Conor Norris, Ethan Kelley: You shouldn’t need a license to be a good Samaritan
Silly occupational licensing laws strike again. After the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian, Florida will have to spend years rebuilding. But one Texas roofer was arrested for just trying to help, showing that licensing laws often just get in the way. When disasters strike, Americans come together, ignoring political and...
Ron DeSantis hits seven-day spending record, holds 21 times more cash than Charlie Crist
Billionaires, builders and business bigwigs turned out in droves for America's youngest Governor in the last week of September. Gov. Ron DeSantis put further financial distance between himself and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in the last week of September, when he amassed $5.9 million thanks to massive infusions from the GOP, Seminole Tribe, and a passel of deep-pocketed donors in and out of Florida.
Humana provides $1M in Hurricane Ian, Hurricane Fiona support
Humana has also delivered about 83,000 bottles of water and more than 10,000 ready-to-eat meals. The Humana Foundation donated $1 million to support disaster recovery for those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida and Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. Following Hurricane Ian’s landfall, several nonprofits in communities directly hit by...
Gov. DeSantis gives $2M to police, firefighter groups to aid officers victimized by Hurricane Ian
'I have so many officers who suffered great loss, where they no longer have their houses, but they still come.'. Four police and firefighter groups helping officers and members affected by Hurricane Ian recover from the storm will receive $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund to aid those efforts, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.
Delegation for 10.14.22: Ian aftermath — touring damage — bad fruit — social media blast
Business as usual: The post-Ian kumbaya moment is over. State and federal agencies continue to work together to help residents access benefits through joint channels. But just over two weeks since the storm, the political voices around recovery show signs of drifting further apart. And the unity period of Hurricane...
Gov. DeSantis hands out $5K+ recruitment bonuses to new cops
'We are going to move heaven and earth to make sure this state remains a law and order state.'. The first $5,000 bonus payments to new law enforcement officers in the state are being sent out, and Gov. Ron DeSantis — who pushed the Legislature to enact the program this year — visited Cape Coral to hand out some of the first checks.
VISIT FLORIDA’s new $2.7M campaign showcases locations Ian left untouched
The campaign to counter national news saturated with images of Hurricane Ian's destruction will showcase locations without a lawn chair out of place. Forget the destroyed piers and buildings reduced to rubble, VISIT FLORIDA has plans to highlight how the sun’s shining in the state, and is ready to welcome visitors to 14 areas that Hurricane Ian left untouched.
New surveys of Florida colleges, universities fail to support concerns over anti-conservative sentiment
'The low number of participation shows that this narrative that Gov. DeSantis and his supporters are pushing — indoctrination in higher education — is entirely fabricated.'. Concerned about what they worried was anti-conservative sentiment on college and university campuses, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers ordered a survey...
Simply Healthcare earns national health equity accreditations
Simply Healthcare is the only health plan in Florida to earn the NCQA accreditations. Health equity doesn’t happen naturally. At least not now. Tammy MacDonald, Staff Vice President for Accreditation and Quality Programs for Elevance Health, says health equity efforts are intentionally designed. They use clinical and social data to better understand the social determinants of health care to make sure all communities are served.
Miami health care company wins state’s top startup company prize
Investors and dealmakers chose three companies to divide $100K in prize money from the state. A Miami health care company Wednesday won the state’s $40,000 innovation award aimed at providing startup companies with some rocket fuel to help get ideas off the ground. EVQLV, which also has a New...
Gov. DeSantis disses construction from ‘the ’70s and ’80s’
Gov. Ron DeSantis is offering commentary on Florida’s housing stock in the wake of the most destructive hurricane of his tenure. And the Governor believes that even though new construction fared the best, some older construction fared better than others with the destructive force of Hurricane Ian. “I’ve been...
Florida firefighters back Allie Braswell in HD 45
That's a group that has often endorsed Republicans, including Ron DeSantis. The Florida Professional Firefighters organization is endorsing Allie Braswell, a Democrat running for a swing seat in Central Florida. “We believe that you will honorably serve the citizens of Florida, and the interests of the men and women employed...
30 Sheriffs blast progressive group’s ‘anti-law enforcement rhetoric,’ urge vote against endorsed candidates
'The largest Florida-based anti-cop group of its kind, Florida Rising, is deploying its infrastructure, resources and endorsements exclusively to like-minded Democrats up and down the ballot.'. An open letter signed by 30 of Florida’s 67 county Sheriffs is arguing that the “anti-cop” rhetoric from Florida Rising, a progressive group dedicated...
Legislative panel approves additional $360M for Hurricane Ian response
'This is just the beginning. We have a long, long way to go.'. Florida will spend another $360 million on efforts to recover from Hurricane Ian after the Joint Legislative Budget Commission unanimously approved the transfer of funds from the state’s $17.4 billion reserve fund. “The loss of property,...
Last Call for 10.13.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Attorney General Ashley Moody has a reminder for people hoping to stiff hurricane victims — the ban on price gouging is still in effect after Ian.
Rabbi, co-plaintiffs suing state over abortion law demand judge’s removal
'This bias against the Plaintiffs provides conclusive evidence that the Trial Judge should be disqualified.'. A progressive South Florida rabbi and co-plaintiffs suing Florida over the state’s new ban on most abortions after 15 weeks called for the judge overseeing the case to be removed for “bias” and “trivialization of women’s rights and religious freedom.”
Last Call for 10.11.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. First Lady Jill Biden will return to Florida this weekend, this time with a trip to Broward County as the Biden administration continues its Cancer Moonshot.
Even before measuring effects of Ian, USDA predicts lowest orange production since 1941-42 season
'We did not have the time to go back and get updated measurements, so it's based solely prior to Ian.'. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is giving a grim outlook of the 2022-23 orange production season, with its first projection of the season showing the lowest output since the 1941-42 season.
Department of Environmental Protection panel holds off on new gopher tortoise regulation
The rules are to cover state lands that can be used as gopher tortoise recipient sites. The Department of Environmental Protection’s Acquisition and Restoration Council is going to err on the side of staying put for the moment, when it comes to modifying interim gopher tortoise management rules. The...
