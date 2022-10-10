ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reddit

Woman rages after letting agent says her home 'could be cleaner'

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

A Reddit user has taken to the platform to voice her frustration after being sent a message from her letting agent telling her that the house she rented 'could be cleaner'.

The woman from Australia claimed the email she received was “extremely rude”, telling her to clear an upcoming expectation from the landlord as it was “untidy”.

The message said that the biggest problem was "clothes on the floor".

Taking to Reddit, the woman said she was annoyed with being told to keep the house looking like a show property in a post titled "is it just me or is this extremely f***ing rude from the real estate? Sick of this, it is our HOME”.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to the woman, the email she received said: "The owner is in town and wishes to see the unit herself. Can we please book the inspection for Tuesday between 0900 - 1200? We will confirm a specific time closer to the date.

"During the inspection, we noted that the bedrooms are untidy, clothes on the floor, spiderwebs near the balcony doors, and the bathroom and shower area could be cleaner. I would suggest you tidy the place so it's better to present to the owner. Thank you for your co-operation."

The woman explained that the house wasn’t untidy and only showed the usual signs of a house being lived in.

Adding her side of the story, she said: "We've been living here for two years and there has been so much water damage to the property and other issues surrounding that. Last week, they wanted to come and do a 'valuation' - not an inspection.

"As we are really busy people right now having a lot going on with work, we didn't clean and prepare for this like we usually would for an inspection. However, the apartment is by no means dirty, it's just untidy - there are clothes horses around and the benches need a proper wipe. They could see from the last inspection not long ago that we take very good care of the home and they would have photos,” she added.

"Then we receive this email. Actually f**k off. We don't live in a display home, this is our home, so there will be washing piles and sometimes make-up on the bathroom counter."

Taking the comments, the woman then shared the email she sent back.

It read: "Just to note, as we are very busy people with a lot going on, the apartment will not always look like a display home and will at times look lived in.

"As this previous visit was termed an 'appraisal' and not an official inspection - we didn’t take the time to make it aesthetically pleasing for you and as such, you caught us in between our cleaning and tidying cycles.

"I apologise if this email has come off confrontational, this is not my intention, however, we found your comments quite rude and as such just wanted to clarify that if it had been made clear that this was an inspection, then we would have made a concerted effort to have the unit tidier for your viewing."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Influencer begs for money after accidentally buying a $100k sofa

An influencer was in tears after revealing she claimed she "accidentally" purchased a couch worth a whopping $100,000.Quentlin Blackwell (@quenblackwell) was sat sobbing in her car after she detailed what had happened that led to the pricey purchase when she entered her card details into an online bid for a couch."I accidentally bought a $100,000 couch," the on-screen caption read in a video to her 7.9 million followers.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"I'm about to pull over right now because I'm about to f****ing throw up," Blackwell said, and then explained she had put in an offer on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Man sparks debate over child-free flights after 29 hours stuck next to screaming baby

It’s probably every person’s worst nightmare to be stuck on a long flight with a screaming child and for one unfortunate man that nightmare became reality after he was stuck on a 29-hour flight to Berlin with a child screaming the entire way. The man’s ordeal went viral on TikTok after he shared clips from the journey showing how a kid continually screamed the whole way. TikTok user and musician Balu Brigada shared his experience in a video that has been viewed more than 10.3 million times. They captioned the agonising video, “Hey babe, how was your flight?” while the text overlaying...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Husband hits back after being called too ugly for his wife

An American man has opened up about the online trolling he has faced after people claimed his wife was too “hot” for him.Scott and Divine met in 2017 on Facebook after Divine, who is from the Philippines, messaged Scott, from Houston, Texas, thinking he was somebody else.A long-distance relationship blossomed and the pair have now gotten married and live together in the US.In 2021, the pair started a joint TikTok account but have since been on the receiving end of some nasty comments. Some people have suggested that Divine only married Scott to get a visa to live in America...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letting Agent
Indy100

