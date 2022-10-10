ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kim Kardashian Slips On Balenciaga Leggings & Pointy Boots for Los Angeles Rams Game With Son Saint West

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5Q77_0iTGCHQD00

Kim Kardashian made a stylish appearance at the Los Angeles Rams vs the Dallas Cowboys football game held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday. The reality superstar and shapewear mogul was accompanied by her 6-year-old son Saint West, whom she shares with Kanye West.

Kardashian was dressed in head-to-toe pieces from Balenciaga for the event. The Skims founder put an edgy spin on a sporty outfit, wearing a long-sleeve skintight turtleneck top, which she paired with a Balenciaga sports bra.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ahT8I_0iTGCHQD00
Kim Kardashian and her son Saint West attend the Los Angeles Rams vs the Dallas Cowboys football game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2022. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNew
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05wRzH_0iTGCHQD00
Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles Rams vs the Dallas Cowboys football game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Sticking to an athletic aesthetic, Kardashian completed her look with form-fitting high-waist leggings. To amp up her look, she accessorized with dark futuristic sunglasses and carried her essentials in a metallic blue XS hourglass handbag.

For glam, Kardashian went with a glossy neutral pout and styled her blond tresses straight. When it came down to the shoes, the media personality slipped into one of her favorite shoe styles — pointy boots. The silhouette had an elongated, sharp pointed-toe and a thin stiletto heel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EA3E6_0iTGCHQD00
Kim Kardashian and her son Saint West spotted at the Los Angeles Rams vs the Dallas Cowboys football game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2022. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNew

Saint was casually dressed for the occasion. The 6-year-old star wore a Jalen Ramsey jersey with a matching hat and blue shorts. Other photos show that he completed his look with the Nike SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead Bears sneakers.

The SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead Bears Green features a fuzzy green faux-fur upper with suede overlays and a jagged Swoosh to represent the stylization of the bear’s chest fur. A hidden stash pocket is featured inside the tongue that is perfect for extra storage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u2HMp_0iTGCHQD00
Kim Kardashian and her son Saint West attend the Los Angeles Rams vs the Dallas Cowboys football game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA on October 9, 2022. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNew

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery for more of Kardashian’s boldest looks over the years.

Footwear News

