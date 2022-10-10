Read full article on original website
How to blend multiple decor styles in one home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you share a living space with someone, you know that there is always a challenge when two people have different design styles and tastes…but it doesn’t necessarily have to lead to a fight!. today, professional interior designer leslie hart davidson joins...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 14-16, 2022
It is going to be another busy fall weekend in West Michigan, with color tours, fall festivals, art, music, toys, movies, German cars, food, comedy, and more. The fall colors around West Michigan are just about at their peak. This would be a great weekend to take a car ride and check them out. The Kent County Road Commission has put together a fall color tour guide with their suggestions on the best roads in Kent County to see all the colorful leaves. Read more, and download the Color Tour Guide here.
Eastbrook Homes hosting Oktoberfest this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Come out this Sunday and enjoy gorgeous homes and beer for Eastbrook Homes’ Oktoberfest Beer Tasting event! It’s taking place from noon until 3pm at their beautifully decorated model home in The Villas at Spring Lake CC. You can tour the model home and learn more about the executive-style golf course community while sipping craft beer and sampling gourmet pretzels! The event is free but you can RSVP to make sure you get a spot!
Family Fare kicks off their Score Big Sweepstakes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Does the idea of winning free groceries for a year appeal to you? How about winning a 2022 Ford F-150 truck or a family vacation valued at $5,000? Chances are, you’re already entered to win if you’ve shopped at Family Fare or D&W Fresh Market. Their Score Big Sweepstakes started weeks ago and runs through November 5th! All you do is shop thousands of participating items in their stores and you’re eligible for the Score Big Sweepstakes – just make sure you use your YES rewards card. Rachael got the chance to learn more about how the contest works and to get some tips for creating a delicious and memorable tailgate while shopping at Family Fare.
KCAS Pets of the Week: Caesar and Hershey
This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a beautiful black bunny and a happy dog. (Oct. 14, 2022) This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a beautiful black bunny and a happy dog. (Oct. 14, 2022) Grant Middle School mural...
Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
Celebrating the different cultures of West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand Rapids Museum is celebrating the culture of the Native Americans who occupied the land of which is now known as Grand Rapids. Anishinaabe Culture Day took place today, inviting thousands of school children to come and explore hands on activities about Native American Culture. The museum is also hosting a Cultural Heritage Festival this Saturday that celebrates our regions history of diversity and cultural traditions.
City announces trick-or-treating hours
As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
WB I-96 in Grand Rapids to close Saturday
Earlier this month, eastbound I-96 closed, causing headaches for morning commuters. Now it is time for westbound to close.
Vredevoogd giving away 3 new furnaces this winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The cold winter months are right around the corner and perhaps you partnering with Williams Distributing and eightWest for a special Grateful Giveaway. With the holiday season and cold weather approaching fast, Vredevoogd is giving away 3 free furnace replacements to a family member, friend, or person who has gone above and beyond in their community! To nominate someone, click here.
Looking for lumber? GR giving away free logs
There is no limit to how much wood a person can take. The logs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
KCAS Pets of the Week: Caesar and a bunny
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a beautiful black bunny and a happy dog. Hershey the bunny was so wonderful that he was scooped up by a WOOD TV8 staff member when he arrived at the station Friday morning. But the good news is the shelter has a second rabbit, a female who looks quite a bit like Hershey. Both rabbits were found as strays. The shelter reminds pet owners that if they can’t take care of their rabbits, the shelter will take surrenders.
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
New East Grand Rapids pizza place offers unique spin on American classic
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s a new pizza place in the East Grand Rapids Gaslight Village offering Mediterranean flavors. The owner of Pera Pizzeria is 27-year-old Guney Tosun. He was born in Turkey and came to the U.S. at the age of 3. His uncle is the owner...
City of Grand Rapids giving away 2,000 logs of firewood to help reduce waste
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we enter the season of giving, Grand Rapids is hoping their new initiative can also help reduce city waste. The City of Grand Rapids will be giving way 2,000 logs for firewood this November as part of the Forestry Division’s new Urban Wood Utilization Program. The initiative uses trees that have fallen or been removed due to damage or disease.
Thompson Thrift Acquires 29 Acres in Michigan
The firm will develop a new luxury community including 344 units. Thompson Thrift Residential has purchased 29 acres of land in the Grand Rapids, Mich., suburb of Wyoming. Plans for the lot include the development of a 344-unit luxury community for occupancy in 2023. Offering one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom...
Discussing over the counter hearing aids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – October is Audiology Awareness Month, which is a good time to take stock of our hearing health. Today we have Our Hearing Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan with McDonald Hearing Services, joins us today to talk about hearing health and a new change when it comes to hearing aids. Over the counter hearing aids will be available for those 18 and older online and in some retail stores and does not require a test from a doctor first. While that makes hearing aids more accessible, you may still have some questions about your hearing health so Dr. Keenan recommends you still talk to a doctor first before you purchase over the counter products.
Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
What’s new at the Battle Creek Community Foundation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you haven’t been to Battle Creek lately, you might be surprised at the transformation happening there. The Battle Creek Community Foundation recently purchased the 32West Michigan building in Battle Creek to help businesses flourish in the downtown area. They’re working toward building 32 Enterprises inside of the building – a program to help entrepreneurs and small businesses grow and succeed, and to increase small businesses and foot traffic in downtown Battle Creek.
Grand Valley Marine to close, auction assets
After nearly 60 years in business, a marine supplies company is closing and selling its assets in an online auction. Grand Valley Marine, 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, said this week it is shuttering its doors. An online auction will be held to sell its inventory from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at orbitbid.com.