Woman costs her neighbour £90k after they parked 9 cars in front of her house

A woman who was left frustrated after her neighbours continually parked nine cars outside her house got her sweet revenge and made them pay a heavy price. Explaining her story on Reddit’s r/pettyrevenge, the anonymous woman revealed that the on-street parking situation had grown irritating as her neighbours would park two of their nine cars directly outside her house and leave them there all week. She went on to explain that their area has a policy that says vehicles are not allowed to be parked in place for more than 48 hours. The post continued: “My neighbours have a pretty big driveway...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

TikTok accused of profiting from begging families livestreams

TikTok is profiting from people begging for donations on the platform, a BBC investigation has found.The broadcaster followed 30 TikTok accounts of displaced families in Syrian camps who livestream on the platform and plead for digital gifts with a cash value. Through setting up accounts and experimenting with streams, they found that the company is taking up to 70 per cent of proceeds.But TikTok told the publisher its commission from digital gifts was less than 70 per cent and that the content was not allowed on its platform.The BBC found that so-called "TikTok middlemen", who say they work with agencies...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Trisha Paytas hits back after fans slammed 'dangerous' Instagram pic of new baby

Content creator Trisha Paytas clapped back at critics after they slammed her for a "dangerous" Instagram picture of her newborn daughter.The social media influencer– who skyrocketed to online fame on YouTube in 2006 – is known for being embroiled in controversy.One of the controversies was her sharing that she'd named her daughter Malibu Barbie, which trolls considered a "cruel and selfish" choice.In the weeks since then, Paytas has found herself at the center of criticism, this time after posting a photo of her daughter, who was propped up in an armchair, alongside the caption: "Introducing my new podcast host."Commenters on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
Indy100

Is MrBeast trying to cure 1000 people's blindness?

Jimmy Donaldson, famously known as 'MrBeast' online, is one of YouTube's highest-paid and most-viewed creators on the platform, with his over-the-top stunts, challenges and generous donations. Well, the YouTuber – who's amassed over 105 million subscribers on his main channel alone – is rumoured to be helping 1,000 blind people regain their vision.In leaked footage posted to YouTube, Donaldson stated just that, after briefly touching on the project on the Flagrant podcast in September. He said: "The one after that, we’re gonna try to fix 1,000 people’s eyesight. I think it’d be cool. Yeah, cause, like, a lot of...
YOUTUBE
Indy100

Vegan fined for not dealing with mice problem as it went against her beliefs

A 73-year-old woman from Essex was fined for refusing to take care of a mice infestation in her mid-terrace home because she said it went against her ethical beliefs. The £1,500 fine was issued to Margaret Manzoni of Clacton Road in St Osyth by the Tendring District Council for refusing to comply with a previous order made in April. When the infestation first began, neighbours complained to council staff who made several visits and ordered Manzoni to "stop feeding birds, clear the overgrown garden, and call in pest control." Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe environmental health...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Here's why some Gen Zers have a problem with the thumbs up emoji

Gen Z have a big problem with the thumbs up emoji, apparently.Posting on Reddit and other social media platforms, young people have complained about the symbol, saying it is "unsettling".One post on Reddit from last year said: "I started an 'adult' job where we use Microsoft Teams to connect with each other for work."Most people at work use the 'thumbs up' reaction all the time. I don't use it much."I think it's normal for to 'thumbs up' messages, but I still feel like it's such an unsettling response. Does anyone else feel this way?"Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly...
CELL PHONES
Indy100

The 'I Wanna Kill My Mom' TikTok meme explained

If you're an avid TikTok user, chances are you've come across the viral 'I wanna kill my mom' audio taking over the platform – but where did it all begin? The emo-style song was actually borrowed from a YouTube clip posted by DuB Family, who have racked up over 3.2 million views in the process. The child, Wop Wop, and his dad head to a relative's house for a family meal when Wop Wop turns up his anger by screaming, jumping on furniture and famously singing: "I wanna kill my mom, I wanna kill my dad, I wanna kill...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Why you need to stop using the Bella Hadid TikTok sound immediately

