at Taste of Hope
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love trying different restaurants and food from the area’s top chefs and there’s a way you can do that and raise money for the American Cancer Society coming up next month at an event called “Taste of Hope.” We have one of the organizers here, Shawn Kohlhaas, and Chef Phong Nguyen, the owner and chef of Monsoon.
Fulton Street and Market Avenue construction delayed again
WB I-96 in Grand Rapids to close Saturday
Earlier this month, eastbound I-96 closed, causing headaches for morning commuters. Now it is time for westbound to close.
Dream 18: L.E. Kaufman golf course's 14th hole
Local cannabis company holds pumpkin drive
