KELOLAND TV
Chase in northeast Sioux Falls ends in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A police chase beginning around 1 p.m. CT in Sioux Falls ended in a crash near the intersection of Rice Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens tells KELOLAND News the chase started when the suspect struck a police vehicle near 900 S Marion Road. The suspect is a parole absconder and drove off after the impact.
Sioux Falls Marshal Badge Discovered in Remote Alaskan Town
What was this badge doing in the middle of nowhere in the Alaskan frontier and how did it make its way back to Sioux Falls? It's quite a peculiar story. The badge was discovered in the middle of nowhere, at a local antique shop in Chicken, Alaska. At first glance,...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley driver charged for OWI, more
ROCK VALLEY—A 31-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Wilfredo Flores Diaz stemmed from the stop of...
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man cited for trespassing on farm
ROCK RAPIDS—A 30-year-old Hartley man was cited about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of first-offense trespassing in Lyon County. The citing of Michael William Stofferan stemmed from him parking a vehicle on farm property along Kingbird Avenue without having permission from the owner to do so, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspect crashes into Sioux Falls patrol car ending a high-speed chase
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported that a suspect crashed into a patrol vehicle, led a high-speed chase, and was then arrested without incident. Authorities say the attempted traffic stop began on the west side of Sioux Falls Thursday afternoon. The suspect crashed into the patrol vehicle before leading a multi-agency pursuit through the city. Eventually, the suspect crashed on the northeast side of Sioux Falls and fled officers on foot. Authorities believe the suspect is a parole absconder.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man sentenced for illegal handgun buys
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge has sentenced a Sioux Falls man to five years of probation for arranging to have two handguns purchased for him before he was old enough to buy them. Jayden Guenther, age 20, paid two other people to purchase two new Glock...
sdpb.org
Multiple hoax 'active shooter' calls made to South Dakota schools
Police are looking into multiple hoax threats called into schools across South Dakota Thursday. This comes the same day the shooter of a Parkland, Florida school received a life sentence. Brookings PD has confirmed that in addition to a threat called at Brookings High School, schools in Sioux Falls, Rapid...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for warrant and meth
SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Kyran Lee Schuknecht stemmed from him being observed walking near Wyman Street and Third Avenue and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Multiple South Dakota schools targeted in round of ‘swatting calls’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple police departments across South Dakota received a round of “swatting calls” Thursday morning. A caller claimed an active shooter threatened local high schools as a hoax to draw a large police presence. Officers responded to the Mitchell Senior High School,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Former Sioux Falls Mayor describes motorcycle collision with bear on west coast trip
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -You may recognize his name or voice if you’ve lived in the area for a while. Rick Knobe, former Sioux Falls Mayor and radio host, can now add safety advocate to his resume. Now retired, Knobe has stories of travels, but he didn’t...
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge
YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
nwestiowa.com
Doon man arrested for OWI, pot, weapons
ROCK RAPIDS—A 33-year-old Doon man was arrested about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence.
Have You Noticed A Lot of Grasshoppers All Over Sioux Falls?
Before we felt the cool, crisp fall weather, the summer heat was embracing the Sioux Empire. Warm weather always attracts different insects including grasshoppers. When I go for a run outside, I usually enjoy a workout on the Sioux Falls bike trails. There is something that I have noticed recently while running on the bike trails. Besides seeing all the leaves changing colors, there still have been a whole lot of grasshoppers hanging out on the bike trails.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Teen stabbed over a disagreement in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police responded to an early morning call and found a teen with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the chest. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to an apartment complex in southwest Sioux Falls. The teens were arguing outside the apartment when one used a knife to stab the other in the chest. The victim was able to get inside an apartment, where officers found him.
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
KELOLAND TV
Only Jamie Smith accepts Sioux Falls Rotary gubernatorial talk invite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 election is less than a month away and the Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary is hosting a discussion next week for candidates running for governor. All three gubernatorial candidates have been invited to the event but so far only Representative Jamie Smith has...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota hoax active shooter calls confirmed
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with more information. At around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, the Brookings Police Department received a call from a man about an active shooter at the Brookings High School. According to a news release from police, the School Resource...
Sioux City Journal
South Dakota man arrested on multiple charges after Sioux County pursuit
MAURICE, Iowa -- A Springfield, South Dakota, man was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges, after leading deputies on a pursuit that began north of Maurice. At 12:31 a.m. Sunday, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Langley, 37, on a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- cannabidiol, and interference with official acts.
nwestiowa.com
Habitat for Humanity returns to Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Habitat for Humanity Siouxland is planning a housing project in Sioux Center for the 2023 construction season. This will be the fourth time in the past decade the Christian housing ministry has worked on a housing project in Sioux Center, but this will be the first time the organization will build a new home, according to Kurt Franje, Siouxland Habitat for Humanity Sioux County director.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From courtrooms to television commercials, the “slaughterhouse ordinance” has been a hot topic around Sioux Falls. Voters in the city will decide next month on a measure that would ban future slaughterhouses within city limits, which stems from a proposed 170-acre pork processing plant in northeastern Sioux falls known as “Wholestone Farms.”