People often want to jump on the bandwagon of using trending sounds on TikTok to get views but one popular sound involving Bella Hadid's voice has become problematic. "So, my name... My name is Bella Hadid," the 26-year-old model's voice says over instrumental music in the sound with over 13 million views.While some of the videos using the popular sound show people emulating Hadid's hairstyle, fashion sense, or makeup style, many more are promoting unhealthy eating habits and body image standards.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterUsing the viral sound, people are bragging about undereating or partaking in unhealthy...
RECIPES
Indy100

Conspiracy theorists roasted for claiming Princess Diana has been reincarnated as a member of BTS

The internet is awash with bizarre and quite frankly hilarious conspiracy theories, but a relatively new one suggesting that a member of the Korean boyband BTS is the reincarnation of Princess Diana has to take the cake.The idea first cropped up in April 2021 when Twitter user @blkerbangtan provided “evidence” that Jungkook from BTS is Princess Diana reincarnated, including the fact that their birthdays are one day apart and they both “flirt” with the camera.They believed that Jungkook is on his second life, opposing the view of another BTS fan who believes it is Jungkook’s first life based on his...
WORLD
Indy100

Viral TikTok shows what English actually sounds like to non-speakers

It’s a fact many native English speakers take for granted, but English is considered to be one of the most challenging languages to learn.Not only that, but to non-English speakers the language sounds completely bizarre with the words making little to no sense. One TikToker has revealed just how weird it sounds in a viral clip. Language enthusiast @langaugesimp is known on social media for his interesting YouTube and TikTok videos all about different languages of the world.In one clip captioned, “Ever wondered what it’s like to not understand English?” that has been viewed almost 9 million times, he revealed...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

We are officially living in an episode of 'The Thick of It'

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss fired Chancellor Exchequer and close ally Kwasi Kwarteng after just 38 days in office as the UK economy takes a beating.And now, people on social media are comparing what's happening in UK politics to an episode of the British political comedy The Thick of It.Now that's nothing new - but this time those claims are bang on the money.On Friday (14 October), a clip from season 3 episode 2 was shared on Twitter that sees the foul-mouthed Director of Communications Malcolm Tucker's attempt to reassure new minister Nicola Murray about her career."The PM is not...
U.K.
Indy100

Columnist sparks anger by saying blackouts will be ‘good' for Gen Z and Millennials

A columnist has sparked outrage online after claiming a blackout could be the answer to the youth's "sense of entitlement"."A power cut or two might be just the ticket to shake some of today’s youngsters out of their sublime sense of entitlement," Robert Taylor of The Telegraph penned on Wednesday (October 13) – sending Twitter into a furious spiral. It comes as the National Grid announced that some consumers could be without power for "pre-defined periods" in an "unlikely event" of a gas shortage. A senior industry source told the Guardian: "We’re heading into winter in an unprecedented situation. Even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Indy100

Ignore the social media buzz: Ekin Su and Davide haven't broken up

Fans are speculating that this year's Love Island winners, Ekin-Su and Davide have split up - but they couldn't be more wrong.Social media sleuths have pointed to a number of so-called clues to suggest the couple are no more, but given Ekin-Su and Davide have not said anything about the speculation, still have photos of each other across their social media accounts, and Ekin-Su's representative confirmed to indy100 that the rumours are unfounded, the clues should be taken with a hefty pinch of salt.One thing that confused people is that the pair took separate holidays recently. Davide has been in...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Indy100

Jeremy Vine faces backlash for live-streaming lettuce to see if it lasts longer than Liz Truss

"Will Liz Truss outlast the lettuce?" TV personality Jeremy Vine asked viewers on a live stream on Friday. Following alarming news that Truss had fired Chancellor Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng after just 38 days in office, Vine decided to set up the funny live stream on Twitter. While Vine hosted his lunchtime show on Channel 5, a head of iceberg lettuce sat on a small podium in the background, reminding viewers that since Truss took office last month, the UK economy has taken a tumble. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTruss and Kwarteng introduced a mini-budget plan for the...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy